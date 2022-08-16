120 Vietnamese Companies Honored as Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022
HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A record 120 companies in Vietnam received the coveted HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022 awards.
With the theme, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the awards this year focused on the efforts of companies in promoting diversity and inculcating inclusion in the workplace, while retaining HR Asia's stringent evaluation criteria.
In all, 46,270 employees from 622 Vietnamese companies took part in HR Asia's proprietary Total Engagement Assessment Model - ranking their own employers on metrics ranging from workplace happiness and team cohesion to employee advocacy and continued job motivation. The top 120 companies who made the cut off point this year are then named HR Asia Best Companies to work for in Asia 2022 for the Vietnamese market.
"HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia is the only award that is judged solely by the nominees' employees - making this the most transparent award of its kind. Equally important, with 15 markets, and over 400,000 surveys done each year - the program is also the most extensive awards for employee engagement and workplace excellence across the region," says William Ng, group publisher of Business Media International, the owner of HR Asia.
The top three workplace initiatives most valued by Vietnamese employees are policies that promote certification and the acquisition of additional skills, teamwork, and assistance from colleagues in solving work-related problems, and flexible work arrangements amidst the pandemic.
However, the survey has also turned up concerns from employees, chief of which is lack of time to complete tasks, which has been made worse by a slowdown in productivity because of the global health crisis.
Among the 120 recipients, six companies are presented with a gold-plated version of the statuette 'Harmonia' this year as 2022 marks their fifth consecutive year winning the award. These companies are Deloitte Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank), Olam Vietnam, Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Ltd., Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam), and Wipro Consumer Care Viet Nam Company Limited.
"The pandemic has placed extraordinary demands on business leaders and beyond. For some companies, a near term survival plan may seem to be the only agenda for recovery but by investing in employee engagement, employees will feel supported in their jobs and in return will contribute to the overall business operations and post recovery growth," Ng added.
The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards recognises companies that have shown world-class employee engagement and workplace excellence, while displaying demonstrable empathy and care for their employees.
The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam making this the largest recognition programme and survey in the region for employee engagement.
LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2022 (VIETNAM EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:
ADP Group
AEON Vietnam Company Limited
AIA (Vietnam) Life Insurance Company Limited
Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd
An Binh Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ABBANK)
An Cuong Wood-Working Joint Stock Company
An Du Net Payment Corp.,
An Lap Phat Aluminum Investment Trading Production Company Limited
Asia Commercial Bank (ACB)
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Bamboo Capital Group
BAOVIET Life Corporation
Baxter Vietnam Healthcare
Binh Minh Plastics Joint Stock Company
BRG Group
British American Tobacco (Vietnam)
Cargill Vietnam Ltd
cargo-partner Logistics (Vietnam) Company Limited
Chailease International Leasing Co., Ltd
Chubb Life Insurance Vietnam Company Limited
CIMB Bank Vietnam
Coach Vietnam Company Limited
Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam Limited
Con Cung Joint Stock Company
Crystal Martin (Vietnam) Company Limited
CT Group
Dat Xanh Services
DatVietVAC Group Holdings
De Heus
Deloitte Vietnam
Diageo Vietnam
DKSH Vietnam
Ecopark Corporation Joint Stock Company
Edelman Company Limited
Fitness & Lifestyle Group Vietnam
Frasers Property Vietnam
FrieslandCampina Vietnam
FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited
G-Group Technology Corporation
Gamuda Land Vietnam
GeoComply
GFT Technologies
Hanwha Life Vietnam
Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank
Home Credit Vietnam
Hung Thinh Corporation
Hung Thinh Land Joint Stock Company
IDS Medical Systems (Viet Nam) Limited
IGC Group (Thanh Thanh Cong Education Joint Stock Company)
ILA
In Do Trans Logistics Corporation (ITL CORP)
Keppel Land (Vietnam)
KN Holdings
Kuehne+Nagel Co., Ltd
Landco Corporation
Lazada Vietnam
Long Thanh Golf Investment and Trading Joint - Stock Company
Luxoft Vietnam Company Limited
Maersk Vietnam Company Limited
Manulife Vietnam
Medtronic Vietnam
Microsoft Vietnam
MSB (Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank)
Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Nam A Bank)
Nam Long Investment Corporation
NashTech
Newtecons Investment Construction JSC
NovaGroup
Novartis Vietnam Company Limited
Nutifood
Olam Vietnam
OPSWAT
Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank
PC1 Group Joint Stock Company
Pfizer (Vietnam) Limited Company
Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd
PPG Vietnam
Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Ltd.
Ricons Construction Investment JSC
Saigon – Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank
Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank
Samsung Vina Electronics Co., Ltd.
Sandoz Vietnam
Schaeffler Vietnam Limited
Schenker Vietnam Company Limited
Schlumberger Vietnam Services
Searefico Corporation
Shell Vietnam Limited
Shinhan Bank Vietnam Limited
Shinhan Vietnam Finance Company Limited
Shiseido Cosmetics Vietnam
Smart Invest Securities JSC
SmartOSC Corporation
Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank
Sparx* - a Virtuos Studio
Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam)
Stavian Group
Sun Group
Swarovski Manufacturing Vietnam LLC
Synopsys Vietnam
Tek Experts
Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank)
Timo Digital Bank
TNG Holdings Vietnam
transcosmos Vietnam Co., Ltd
TrueCommerce DiCentral Co., Ltd
TTC Sugar - SBT
Tyme
Unilever Vietnam
United International Pharma Co., Ltd.
UPL Vietnam Co.,Ltd
Viet Dragon Securities Corporation (VDSC)
Viet Nam VitaDairy Milk Joint Stock Company
VietCredit Finance Joint Stock Company
Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank)
Viettel Group
VSIP JV
Westlake Compounds Vietnam Company Limited
Wipro Consumer Care Viet Nam Company Limited
Yi Da Viet Nam Limited
About Business Media International
Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.
