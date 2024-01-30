12 Things Every First-Time Costco Shopper Should Buy

jetcityimage / iStock.com

So, you’ve finally decided to become a Costco member. Maybe it was the promise of great deals on bulk buys, gasoline or tires that convinced you to do it. Or maybe the temptation of fresh rotisserie chicken was too great to ignore.

Whatever the case may be, there are certain items that you, as a first-time Costco member, should keep an eye out for on your first shopping trip.

Whether you’re a single shopper or buying for the whole family, here are some of the most essential Costco buys out there.

Costco Membership

Unless you’re still on the fence, you’ve probably already purchased a Costco membership. But the warehouse club has three membership tiers:

Gold Star: This costs $60 and comes with one Costco card for the whole family. It’s best for single shoppers and families.

Business: This is similar to the previous tier, but you have the option to add affiliate cardholders for $60 each. You can also buy goods for resale.

Executive: For $120 a year, you get additional benefits — such as the ability to earn 2% annually on qualifying purchases — and savings on Costco services and goods.

Think about your household’s needs when deciding which membership to get.

Gasoline

The average American household spends around $5,000 on gasoline every year. While gas is an unavoidable purchase for anyone with a non-EV, you can save money by buying it at a Costco gas station.

“You can [fuel] your car up at Costco, which is cheaper than traditional gas stations.” said Andy Cooper, financial analyst and money-saving expert at CouponBirds.

On average, you can save around 20 cents per gallon, but you should be prepared to wait in long lines at times.

Tires

Costco offers competitive prices on tires from name brands such as Firestone, Michelin and Bridgestone. As a new member, you can take advantage of low prices and free services such as tire installation, rotation, flat repairs and balancing.

Medication

You don’t need to be a Costco member to buy prescription medications. But if you’re looking for non-prescription options, your membership will save you the 5% surcharge non-members have to pay.

Depending on how often you need medication, this could result in significant savings over time. This is particularly good news for large families with kids who tend to get sick frequently.

Meat

Fresh meat at Costco is priced very competitively, especially if you get Costco’s own Kirkland Signature brand.

“My family loves Costco. We joined last year and we’re there at least once per week,” said Jeremy Grant, founder and CEO of Knocked-Up Money. “During your first visit to Costco, make sure to save time for the fresh meat section. Costco has a butcher on staff and offers a wide range of poultry, beef, pork and seafood. There’s also a range of quality, from wagyu beef to wild-caught salmon.

“For our household, we save 60% per pound on organic raw drumsticks and make up the Costco membership costs within the first two months of the year. For comparison, Kirkland Signature offers their organic raw drumsticks for $1.99 per pound versus $4.99 per pound at Whole Foods.”

Bulk Pantry Supplies

When it comes to bulk buys, Costco is king. But it’s important to get items that are either non-perishable or made to last a long time.

This could be things like paper towels, trash bags, toilet paper, Ziplock bags, raw pasta, quinoa or rice. It also could be boxed meals such as macaroni and cheese or instant mashed potatoes.

Before heading to the store, create a shopping list of all the essentials that you want to stock up on. This is especially important for new members who might get easily overwhelmed when faced with all of the choices Costco has to offer.

“My best tip for starting out as a new Costco Member is to make a list of basics that you would use large quantities of and start shopping for those items, and get a feel for what Costco has and doesn’t have,” said Marie Clark, managing editor of CostContessa.com.

Frozen Foods

Costco has a well-stocked frozen section full of ready-to-eat meals, vegetables, desserts, appetizers, berries, bread and more. As these items are already frozen, they’ll last for months in your freezer.

Frozen foods at Costco are especially good for busy families with kids or working individuals who don’t have a lot of time to prepare extravagant meals during the week. All you need to do is pop them in the oven or microwave and let them heat up.

Kirkland Signature Goods

Kirkland Signature is Costco’s private-label brand, which you can get only at Costco. Although prices vary by location, you often can save money by shopping this brand over other name brands.

The great thing about Kirkland Signature — besides everyday low prices — is that there are plenty of options to choose from. This includes groceries, health and beauty supplies, organic foods and snacks, baby wipes, pet food and cleaning supplies. Whatever you need, chances are you’ll find it under this brand.

Hot Dog and Drink Combo

“If the timing is right, getting lunch from the food court [is a] convenient and money-saving add on which most members enjoy,” Clark said. “And eating lunch before food shopping is always a great way to avoid filling your cart with junk food. The $1.50 Hot Dog Combo is by far the most popular food court item.”

Of course, you don’t have to limit yourself to just that. Clark added that you can get a whole pepperoni pizza for less than $10 from the food court. If you’re trying to feed the whole family, this is a great deal.

Rotisserie Chicken

If this is your first time shopping at Costco, check out the warehouse club’s famous rotisserie chicken. It costs around $5 and comes fully cooked and ready to eat. For any poultry lovers out there, this is a great deal.

“It is convenient and economical to buy cooked chicken occasionally,” Cooper said. “At Costco, a 3-pound rotisserie chicken only costs $4.99, while a 3-pound unprocessed whole fried chicken at Walmart is about $7.”

Cleaning Supplies

Cleaning supplies are one of those things that every household needs. From laundry detergent to dishwasher soap to all-purpose cleaners, you’ll find what you need at Costco — usually at a reasonable price.

Travel Services

If you’re an executive member who loves to travel, check out Costco’s travel services. You often can find great deals on things like vacation packages, theme parks, resorts, cruises, hotels and car rentals. You can also earn an annual 2% reward on all Costco travel purchases.

