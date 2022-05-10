12 thank-you gifts to send nurses for National Nurses Week

12 thank you gifts to send nurses for National Nurses Day

Everyone knows a nurse who has impacted their life or the lives of their loved ones. This especially rings true as we recover from the two year COVID-19 pandemic. Nurses put their lives on the line to keep other people safe and healthy. Our front-line workers deserve to be shown some appreciation for all the sacrifices they make. Here's how you can show them some love this Nurse Appreciation Week (May 6 to May 12!)

Although, no gift out there can fully envelope how we feel about our nurses, it still may brighten their day to gift something thoughtful for them. We've rounded up twelve of the best gifts for nurses, including highly-rated scrubs, our favorite weighted blanket and the most comfortable sneakers for nurses.

1. A new pair of scrubs

There's no such thing as having too many scrubs.

"I have too many scrubs," said no nurse ever. Especially if they're working all day every day, they'll need a bunch of pairs to rotate through so they aren't doing laundry 20 times a week. If you know their size, you can snag a few pairs or even better, give them a gift card to a popular scrubs retailer. Some favorites of nurses? Figs and Dickie's for starters.

2. A cozy weighted blanket to help them sleep

Sleep tight.

Whether they're a night shift nurse trying to catch a few Z's during the day or simply having trouble drifting off after a stressful shift, sleep can be hard to come by for nurses. A weighted blanket—with its gentle pressure that calms your nervous system—can help with that. We recommend the Gravity blanket because it's super soft to the touch and provides just the right amount of pressure (not too heavy, not too light).

Gravity Blanket from Gravity for $250

3. A subscription to Kindle Unlimited

So. Many. Books.

One of the best ways to escape from all the chaos and stress of our current world is to dive into a good book. And if anyone needs said escape right now, it's nurses. With a subscription to Kindle Unlimited, they'll get just that: access to thousands of e-books, audiobooks and podcasts right at their fingertips. They don't even need a Kindle—the app can be used on almost any device including phones, tablets and laptops.

Kindle Unlimited subscription for $10 per month

4. A gift card for food delivery

What will be on the menu tonight?

The only thing worse than a long day of work is a long day of work followed by hours in the kitchen cooking dinner. Give your nurse friends a night off with a gift card to a food delivery service like GrubHub or DoorDash. They can order takeout from their favorite local restaurant (and even a cocktail to match!) and kick back and relax.

5. A Nurse Appreciation Gift Box

A gift box any nurse will love!

Nurses deserve a touching gift box of goodies that is thoughtful and they are sure to love. Included in this gift set is a vacuum insulation wine tumbler, retractable nurse badge reel holder and absorbent ceramic stone coaster. This gift is pre-wrapped so you don't have to worry about packaging and can send it directly to your favorite nurse!

Nurse Appreciation Gift Box at Amazon for $39

6. Grocery delivery to make their lives easier

Avoid the store with a grocery delivery service.

Nurses rarely have the time—or the energy—to get to the grocery store. I.e. they'll love having their groceries delivered right to their house. You can ask for their specific list to order for them or just give a gift card to one of the popular grocery delivery services like Instacart, Shipt or Amazon Fresh.

7. The boozy subscription service everyone loves: Firstleaf

Wine makes everything better.

Let's be honest: Sometimes the best way to unwind after a stressful day is with a glass (or maybe even a bottle) of wine. So your nurse friends are sure to appreciate a subscription to Firstleaf, the wine delivery service our editors love for its quality and customization options. Each month, your giftee will get a box of six bottles of vino curated to their preferences from red to white to rosé. Salut!

Firstleaf gift card starting at $40

8. A pair of compression socks to wear at work

Their feet will thank you.

Being on your feet all day can be exhausting, painful, and swell-inducing all at the same time. That's why so many nurses wear—and swear by—compression socks. Opt for our experts' favorite pair from Figs or this pair from popular sock company Bombas, which has rave reviews for being comfortable, durable and tight-fitting enough to relieve pressure. Bonus: For every pair of Bombas socks purchased, another is donated to someone in need.

Women's Compression Socks from Bombas for $24

9. A coffee gift card

One Americano coming right up.

A 12+ hour shift without caffeine? Yeah. Right. Your nurse friends will be incredibly grateful for a Starbucks gift card that they can use at the hospital shop when they need a pick-me-up in the middle of a shift. Tip: You can also Venmo them money for coffee that they can use at the hospital coffee bar or cafeteria, too.

Starbucks gift card from Amazon starting at $25

10. The most comfortable sneakers

The best part is they're machine-washable.

Allbirds are a favorite among nurses for a lot of reasons—not only are the cult-favorite sneakers lightweight and comfortable to walk around in all day, but they're also machine-washable (perfect for when you're dealing with messes and bodily fluids on a daily basis). Even better, when you snag a pair of the wool sneakers, you can choose to donate a second pair of Allbirds to another healthcare worker. Win-win.

11. Our favorite meal kit delivery service: Home Chef

Home Chef is our favorite meal kit overall.

Everyone—nurses included—love coming home to a delicious homemade dinner after work. But that's hard to do right now when you're exhausted after a long shift. Enter a meal kit delivery service like Home Chef. It's the best one we've tested because it has high-quality, fresh ingredients and recipes that are so simple even a beginner can follow them. I.e. it's exactly what your nurse friend needs to cook at home without all the extra effort.

Home Chef gift card starting at $25

12. A Cotton Canvas Cosmetics Bag

The perfect bag for a nurse on the go.

Make sure your favorite nurse stays organized with this cotton canvas tote case bag. Whether your nurse friend is on the go for school and needs a school supplies bag, or travels a lot and needs a makeup or toiletries bag—this is the perfect solution.

Nursing Student Practitioner Supplies Cosmetic Bag at Amazon for $9

