120 Vietnamese Companies Honored as Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A record 120 companies in Vietnam received the coveted HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022 awards.

Winners of Vietnam's HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022

With the theme, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the awards this year focused on the efforts of companies in promoting diversity and inculcating inclusion in the workplace, while retaining HR Asia's stringent evaluation criteria.

In all, 46,270 employees from 622 Vietnamese companies took part in HR Asia's proprietary Total Engagement Assessment Model - ranking their own employers on metrics ranging from workplace happiness and team cohesion to employee advocacy and continued job motivation. The top 120 companies who made the cut off point this year are then named HR Asia Best Companies to work for in Asia 2022 for the Vietnamese market.

"HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia is the only award that is judged solely by the nominees' employees - making this the most transparent award of its kind. Equally important, with 15 markets, and over 400,000 surveys done each year - the program is also the most extensive awards for employee engagement and workplace excellence across the region," says William Ng, group publisher of Business Media International, the owner of HR Asia.

The top three workplace initiatives most valued by Vietnamese employees are policies that promote certification and the acquisition of additional skills, teamwork, and assistance from colleagues in solving work-related problems, and flexible work arrangements amidst the pandemic.

However, the survey has also turned up concerns from employees, chief of which is lack of time to complete tasks, which has been made worse by a slowdown in productivity because of the global health crisis.

Among the 120 recipients, six companies are presented with a gold-plated version of the statuette 'Harmonia' this year as 2022 marks their fifth consecutive year winning the award. These companies are Deloitte Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank), Olam Vietnam, Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Ltd., Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam), and Wipro Consumer Care Viet Nam Company Limited.

Story continues

"The pandemic has placed extraordinary demands on business leaders and beyond. For some companies, a near term survival plan may seem to be the only agenda for recovery but by investing in employee engagement, employees will feel supported in their jobs and in return will contribute to the overall business operations and post recovery growth," Ng added.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards recognises companies that have shown world-class employee engagement and workplace excellence, while displaying demonstrable empathy and care for their employees.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam making this the largest recognition programme and survey in the region for employee engagement.

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2022 (VIETNAM EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

ADP Group AEON Vietnam Company Limited AIA (Vietnam) Life Insurance Company Limited Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd An Binh Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ABBANK) An Cuong Wood-Working Joint Stock Company An Du Net Payment Corp., An Lap Phat Aluminum Investment Trading Production Company Limited Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) Avery Dennison Vietnam Bamboo Capital Group BAOVIET Life Corporation Baxter Vietnam Healthcare Binh Minh Plastics Joint Stock Company BRG Group British American Tobacco (Vietnam) Cargill Vietnam Ltd cargo-partner Logistics (Vietnam) Company Limited Chailease International Leasing Co., Ltd Chubb Life Insurance Vietnam Company Limited CIMB Bank Vietnam Coach Vietnam Company Limited Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam Limited Con Cung Joint Stock Company Crystal Martin (Vietnam) Company Limited CT Group Dat Xanh Services DatVietVAC Group Holdings De Heus Deloitte Vietnam Diageo Vietnam DKSH Vietnam Ecopark Corporation Joint Stock Company Edelman Company Limited Fitness & Lifestyle Group Vietnam Frasers Property Vietnam FrieslandCampina Vietnam FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited G-Group Technology Corporation Gamuda Land Vietnam GeoComply GFT Technologies Hanwha Life Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank Home Credit Vietnam Hung Thinh Corporation Hung Thinh Land Joint Stock Company IDS Medical Systems (Viet Nam) Limited IGC Group (Thanh Thanh Cong Education Joint Stock Company) ILA In Do Trans Logistics Corporation (ITL CORP) Keppel Land (Vietnam) KN Holdings Kuehne+Nagel Co., Ltd Landco Corporation Lazada Vietnam Long Thanh Golf Investment and Trading Joint - Stock Company Luxoft Vietnam Company Limited Maersk Vietnam Company Limited Manulife Vietnam Medtronic Vietnam Microsoft Vietnam MSB (Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank) Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Nam A Bank) Nam Long Investment Corporation NashTech Newtecons Investment Construction JSC NovaGroup Novartis Vietnam Company Limited Nutifood Olam Vietnam OPSWAT Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank PC1 Group Joint Stock Company Pfizer (Vietnam) Limited Company Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd PPG Vietnam Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Ltd. Ricons Construction Investment JSC Saigon – Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank Samsung Vina Electronics Co., Ltd. Sandoz Vietnam Schaeffler Vietnam Limited Schenker Vietnam Company Limited Schlumberger Vietnam Services Searefico Corporation Shell Vietnam Limited Shinhan Bank Vietnam Limited Shinhan Vietnam Finance Company Limited Shiseido Cosmetics Vietnam Smart Invest Securities JSC SmartOSC Corporation Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank Sparx* - a Virtuos Studio Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam) Stavian Group Sun Group Swarovski Manufacturing Vietnam LLC Synopsys Vietnam Tek Experts Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank) Timo Digital Bank TNG Holdings Vietnam transcosmos Vietnam Co., Ltd TrueCommerce DiCentral Co., Ltd TTC Sugar - SBT Tyme Unilever Vietnam United International Pharma Co., Ltd. UPL Vietnam Co.,Ltd Viet Dragon Securities Corporation (VDSC) Viet Nam VitaDairy Milk Joint Stock Company VietCredit Finance Joint Stock Company Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) Viettel Group VSIP JV Westlake Compounds Vietnam Company Limited Wipro Consumer Care Viet Nam Company Limited Yi Da Viet Nam Limited

About Business Media International

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

Contact Person: Adrian Cheng

Phone Number: +6012-269 2701

Email: adrian@businessmedia.asia

(PRNewsfoto/Business Media International)

SOURCE Business Media International