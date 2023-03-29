U.S. markets close in 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,026.60
    +55.33 (+1.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,703.16
    +308.91 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,922.10
    +206.02 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,768.56
    +15.93 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.92
    -0.28 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,963.70
    -9.80 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.43
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0844
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2313
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8170
    +1.9420 (+1.48%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,441.89
    +981.41 (+3.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    620.31
    +19.34 (+3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

12 Top Side Gigs You Can Do From Home, According To Career Experts

1
Gabrielle Olya
·4 min read
mapodile / Getty Images
mapodile / Getty Images

Taking on a side gig is a great way to help you achieve your financial goals faster, whether you want to pay off debt, build an emergency fund or grow your retirement nest egg. And there are many lucrative side gigs that you can take on without having to even leave the house.

Stimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now
Advice: How To Guard Your Wealth From a Potential Banking Crisis With Gold

GOBankingRates spoke to career and side hustle experts to get their picks for the best side gigs you can do from home.

NoSystem images / Getty Images
NoSystem images / Getty Images

Sell Stock Photos

If you have a photographic eye, you can turn that skill into cash by taking pictures of scenes around your home.

"Companies like Shutterstock need stock photos of pretty much everything," said Mitchell Stern, owner of the blog SideHustle.Tips. "You could take pictures of yourself cooking a meal, lounging at [home] or of your kids playing with toys, and then sell those pictures for cash."

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Bankruptcy Is an Acceptable Way To Escape Student Loan Debt?

svetikd / iStock.com
svetikd / iStock.com

Rent Out Your Computer's Processing Power

The rise of crypto has led to this relatively new side hustle you can do from home.

"Cryptocurrency miners will pay you to simply leave your computer running overnight," Stern said. "Basically, you're renting out your processor during the time that you aren't using it yourself. It's also completely secure."

IvanMikhaylov / Getty Images
IvanMikhaylov / Getty Images

Rent Your Personal Property

Turn the unused items around your house into extra cash by renting them out.

"You probably have over $5,000 worth of assets sitting around your house right now," Stern said. "These include things like power tools, baby gear, camera equipment, lawnmowers and camping gear. There are online peer-to-peer lending platforms that help facilitate these transactions."

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Create and Sell Informational Products

If you have expertise in an in-demand area, there are likely people willing to pay for this knowledge.

"Consider creating a product that teaches someone how to do something valuable," Stern said.

This can be anything from an e-book to a complete online course.

Housing Market 2023: Is a Double-Digit Drop in Prices Coming?

wundervisuals / Getty Images
wundervisuals / Getty Images

Rent Out Your Home

"You can rent out portions of your own home for a variety of purposes without having to find a new place to live," Stern said. "Photographers and film crews will pay to rent out your home by the hour and will be gone by the end of the day. You can also rent out unused storage space, parking spaces, and common areas for dinner parties and other gatherings."

Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Teach Online Cooking Classes

If you have skills in the kitchen, consider teaching an online course for extra money.

"There are sites that host various online culinary experiences from around the world," Stern said. "These include online cooking classes, online mixology classes, virtual wine tastings, virtual whiskey tastings and online coffee classes."

golero / Getty Images
golero / Getty Images

Create and Sell Design Templates

This can be a lucrative side gig for those who are artistically gifted.

"Create templates for documents, websites and graphics, and then sell those templates to companies like Canva and Wix," Stern said. "They're constantly looking for new designs and all you need is a computer."

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

adamkaz / iStock.com
adamkaz / iStock.com

Become a Virtual Assistant

"If you're organized and have a firm understanding of Microsoft Office, you can perform freelance office work from home and get paid quickly," Stern said. "COVID has dramatically increased the demand for virtual assistant services."

franz12 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
franz12 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Teach English Online

If you have some teaching experience -- or even if you don't -- you should consider a side gig teaching English online.

"There are hundreds of thousands of families overseas who are looking for native English speakers to tutor their children virtually," Stern said. "There are websites that can help you find work, but most require at least some teaching experience. However, there are a few that will take almost anybody who wants the job."

Brothers91 / iStock.com
Brothers91 / iStock.com

Become a Search Engine Evaluator

"One of the best side hustles that you can do at home is search engine evaluation," said Suzanne Howell, founder of The Remote Mom. "It's a great side gig because it doesn't require any special experience and it is very flexible."

Search engine evaluators rate the accuracy of search engine results by following a set of guidelines that explain how to determine the search intent of the user.

"One of the best things about this flexible side job is that you can log on and work at any time that is convenient for you, as long as you complete your hours at the end of each workweek," Howell said. "All of your work is done online. This makes it a great job for stay-at-home parents and those who want to supplement their 9-to-5 job."

Learn: Why Stealth Wealth Is the Best Way To Handle Your Money

JohnnyGreig / Getty Images
JohnnyGreig / Getty Images

Become a Proofreader

Many companies hire freelance proofreaders to ensure their copy is clean and fit to publish.

"You can do this side hustle anytime," said Kerry Francis, owner of the blog Virtual Boss Mindset, which shares information about legitimate online jobs for stay-at-home moms. "All you need is a PC, stable internet connection and excellent grammar skills to spot errors."

katleho Seisa / Getty Images
katleho Seisa / Getty Images

Do Transcription Gigs

"This side hustle requires no experience," said Francis, who has personally taken on transcription jobs from sites like Rev, TranscribeMe and GoTranscript. "All you need are great listening and typing skills. There are tools like oTranscribe that will help with transcribing, or you can even use the Google Docs voice interface."

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Top Side Gigs You Can Do From Home, According To Career Experts

Recommended Stories

  • What is a homeowners insurance deductible?

    Learn what a homeowners insurance deductible is and how to choose one

  • How to invest in real estate in 2023

    Consumers have a variety of ways to invest in real estate, including many options beyond just becoming a landlord.

  • 6 Healthcare Startups to Watch in 2023

    The healthcare industry is primed for disruption, and 2023 is no different. There’s no shortage of startups — some with the backing of serious venture capital — hoping to turn a niche within the industry on its head. Here are six healthcare startups with the potential to make a dent in the market this year. 1. Aura Health With VC backing from Reach Capital, Berkeley SkyDeck and Cowboy Ventures, Aura Health is well-positioned to continue its ascent to the top of the healthcare industry. Aura is a

  • How to sell your house: A step-by-step guide

    Our 9-step guide to a smooth, successful home sale.

  • Best gold ETFs: Top funds for investing in gold

    Many investors turn to gold-backed ETFs to help diversify their portfolio and hedge against inflation.

  • In Case You Haven't Heard: Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is $2 Million Enough to Retire at 70?

    Planning for retirement can be complicated, even with millions in the bank. Let's take a look at some of the most common tools you can use and questions people have about retiring at 70 with a $2 million nest egg. … Continue reading → The post Is $2 Million Enough to Retire at 70? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62?

    Down markets can present a difficult decision for new retirees. On one hand, withdrawing money from the market during a downturn can lock in investment losses, wreaking havoc on the longevity of their retirement plan. Conversely, avoiding portfolio withdrawals early … Continue reading → The post Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • IRA vs. 401(k): Which one is better?

    IRA plans are held in high regard, but how do they compare to a 401(k)?

  • Reimagining Work in an AI-Powered World

    At WSJ’s Jobs Summit, executives discuss the future of the workforce and the impact of new technologies on employees and job seekers. Photo Composition: The Wall Street Journal

  • What Are the Age Limits For IRA Contributions?

    When it comes to retirement savings, your age can have a major effect on things. Depending on which type of retirement account you have, your age may define both when you can access your funds and how much money you can … Continue reading → The post Age Limits for IRA Contributions appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Accountants’ Salaries Are Rising, but It May Not Add Up to More Accountants

    The salaries offered to U.S. accountants and auditors last year climbed at their quickest pace in recent years, but industry observers say increasing pay alone may not be enough to remedy a national shortage of accountants.

  • Getting By on Less Than $1 Million in Retirement Savings

    While many people often aspire to accumulate around a million dollars in retirement savings, most people wind up with far less than that. WSJ retirement reporter Anne Tergesen spoke to retirees on how they’re making do. Photo: Mikaela Martin

  • These are the job interview questions people hate answering—and how to approach them

    Hearing the words "tell me about yourself" in a job interview might be a nightmare scenario for some jobseekers—but experts say it needn't be.

  • Knowing Everyone’s Salaries Can Light a Fire Under Workers

    Seeing a career path to advancement—and believing the process is fair—motivates employees, studies show.

  • What to Consider Before Getting a Nonqualified Deferred Compensation (NQDC) Plan

    A nonqualified deferred compensation (NQDC) plan is an arrangement that an employer and employee agree to where the employer accepts to pay the employee sometime in the future. Executives often utilize NQDC plans to defer income taxes on their earnings. They differ … Continue reading → The post How Nonqualified Deferred Compensation (NQDC) Plans Work appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A government report says WFH is dying out. A remote work guru says that’s false

    More than 72% of firms said employees worked remotely rarely or not at all last year. But Nick Bloom says it's hard to make conclusions based on that.

  • Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Bluebird (BLUE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -26.67% and 99.94%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Medtronic Could Touch a New Low as It Bottoms

    Shares of medical device maker Medtronic plc were cut to a "sell" rating by UBS Wednesday. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line rose from October to February before weakening in March. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is below the zero line and trying to generate a cover shorts buy signal.