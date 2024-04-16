Is a $120-million green energy plant headed for Wichita County?

The mention of $120 million will perk up most people’s ears.

That’s the figure tucked into an item on Friday’s agenda of the Wichita County Commissioners Court meeting.

A lawyer for Solvent Energy Inc. wants to talk to the panel about plans for a “$120,000,000 Reynolds Park Storage Project in Wichita County.”

Wichita County Judge Jim Johnson said he knows nothing about the company or what they will have to say.

“I have no idea. They have not talked to me,” Johnson said.

Companies often approach local governing bodies because they need permits or want incentives, such as tax breaks.

Ron Kitchens, president of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, says he knows nothing of the company, either.

Solvent did not return messages from TRN Tuesday, but the company’s website provides a little information.

The company apparently entered the U.S. market in 2021 and intends to provide power to the Energy Reliability Council of Texas, regulator of the state’s utility grid.

The website says Solvent Energy offers “utility-scale solar and energy storage hybrid projects and standalone BESS projects under contract and in various stages of development.”

BESS stands for “Battery Energy Storage Systems,” which store energy from solar and wind power for release when it’s needed.

The website lists three solar and BESS sites and 12 stand-alone BESS sites in Texas, including the Wichita County location. None appear to be constructed yet.

The Reynold Park Storage Project is listed as 12 acres in Wichita County near an existing electrical substation. An accompanying video shows a stretch of two-lane road and photos depict a substation, but the exact location is not specified.

The company also lists projects in Archer and Throckmorton counties.

Solvent is listed on its website as a Delaware corporation and appears to be a subsidiary of JC Mont Fort, a Swiss corporation with a stated mission to “Promote, Develop and Harness green energy across the globe.”

