120 Vietnamese Companies Honored as Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022

·5 min read

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A record 120 companies in Vietnam received the coveted HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022 awards.

Winners of Vietnam's HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022
Winners of Vietnam's HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022

With the theme, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the awards this year focused on the efforts of companies in promoting diversity and inculcating inclusion in the workplace, while retaining HR Asia's stringent evaluation criteria.

In all, 46,270 employees from 622 Vietnamese companies took part in HR Asia's proprietary Total Engagement Assessment Model - ranking their own employers on metrics ranging from workplace happiness and team cohesion to employee advocacy and continued job motivation. The top 120 companies who made the cut off point this year are then named HR Asia Best Companies to work for in Asia 2022 for the Vietnamese market.

"HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia is the only award that is judged solely by the nominees' employees - making this the most transparent award of its kind. Equally important, with 15 markets, and over 400,000 surveys done each year - the program is also the most extensive awards for employee engagement and workplace excellence across the region," says William Ng, group publisher of Business Media International, the owner of HR Asia.

The top three workplace initiatives most valued by Vietnamese employees are policies that promote certification and the acquisition of additional skills, teamwork, and assistance from colleagues in solving work-related problems, and flexible work arrangements amidst the pandemic.

However, the survey has also turned up concerns from employees, chief of which is lack of time to complete tasks, which has been made worse by a slowdown in productivity because of the global health crisis.

Among the 120 recipients, six companies are presented with a gold-plated version of the statuette 'Harmonia' this year as 2022 marks their fifth consecutive year winning the award. These companies are Deloitte Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank), Olam Vietnam, Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Ltd., Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam), and Wipro Consumer Care Viet Nam Company Limited.

"The pandemic has placed extraordinary demands on business leaders and beyond. For some companies, a near term survival plan may seem to be the only agenda for recovery but by investing in employee engagement, employees will feel supported in their jobs and in return will contribute to the overall business operations and post recovery growth," Ng added.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards recognises companies that have shown world-class employee engagement and workplace excellence, while displaying demonstrable empathy and care for their employees.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam making this the largest recognition programme and survey in the region for employee engagement.

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2022 (VIETNAM EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

  1. ADP Group

  2. AEON Vietnam Company Limited

  3. AIA (Vietnam) Life Insurance Company Limited

  4. Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd

  5. An Binh Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ABBANK)

  6. An Cuong Wood-Working Joint Stock Company

  7. An Du Net Payment Corp.,

  8. An Lap Phat Aluminum Investment Trading Production Company Limited

  9. Asia Commercial Bank (ACB)

  10. Avery Dennison Vietnam

  11. Bamboo Capital Group

  12. BAOVIET Life Corporation

  13. Baxter Vietnam Healthcare

  14. Binh Minh Plastics Joint Stock Company

  15. BRG Group

  16. British American Tobacco (Vietnam)

  17. Cargill Vietnam Ltd

  18. cargo-partner Logistics (Vietnam) Company Limited

  19. Chailease International Leasing Co., Ltd

  20. Chubb Life Insurance Vietnam Company Limited

  21. CIMB Bank Vietnam

  22. Coach Vietnam Company Limited

  23. Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam Limited

  24. Con Cung Joint Stock Company

  25. Crystal Martin (Vietnam) Company Limited

  26. CT Group

  27. Dat Xanh Services

  28. DatVietVAC Group Holdings

  29. De Heus

  30. Deloitte Vietnam

  31. Diageo Vietnam

  32. DKSH Vietnam

  33. Ecopark Corporation Joint Stock Company

  34. Edelman Company Limited

  35. Fitness & Lifestyle Group Vietnam

  36. Frasers Property Vietnam

  37. FrieslandCampina Vietnam

  38. FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited

  39. G-Group Technology Corporation

  40. Gamuda Land Vietnam

  41. GeoComply

  42. GFT Technologies

  43. Hanwha Life Vietnam

  44. Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank

  45. Home Credit Vietnam

  46. Hung Thinh Corporation

  47. Hung Thinh Land Joint Stock Company

  48. IDS Medical Systems (Viet Nam) Limited

  49. IGC Group (Thanh Thanh Cong Education Joint Stock Company)

  50. ILA

  51. In Do Trans Logistics Corporation (ITL CORP)

  52. Keppel Land (Vietnam)

  53. KN Holdings

  54. Kuehne+Nagel Co., Ltd

  55. Landco Corporation

  56. Lazada Vietnam

  57. Long Thanh Golf Investment and Trading Joint - Stock Company

  58. Luxoft Vietnam Company Limited

  59. Maersk Vietnam Company Limited

  60. Manulife Vietnam

  61. Medtronic Vietnam

  62. Microsoft Vietnam

  63. MSB (Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank)

  64. Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Nam A Bank)

  65. Nam Long Investment Corporation

  66. NashTech

  67. Newtecons Investment Construction JSC

  68. NovaGroup

  69. Novartis Vietnam Company Limited

  70. Nutifood

  71. Olam Vietnam

  72. OPSWAT

  73. Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank

  74. PC1 Group Joint Stock Company

  75. Pfizer (Vietnam) Limited Company

  76. Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd

  77. PPG Vietnam

  78. Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Ltd.

  79. Ricons Construction Investment JSC

  80. Saigon – Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank

  81. Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank

  82. Samsung Vina Electronics Co., Ltd.

  83. Sandoz Vietnam

  84. Schaeffler Vietnam Limited

  85. Schenker Vietnam Company Limited

  86. Schlumberger Vietnam Services

  87. Searefico Corporation

  88. Shell Vietnam Limited

  89. Shinhan Bank Vietnam Limited

  90. Shinhan Vietnam Finance Company Limited

  91. Shiseido Cosmetics Vietnam

  92. Smart Invest Securities JSC

  93. SmartOSC Corporation

  94. Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank

  95. Sparx* - a Virtuos Studio

  96. Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam)

  97. Stavian Group

  98. Sun Group

  99. Swarovski Manufacturing Vietnam LLC

  100. Synopsys Vietnam

  101. Tek Experts

  102. Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank)

  103. Timo Digital Bank

  104. TNG Holdings Vietnam

  105. transcosmos Vietnam Co., Ltd

  106. TrueCommerce DiCentral Co., Ltd

  107. TTC Sugar - SBT

  108. Tyme

  109. Unilever Vietnam

  110. United International Pharma Co., Ltd.

  111. UPL Vietnam Co.,Ltd

  112. Viet Dragon Securities Corporation (VDSC)

  113. Viet Nam VitaDairy Milk Joint Stock Company

  114. VietCredit Finance Joint Stock Company

  115. Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank)

  116. Viettel Group

  117. VSIP JV

  118. Westlake Compounds Vietnam Company Limited

  119. Wipro Consumer Care Viet Nam Company Limited

  120. Yi Da Viet Nam Limited

About Business Media International
Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

Contact Person: Adrian Cheng
Phone Number: +6012-269 2701
Email: adrian@businessmedia.asia

(PRNewsfoto/Business Media International)
(PRNewsfoto/Business Media International)

SOURCE Business Media International

