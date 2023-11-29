12 Vintage Jewelry Pieces in Your Collection That Could Be Worth a Lot of Money

©Angara Inc.

Vintage seems to always be in fashion, but clothing isn’t the only thing that’s highly sought after. Pieces of jewelry that are at least 50 to 100 years old and in good condition are also highly valuable to the right collector. Plus, some of these vintage pieces work great as an accessory.

See: This Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value — 7 More Worth Over $1,000

Find: If You Find a Lincoln Penny With This Distinctive Mark, It Could Be Worth up to $60,000

Whether you’ve inherited a box full of vintage jewelry pieces from a loved one, or you’ve been casually collecting over the years, you might be sitting on a gold mine. While some of these pieces might hold sentimental value, others are just waiting to be turned into cold, hard cash.

If you’re ever in the mood to declutter your home, here are 12 vintage jewelry pieces that could be worth a good deal of money.

Sponsored: Open a new checking account and earn early paycheck access; up to 2 days early with Discover® Cashback Debit with Early Pay

Art Deco Jewelry (1920s to 1930s)

“Vintage jewelry can be a hidden treasure in many households,” said Jake Claver, finance expert and CEO of Syndicately. One such piece to look for is Art Deco jewelry from the 1920s or 1930s.

“Pieces from this era, especially those with geometrical designs and vibrant gemstones, can fetch high prices,” said Claver. “For example, an authentic Art Deco diamond bracelet might sell for several thousand dollars.”

Vintage Tiffany & Co. Pieces

Tiffany and Co. has been designing and producing luxury jewelry since the 1830s. If you’ve got any of these older pieces, they could really be worth something.

“The brand’s timeless appeal means older pieces, especially those from the early 20th century, can be quite valuable,” said Claver. “A vintage Tiffany brooch or necklace can easily command prices upwards of $5,000.”

More: Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth Thousands

Signed Designer Pieces

If you have some signed designer jewelry pieces in decent condition, they could also be worth a pretty penny.

Story continues

“Jewelry signed by notable designers like Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, or Harry Winston are highly sought after,” said Claver. “A Cartier vintage ring, for instance, could be worth over $10,000, depending on its design and condition.”

Ruby Sharma, senior market research analyst at SYMVOLT, added, “Vintage jewelry that bears the autographs of well-known designers or houses such as Tiffany & Co., Cartier, or Bulgari continues to attract a high price. In addition to adding status, the signature also lends an air of genuineness.”

These authentic signature pieces are considered wearable works of art and can fetch a high price at auctions.

French Haute Couture Honeycomb (1950s)

Another vintage jewelry piece that could be worth a lot is the French Haute Couture Honeycomb from the 1950s. This piece alone could be worth $3,000 or more, according to Timothy Connon, founder of ParamountQuote Insurance Advisors.

Miriam Haskell Signed Cleopatra Collar

Considered a very rare, highly valuable piece, the Miriam Haskell signed Cleopatra collar goes for $3,000 or more.

Everlasting Diamond Pieces

“The value of vintage diamond jewelry, particularly pieces that date back to renowned eras such as the Art Deco or Victorian eras, is significant in the present day,” said Sol Kruk, licensed home inspector and owner of Property Inspection Pros. “Intricate designs, superb craftsmanship, and the utilization of stones of superior grade are the key components that contribute to the attraction.”

With diamonds, it’s all about the cut. “In today’s market, pieces with distinctive cuts, such as Old European or Rose cuts, continue to be in high demand and can command large sums,” said Kruk. “Collectors are particularly drawn to these types of cuts since they are exceptionally unusual.”

Midcentury Modern Jewelry (1940s to 1960s)

“The allure of vintage jewelry lies in its unique craftsmanship, historical significance, and enduring beauty,” said Cyrus Partow, founder of ShipTheDeal. One such valuable piece is midcentury modern jewelry.

“Pieced with organic forms, mixed metals, and enamel accents, midcentury modern jewelry can command impressive sums, especially for pieces by renowned designers like Trifari, Coro, and Eisenberg Originals,” said Partow.

Georgian Jewelry (1714 to 1830)

Both ornate and decorate, Georgian pieces have a distinct gemstone setting and aesthetic to them. They’re also quite valuable to the right buyer.

“Known for delicate craftsmanship, intricate designs, and precious stones, Georgian jewelry can be worth thousands of dollars or more,” said Partow.

Micro Mosaic Magic Pieces

“Keep an eye out for micro mosaic jewelry, particularly from the late 18th to early 19th centuries,” said Skyler Fernandes, a seasoned advisor, founder and general partner at Venture University.

“These intricate pieces feature tiny, hand-set mosaic tiles creating breathtaking scenes,” continued Fernandes. “Values can vary, but a well-preserved micro mosaic brooch from the Vatican workshops could fetch a cool $5,000 or more at the right auction.”

Pieces With Demantoid Garnets

“Move beyond the usual suspects and seek out jewelry with Demantoid garnets. These vivid green gems, popular in Russian designs from the late 19th century, are rarer than emeralds,” said Fernandes. “A Demantoid garnet and diamond brooch could easily command upwards of $8,000 if it boasts that sought-after horsetail inclusion.”

Edwardian Pieces (1901 to 1915)

“Known for their elegance and use of platinum and diamonds, Edwardian pieces are quite desirable,” said Katherine Melton of NexoFly. “A typical piece from this era, such as a lace-like diamond necklace, can be valued in the range of $1,000 to $15,000.”

Retro Jewelry (1930s to 1950s)

“Characterized by bold, colorful designs, these items are becoming increasingly popular,” said Melton. “A well-crafted retro bracelet or earrings could be worth hundreds to several thousand dollars.”

Where Can You Sell Vintage Jewelry Pieces?

OK, so you have vintage jewelry pieces that could be worth a lot of money. Now begs the question of where to sell these items for the most cash. Here are just a few options:

Major auction houses: “ For high-value items, auction houses like Sotheby’s or Christie’s can be ideal. They attract serious collectors willing to pay top dollar for unique pieces,” said Claver.

Niche auction houses: Besides Sotheby’s and Christie’s, check out niche auction houses like Dupuis Auctions or Fellows Auctioneers. “They may not have the same global recognition, but they attract specific audiences deeply interested in unique and rare pieces,” said Fernandes.

Online marketplaces: “Websites like eBay, Etsy, or Ruby Lane specialize in vintage items and can reach a wide audience,” said Melton. “They provide flexibility but require you to handle listings and shipping.”

Specialty vintage jewelry stores: “ Local or online specialty stores can offer more personalized service and have a clientele specifically looking for vintage pieces,” said Claver.

Antique shops: Local antique shops often buy vintage pieces and sell them at a higher rate.

Specialized jewelry resellers: “Online platforms dedicated to selling pre-owned fine jewelry can offer expert valuation and a streamlined selling process,” said Melton.

“The value of vintage jewelry can vary widely based on factors like condition, rarity, historical significance, and market demand,” said Melton. “When selling vintage jewelry, it’s crucial to have a good understanding of your item’s worth. Consider getting an appraisal and researching similar items’ selling prices to ensure you receive a fair price for your piece.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 12 Vintage Jewelry Pieces in Your Collection That Could Be Worth a Lot of Money