12-Week Affordable Mini-MBA Expands Internationally to Help Rising Leaders Thrive in the Remote Workplace

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2022 / The Invited MBA , a robust, 12-week mini-MBA program delivered through live virtual learning experiences has opened its doors to students from all around the world. With an emphasis on collaboration and team-based learning, the Invited MBA offers the benefits of an on-campus mini-MBA program with an affordable tuition and a schedule that allows professionals and entrepreneurs to build their careers while they continue to work.

Invited MBA, Monday, July 18, 2022, Press release picture

Creating the Invited MBA was a natural step for award-winning and rapidly growing EdTech company Abilitie , which had already achieved success developing over 12,000 learners a year with its leadership programs for Fortune 500 companies.

"We realized we had the unique opportunity to create a program that allows people to get ahead in their career without going into mountains of debt," Abilitie's CEO Bjorn Billhardt says.

Initially launched in Texas and run by Ivy League faculty, the Invited MBA immediately resonated with ambitious professionals, with a rapidly growing group of people requesting to join. Given its success, the Invited MBA is now expanding into a global program. Through a partnership with video chat platform Gather , the online virtual Invited MBA makes it possible for students around the world to join a cohort-based curriculum with team-based business competitions in the Metaverse - delivering live learning experiences and networking opportunities for students from everywhere.

Billhardt, who is a Harvard Business School graduate himself, explains that a key challenge was distilling the lessons of a two-year MBA program into a 12-week part-time course. The Abilitie team was able to leverage its previous successes and industry expertise to create a mini-MBA program that both allows ambitious individuals to adapt in an ever-changing business landscape and delivers the critical business skills required to be successful.

"There are many things being taught in business school today that will be out-of-date in 3-4 years, so we decided to leave those functional lessons to on-the-job training," Billhardt says. "We focused on what is most relevant to understand business, strategy, and operations and be effective as a leader, and then we created a condensed and highly immersive action-based curriculum around that."

Story continues

Invited MBA, Monday, July 18, 2022, Press release picture

One of the greatest benefits of the program is that it allows students to learn by doing. Working through business competitions, real-world scenarios, and Harvard Business School case studies with Ivy League faculty, participants have the unique opportunity to practice their skills, make mistakes without real-world consequences, and receive guidance from faculty that includes established CEOs, venture capitalists, and successful entrepreneurs.

Because of its focused curriculum and experiential learning model, the Invited MBA stands alone as a high-value and dynamic virtual learning program. Perhaps its most important strength, however, is the opportunity it provides for rising leaders to learn from and connect with other professionals from around the world. In a 12-week program with a tuition of under $2000, the Invited MBA delivers significant value that aspiring leaders simply will not find anywhere else.

"We really focus on the team aspect and the peer-to-peer networking, and the access to opportunity that affords people," Billhardt says.

"It is not just the knowledge that we offer, and it is not just the education and practice of knowledge. It is also the networking, understanding the opportunities that are available to you, and the access to opportunities that would not be available to you otherwise. That is what we provide."

About the Invited MBA

The Invited MBA was born with a vision to help young professionals tap into their full potential and excel towards the next step in their career without getting into significant educational debt. The program provides a meaningful business education and access to a network of accomplished mentors and peers in a part-time 12-week schedule that is tailored to busy working professionals.

About Abilitie

Abilitie develops award-winning corporate leadership development and mini-MBA programs for rising leaders and executives around the world. With 50+ Fortune 500 clients, including Marriott, Coca-Cola, GE, and Southwest Airlines, and programs delivered in over 50 countries, Abilitie is a rapidly growing leader in the leadership development and executive education market.

Contact Information:

Cara Ferragamo Murray

Cara.murray@abilitie.com

617.824.2618

SOURCE: Invited MBA





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/708931/12-Week-Affordable-Mini-MBA-Expands-Internationally-to-Help-Rising-Leaders-Thrive-in-the-Remote-Workplace



