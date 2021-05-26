U.S. markets open in 3 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,198.50
    +13.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,371.00
    +100.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,689.50
    +33.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,215.10
    +9.60 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.85
    -0.22 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.20
    +10.20 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    28.18
    +0.12 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2250
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.18
    -0.22 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4168
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8900
    +0.1300 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,384.55
    +2,337.61 (+6.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,056.59
    +72.86 (+7.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.16
    +4.37 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,642.19
    +88.21 (+0.31%)
     

$120+ Billion Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Markets - Global Forecast to 2027

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pharmaceutical contract manufacturing global market is expected to reach $120,124.7 million by 2027 growing at a high single digit CAGR.

Increased trend of outsourcing, high uptake of small molecules drugs across diverse therapeutics, patent expiration of small molecules, advanced technologies in API and FDF manufacturing, increasing deals and investments, increased demand for generic injectables, increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, and increase in geriatric population are some of the factors driving the market growth.

However, contamination of pharmaceutical products (API and FDF), pricing pressure for pharmaceutical contract manufacturing, requirement of highly skilled technicians, increasing biologics approvals and adoption in disease management, stringent regulatory policies, and environmental concerns are some of the factors that are hindering pharmaceutical contract manufacturing global market growth. The pharmaceutical contract manufacturing global market is mainly segmented based on product, phase, application, and geography.

Globally Pharmaceutical markets are showing rapid growth and in coming years expected to evolve further in the field of research and development, manufacturing, and formulation due to rise in population, increase in chronic diseases like infectious diseases, oncology, cardiovascular disorders, rising healthcare expenditures, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions.

Pharmaceutical companies are increasing their dependence on contract manufacturing organizations due to lack of well-equipped manufacturing facilities, advanced technologies, high containment capabilities or though they have the facilities, due to insufficient time and to have backup manufacturing, pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing.

This trend is favoring contract manufacturing service providers and is expected to increase the share in the pharmaceutical manufacturing market. Contract pharmaceutical manufacturing services are mainly focused on the manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF).

The pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market based on product is segmented into API manufacturing and FDF manufacturing. API manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 and FDF manufacturing segment is the fastest growing segment and is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

The high profit margin for pharma contract manufacturers, shifting from API to FDF manufacturing by CMOs and CDMOs, rising demand for advanced dosage forms, and rising demand for generic drugs are some of the factors driving the growth of the FDF contract manufacturing market.

The API manufacturing market global market based on customer base is sub-segmented into Branded API manufacturing and Generic API manufacturing. The generic API manufacturing segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027, due to the patent expiries of branded drugs, low cost of generic medicines.

The FDF manufacturing global market based on dosage form is further classified into solid dosage form, injectable dosage form, and semi-solid liquid and gaseous dosage form. Solid dosage form segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 due to changing consumer demands, advent and progress of newer dosage forms, and ever-evolving regulations.

The injectable dosage form is the fastest-growing segment and is expected to grow at a low teen CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to its direct infusion to the body, ease of administration, and onset of action of drugs is faster as compared to solid dosage forms. Hence it is suitable for emergency conditions. Among semi-solid, liquid, and gaseous dosage form, semisolids segment accounted for the largest revenue of in 2020 owing to the increased usage of semisolids such creams, lotions and gels due to increase in skin related diseases, and changing climatic conditions.

The solid dosage form market is further classified into tablets, capsules, and others such as powders and granules. Among these, tablets segment generated the largest revenue in 2020 owing to its ease of formulation techniques, manufacturing, and ease of administration to all the age groups.

Pharmaceutical contract manufacturing global market based on phase is segmented into commercial manufacturing and clinical manufacturing. Commercial manufacturing segment contributed to the largest revenue in 2020 due to huge demand for commercial API production, patent expiry, and increasing outsourcing of generic APIs.

Whereas, clinical manufacturing segment is the fastest growing segment and is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 owing to a rise in demand for effective novel drugs with various therapeutic applications, rise in R&D investments for discovering new drugs coupled with the rising number of different types of chronic diseases.

The pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market by therapeutic applications is segmented into infectious diseases, oncology, cardiovascular disorders, central nervous system, pulmonary disorder, gastrointestinal disorder, endocrine disorders, metabolic disorders, genito-urinary disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, and others such as others such as ophthalmology, autoimmune diseases, ENT, dental, dermatology, and pain management.

Among these applications, the infectious disease segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 because of the global-wide rapid spread of COVID-19 and increased incidence of other infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, HIV, pneumonia, influenza, hepatitis, and others.

The oncology division is the fastest growing and is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 driven mainly by the rising incidence of cancer cases, lifestyle changes, increasing geriatric population, high demand for anti-cancer drugs, increase in the usage of synthetic HPAPIs for cancer treatment, increase in geriatric population and rising demand for personalized medicine especially for treating cancer.

North America accounts for the largest revenue in 2020. The developed healthcare sector, availability of funds, increasing clinical trials, rising burden of cancer, increasing governments focus on generic drugs as well as the establishment of domestic API manufacturers, rising demands for the specialty of drugs and technological advancements, rising demand for advanced dosage forms, and also establishment of foreign CMOs/CDMOs are some of the factors driving the market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region and is expected to grow at double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Low labor cost, regulatory relaxation, abundance availability of raw materials, infrastructure facility, rise in generic demands, increased production capabilities, the presence of a large number of domestic and international players, coupled with low investments for the establishment of manufacturing facilities as compared to western countries.

Some of the major players are Lonza Group (Switzerland), AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie contract manufacturing, U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific (Patheon, N.V., U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer CentreOne, U.S.), Permira Funds (Cambrex Corporation, U.K.), Carlyle Group (Albany Molecular Research Inc. U.S.), WuXi AppTec (WuXi STA pharmaceuticals, China), Recipharm AB (publ) (Sweden), Aenova Group GmbH (Germany), China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited (China), and others.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mpk9zi

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Veggie Supplier Meicai Files Confidentially for U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Meicai, a Chinese startup that connects restaurants with vegetable producers, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the U.S., according to people familiar with the matter, pushing ahead with plans to go public despite a tech selloff that has deterred other listings.The Beijing-based company is working with banks including Bank of America Corp., China Renaissance Holdings Ltd. and Morgan Stanley on the IPO and will soon start gauging investors’ appetite, the people said, asking to not be identified as the information is private. The fundraising target and valuation haven’t been decided yet, they said. Deliberations are at an early stage and there is no guarantee that the company will proceed with its listing plan, the people said.Meicai had previously considered raising about $300 million until the sudden departure of former Chief Financial Officer Wang Can slowed down its plans, Bloomberg News reported in February. IFR said this month the company is considering raising about $500 million in a U.S. IPO. Representatives for Meicai, Bank of America, China Renaissance and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.Meicai -- whose name means “beautiful vegetable” in Chinese -- was founded in 2014 by rocket scientist Liu Chuanjun. Using a smartphone app, restaurant owners in China can order fresh produce such as bok choy and Sichuan peppercorns directly from farms, disrupting traditional wholesaling by cutting out middlemen. The company said it serviced more than 2 million restaurants in over 300 Chinese cities as of the end of 2020.Meicai’s filing comes as the rush by Chinese firms to float in the U.S. hit a speedbump. In past weeks, at least three Chinese companies -- Hello Inc., Ximalaya Inc. and Qiniu Ltd. -- have put their listings on hold due to disappointing demand. Ant Group Co.-backed bike-sharing firm Hello will also likely lower its valuation target from the $10 billion it had initially planned, people with knowledge of the matter said. Hello declined to comment.More funding is needed for Meicai as fresh-produce sourcing heats up. Chinese local services leader Meituan has bet on the segment to drive growth and anchor its food delivery and restaurant management business. Sequoia China-backed Shuhai Supply Chain, a startup specializing in logistics for restaurants’ ingredients and produce, is also a competitor.Meicai, which counts Tiger Global Management, Hillhouse Capital, GGV Capital, Genesis Capital and CMC Capital Group among its backers, raised about $800 million in 2018 for a post-investment valuation of $7 billion. The company experimented with delivering online groceries to retail clients’ doorsteps during the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak, but has since halted those operations to refocus on servicing restaurants.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures tick up, shaking off earlier losses

    Stock futures opened slightly Tuesday evening following a choppy session during the regular trading day, with the three major indexes struggling for direction before ultimately ending in negative territory.

  • USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Is Losing Ground Against U.S. Dollar

    USD/CAD did not settle below the support at 1.2040 and gained some upside momentum.

  • Stellar Foundation Invests $15M in AirTM to Boost Financial Services in Latin America

    The investment extends the Stellar network's reach into Latin America and aims to improve digital payments across the region.

  • Lordstown Motors Drops as Earnings Stoke Case for Skepticism

    (Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp. shares tumbled after the electric-vehicle company cut its full-year production expectations for its Endurance pickup truck and said it will need outside capital.Shares fell 7.4%, trimming some of their earlier losses but leaving the stock down more than 50% this year. The company’s report prompted analysts at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to cut their price targets.Risks have increased in the wake of the company’s report, according to Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney. He cut Lordstown shares to neutral in April due in part to the additional risks of ramping up production and the increasingly competitive landscape, and both factors are occurring “in a more material way than we had expected.”Among the threats was Ford Motor Co.’s announcement of plans for an electric model of its flagship F-150 pickup “at a very competitive price point,” Delaney said.The results highlighted concern about Lordstown’s ability to meet its financial targets, Delaney said. The company increased its forecast for 2021 operating expenses, citing “Covid-related and industry-wide related issues” as it progresses toward its deadline for the start of production.“We do need additional capital to execute on our plans,” Chief Executive Officer Steve Burns said in a statement, which forecast that liquidity would dwindle to $50 million to $75 million by year-end from $587 million as of March 31. “We believe we have several opportunities to raise capital in various forms and have begun those discussions.”“I don’t think we’ve ever considered selling the company,” Burns told analysts in response to a question during the company’s earnings call on Monday. “But we are in discussions with a few strategics -- large strategic investors that of course would bring something a lot more than funding.”Without outside capital, said Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, the company’s target for year-end gross cash balance could fall below the minimum needed to run the business at the scale he had anticipated. “While there is some glimmer of strategic value, we believe investors are exposed to outsized company and market risk,” he wrote.Goldman Sachs cut its price target to $8 from $10, while Morgan Stanley trimmed its target to $8 from $12. R.F. Lafferty downgraded the stock to hold from buy. Lordstown has one buy, three hold and three sell ratings with an average price target of $8.69, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The average price target was around $13 at the end of last week.The company is holding an event dubbed “Lordstown Week” at its Lordstown, Ohio, facility during the week of June 21 that it says will showcase its plant, vehicle, technologies and strategy to investors and customers. Goldman’s Delaney expects the event could be a positive catalyst for the company.(Updates share moves and chart. Adds R.F. Lafferty downgrade and updates ratings data.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Indonesian Travel Startup Tiket Weighs SPAC Merger This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Tiket.com Chief Executive Officer George Hendrata said his online travel startup is considering going public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report.The Indonesian company is also exploring a traditional initial public offering as well as potentially combining with one of the Southeast Asian super apps, Hendrata said in an interview with Bloomberg TV’s David Ingles and Tom Mackenzie on Wednesday during the Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Asia Pacific.If Tiket decides to go public, “it will definitely be within this year,” the CEO said. “Traditional IPO, definitely looking at that, but for the full travel recovery, it will take a year or even two. The SPAC option is quicker.”Tiket is in talks with COVA Acquisition Corp. for a deal that would value the combined entity at about $2 billion, Bloomberg News reported last week. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is advising Jakarta-based Tiket, according to people familiar with the matter. As part of the deal, Tiket could raise about $200 million in a so-called private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that often accompanies a SPAC merger, they said.Read more: Indonesian Travel Startup Is Said to Weigh $2 Billion SPAC DealTiket joins a slew of Southeast Asian internet companies considering SPAC listings or IPOs to fuel growth as online commerce gains popularity in the region. Local rival Traveloka is in advanced talks to go public through merging with Bridgetown Holdings Ltd., a blank-check firm backed by billionaires Richard Li and Peter Thiel.The merger combining Gojek and PT Tokopedia into an Indonesian internet powerhouse is setting up a three-way battle for tech dominance in Southeast Asia against Singapore-based Sea Ltd. and Grab Holdings Inc.“Everywhere else in the world, online travel platforms tend to be publicly listed companies, hugely profitable,” the CEO said. “If you look at the region, there are a lot of super apps and you have a lot of ecosystems growing, so there might be some opportunity to combine with one or the other. So it’s one of the three options.”Tiket.com was founded in 2011, a year before Traveloka. It was acquired in 2017 by the diversified conglomerate Djarum Group, which put it under the leadership of Hendrata, previously Djarum’s director of business development and diversification. Tiket’s platform lets consumers buy tickets for flights and trains as well as concerts and other events. Users can also book hotel and rental cars in Indonesia. It has a network of more than 90 airlines, 2.8 million hotels and other lodgings, and more than 400 corporate partners.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amazon Showdown Grinds on With First Antitrust Case in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. was sued by the attorney general for Washington, D.C., for allegedly engaging in anticompetitive practices that have raised prices for consumers.The antitrust lawsuit, the first to target Amazon in the U.S., opens a new front in the campaign against major U.S. tech companies and is the sixth such case filed in the last year by state and federal officials. Yet even with the prospect of more action on the way against the industry in general and Amazon in particular, the retailer’s shares recovered from a decline Tuesday on the news and rose on the day.Attorney General Karl Racine filed the Amazon case on his own for the district, rather than teaming with states, which is a common practice for attorneys general. He said he didn’t know whether states would join and hasn’t coordinated with the Federal Trade Commission, which Bloomberg has reported is investigating Amazon to determine whether the e-commerce giant is using its market power to hurt competition. Moreover, investors understand that monopoly cases typically play out for years and can be difficult to win. The Justice Department case against Google isn’t scheduled for trial until 2023.Racine said in an interview on Bloomberg TV that he talked with other attorneys general after filing the lawsuit and he would welcome states if they want to join.“This is a D.C. case that D.C. attorneys and our counsel worked on for over a year,” he said. “We engaged with Amazon, tried as best we could to establish a cooperative relationship to gather documents and analyze the case. We felt like the case needed to be brought.”In his complaint, the attorney general said Amazon’s policies governing third-party sellers prohibit them from offering products at lower prices on rival platforms, which has led to artificially high prices for consumers and let the company build monopoly power.“Amazon is increasing its dominant stronghold on the market and illegally reducing the ability of other platforms to compete for market share,” said Racine, who has been floated as a potential nominee for chairman of the FTC.The lawsuit focuses on so-called most favored nation agreements, which prevent third-party merchants from selling at a lower price somewhere else, including their own websites, Racine said. The agreements mean the fees Amazon charges to sellers are incorporated into the prices sellers charge on Amazon and on competing platforms online, Racine said.“The D.C. Attorney General has it exactly backwards -- sellers set their own prices for the products they offer in our store,” a company spokesman said in an email. “Amazon takes pride in the fact that we offer low prices across the broadest selection, and like any store we reserve the right not to highlight offers to customers that are not priced competitively.”Amazon said the outcome Racine is seeking in the case would force the company to post higher prices, “oddly going against core objectives of antitrust law.”Amazon merchants and their consultants in 2019 told Bloomberg that Amazon’s practices forced them to raise prices on other sites such as Walmart Inc. If Amazon detected lower prices on other sites, it would bury their products in Amazon search results, where they got most of their sales. Some of the merchants were eager to grow their sales on other sites, but Amazon’s policies prevented them from offering lower prices elsewhere to lure shoppers away.The antitrust lawsuit follows a flurry of investigations and lawsuits targeting America’s biggest technology companies. Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google were sued by state and federal officials last year in monopoly cases, while a House investigation accused the two companies along with Amazon and Apple Inc. of abusing their dominance in digital markets.More cases may be on the way. Bloomberg has reported that the attorneys general of California and New York have been investigating Amazon, in addition to the FTC, while the Justice Department has been probing Apple.Racine said his office and states are also investigating other aspects of Amazon’s business.“There are several other issues that attorneys general, like D.C., are looking at with respect to the platforms, including Amazon,” he said.(Updates with Racine comments starting in the fourth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Holds Near $66 as Investors Assess Near-Term Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held steady as investors weighed signs of an improving demand outlook in some regions against the prospect of more crude supply flowing from Iran.Futures in New York traded near $66 a barrel, little changed for a second day. An industry report showed lower U.S. inventories ahead of the summer driving season. Meanwhile China is poised to buy more cheaper crude from Russia, its appetite growing as the nation leads an uneven Asian recovery in consumption.World powers are conducting their fifth round of talks to revive a nuclear agreement with Iran that could pave the way for a lifting of sanctions. That may unleash a flood of Iranian barrels stashed on tankers at sea.After selling off last week on the prospect of renewed supply from Iran, crude has recovered in recent days. There are signs of healthy demand in the U.S., China and Europe, despite parts of Asia facing a comeback of Covid-19. A key gauge in the American physical market is signaling that traders are bracing for a potential supply crunch ahead of the busy U.S. summer driving season.“Thanks to the good sentiment on the financial markets, the price momentum suggests that Brent will make a renewed bid for the $70-per-barrel mark in the next few days,” said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodities research at Commerzbank AG.The American Petroleum Institute reported that U.S. gasoline stockpiles fell by almost 2 million barrels last week, while crude inventories slid by 439,000 barrels, according to people familiar with the data. Official government figures are due later on Wednesday.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • My husband of 30 years has been hiding income in secret bank accounts — with his mother’s help

    Here’s how I found out: I had to reschedule a trip to California for him due to his mother being ill. The level of planning reflects his unhappiness with his marriage and his desire to furtively put money aside for a rainy day.

  • Australia’s Westpac breaks bond hiatus with $2.8 billion deal

    SYDNEY (Reuters) – Westpac Banking Group on Tuesday will reopen Australia’s big banks bond-market taps for the first time in more than a year, in a deal marking the first use of a non-USD Libor benchmark rate to price the debt.

  • Bitcoin and Bonds Won’t Protect You From Inflation. Here’s What Will.

    When prices start to rise, seek real assets to hedge against a decline in stocks. REITs offer protection. Go for the gold, not the crypto.

  • Kim Kardashian says she's 'not responsible' for labor disputes in lawsuit against her

    A new lawsuit filed by maintenance workers and gardeners claims reality star Kim Kardashian violated labor laws at her Hidden Hills home.

  • Ex-High School Classmates Are Among the World’s Largest Crypto Holders

    (Bloomberg) -- Kyle Davies and Su Zhu started Three Arrows Capital at the kitchen table of their apartment in 2012. Now they’re among the world’s biggest crypto holders with a portfolio worth billions of dollars.At least for the moment.Their portfolio was rocked in recent days as environmental concerns over mining, regulatory scrutiny, warnings by Chinese authorities about digital currency payments and a flurry of erratic tweets by Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk whipsawed prices. For Davies, an early investor in the space and an evangelist for the underlying technology, the recent volatility is just a blip, enough perhaps to scare off newbie investors, but not for someone who has experienced far more volatile periods.“Bitcoin’s down 30% off the highs, it’s really not down very much,” the 34-year-old said in an interview from Singapore. “I don’t see anyone really being that spooked.”Former traders for Credit Suisse Group AG, Davies and Zhu, the two are among the Wall Street pioneers who’ve embraced crypto, along with Dan Morehead of Pantera Capital and Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital. Now everyone from retail day traders to bankers are jumping in: CNBC reported this month that Aziz McMahon, head of emerging market sales for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London quit the bank after making a fortune trading cryptocurrencies for himself.While many of the early devotees’ fortunes rose and fell on the currency’s price swings, crypto wealth is quickly turning into real dollars for some, whether through initial public offerings or companies that bring in traditional revenue. Brian Armstrong, co-founder of crypto-wallet Coinbase Global Inc., has a net worth of $9.3 billion after his firm’s IPO, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Binance’s Changpeng Zhao created the world’s largest crypto exchange.Grayscale StakeDavies and Zhu, also 34, have resisted talking about their fortune and recommended on social media that crypto billionaires do the same.However, a filing in January revealed the extent of the firm’s influence, when Three Arrows reported it owned a 5.6% stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a $22 billion fund invested solely in the cryptocurrency set up by Barry Silbert.Davies declined to say whether their position had changed or specify how much of the firm’s capital belonged to them. Most of their other direct investments in cryptocurrencies and related companies don’t need to be publicly disclosed.The Grayscale stake made Three Arrows the largest shareholder and would have been worth as much as $2.1 billion in April. The trust’s shares have since tumbled 43% following Musk’s announcement this month that Tesla would suspend accepting the digital currency for purchases of its electric cars because of “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining” and regulatory clampdowns from China.Despite the environmental spotlight Musk’s tweet placed on Bitcoin, Davies said he doesn’t believe that those concerns apply across cryptocurrency trading as a whole.“There are many cryptocurrencies that are proof-of-stake, which use very little if any electricity,” Davies said. “That is the direction that a lot of crypto is headed in.”A proof-of-stake setup for a digital currency allows users with significant equity positions to verify transactions. That compares with proof-of-work transactions, such as those used in Bitcoin mining, where users have to complete complex math problems to access a coin, consuming much greater volumes of electricity.Derivatives TradersDavies and Zhu attended high school together, then studied at Columbia University in New York before joining Credit Suisse as derivatives traders in Tokyo. After three years at the Swiss bank, they quit and launched Three Arrows Capital to begin trading traditional currencies in emerging markets.“It was a very inefficient market, and that’s where we got our start,” Davies said.Within three years, they went from working in their San Francisco apartment to hiring about 35 people and trading 5% to 10% of all local emerging market currency volumes, he said.They diversified into options, equities and crypto after “bigger and better firms came in and were better than us” in FX emerging-markets trading, Davies said. By 2018, the firm concentrated exclusively on crypto.Their Singapore-based company now runs a fund, DeFiance Capital, that invests in decentralized finance, betting that these businesses will “eat traditional finance over the next decade,” according to the group’s website. Investments include InsurAce, which provides insurance services, and CDEX, a cryptocurrency swap platform.‘Outsized Voices’“We have been long crypto for a while,” Davies said. “We’ve not always been long Ethereum, in fact we’ve been short for periods of time, too. What’s the best way to beat Bitcoin right now? Well it’s just to own Ethereum. The ultimate goal of my book is to outperform Bitcoin.”Davies said that Ethereum is currently the firm’s largest cryptocurrency holding. It has gained 245% this year compared with the U.S. dollar, while Bitcoin is up 29%.Despite the turbulence created by Musk’s tweets, Davies said he’s less worried about the billionaire’s influence on the crypto market with each passing day.“The thing about outsized voices is they usually don’t last very long if they’re used too much,” Davies said. “If he were to tweet every single day, by the end of the year he would have no price impact.”(Updates Ethereum, Bitcoin returns in 20th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Suze Orman says your new child tax credits will be 'a waste' if you don't do this

    The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.

  • Why Amazon-MGM deal is a sign of streaming competition: 'Some will go out of business'

    Amazon reported interest in buying Hollywood giant MGM is good news for the tech giant, and may shake up the streaming industry.

  • Crypto investor-protection talk heats up but lawmakers hope to allow buyers to ‘dogecoin to their heart’s content’

    A recent bout of volatility in the crypto market has helped to reignite a push for increased scrutiny of the nascent digital-asset sector by lawmakers.

  • After percolating for days, GameStop and AMC finally break out on big day for meme stocks

    The warning signs have been evident for much of May, and Tuesday finally saw huge surges in Reddit's favorite stocks.

  • Surging U.S. housing market faces test as people start heading back to offices

    It's still unclear if areas of the U.S. that saw home prices explode during the pandemic will retain their value as more workers return to the office, says JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

  • 4 Little-Known Cryptocurrencies That Beat Bitcoin During the Crash

    Polygon, Helium, Celsius, and Maker may not be household names, but they are being explored as potentially useful technologies.

  • How millennials are driving up health insurance costs for everyone else

    A third of the cohort has health issues that reduce quality of life, study shows.