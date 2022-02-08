U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,476.27
    -7.60 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,198.72
    +107.59 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,971.29
    -44.38 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,021.73
    +9.13 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.58
    -1.74 (-1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.30
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    +0.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1413
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9650
    +0.0490 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3543
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4930
    +0.4130 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,256.65
    -85.57 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,000.07
    -31.79 (-3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.97
    -11.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

120Water Announces Newark, NJ, as the First Recipient of Annual Excellence Award

120Water
·4 min read

Newark aggressively replaced 24,000 lead service lines in three years to receive the award

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. and NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 120Water, the leading solutions provider for lead program compliance and water quality data management, announced Newark, NJ, as the recipient of their first annual Excellence Award for the completion of its lead service line (LSL) replacement program. Newark partnered with 120Water and engineering firm CDM Smith to locate, replace and remediate nearly 24,000 public and private LSLs in under three years to ensure residents have clean, safe, and reliable drinking water. Click to tweet.

“We are proud to be a partner with Newark, NJ and the rest of the replacement team to manage the city’s post-replacement sampling due to our vast experience managing lead remediation programs,” said Megan Glover, CEO of 120Water. “Newark has achieved ambitious lead service line replacement goals in unprecedented time, establishing their program as a model for many others to follow over the decades to come.”

With the passage of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill in 2021, cities can tap into $15 billion earmarked to replace LSLs and meet the mandates of the Lead and Copper Rule Revision (LCRR) that went into effect at the end of last year.

Newark began its LSL replacement program in 2019 with the goal of replacing all public and private LSLs that deliver drinking water to residents in 10 years, at no cost to homeowners.

Lead Service Line Replacement programs are complex by nature. Newark’s program was compounded by their aggressive timelines for replacement and the sheer volume of communications required with residents and members of their community to fully replace both the public and private side of the service line.

120Water supported Newark’s LSL program in the following key areas:

  • Launching a public education program called “The Newark Way of Thinking & Drinking” aimed at educating residents about the LSL replacement program, the actions residents can take to reduce their exposure to lead in drinking water and to increase the rate of return of water testing kits.

  • Communicating with residents using a variety of tactics designed to build engagement and educate the public on the value of the program and how to accurately take and return samples.

  • Mailing water testing kits to residents six months after an LSL was replaced.

  • Testing water samples for the presence of lead. The results were loaded into the 120Water platform and made available to key stakeholders in the program.

To commemorate the success of this project, 120Water is recognizing Newark Water as the 2021 recipient of the 120Water Excellence Award. This inaugural award will be presented each year to a 120Water customer that goes above and beyond to protect public health through their water quality programs.

120Water will be presenting Newark Water with the award at a press conference on Friday, February 11. The press conference will take place in Newark at 11 am EST, where the city will be announcing the removal of their final lead service line.

“120Water is honored to be among the partners on this replacement program,” said Glover. “We can’t think of a community more deserving than Newark, NJ to receive the first-ever 120Water Excellence Award. We commend city leadership on their ability to rally all stakeholders to accomplish this project so quickly, including working with the state, Essex County, and the city council to find creative solutions to funding and to overcome logistical challenges. This was a true team effort, and we are grateful to be part of that team.”

ABOUT 120WATER
120Water is the leading solutions provider used by water professionals across the country to manage critical lead and drinking water programs. Comprised of secure, cloud-based software, professional services, and point-of-use kits, 120Water's solution provides tailored workflows for complying with lead and water quality programs that protect public health. Their team of water, policy, and technology experts has supported over 7,000 sampling events across the country, partnering with water systems and government agencies such as Citizens Energy Group, the City of Providence, the City of Asheville, and Chicago Public Schools to protect public health and provide clean drinking water to all communities. To learn more, visit 120Water.com or follow them on Twitter @120_Water.

For information contact:

Mara Conklin, 847-340-6823
mconklin@teamclarus.com

Kathy Zoeller, (312) 485-2422
kathy@mattsonpr.com


Recommended Stories

  • An Indian coal billionaire’s green energy shift has made him Asia’s richest person

    Gautam Adani now has a net worth of $88.5 billion and has become one of the 10 richest people—all men—on the planet.

  • Why First Solar Stock Sank 10.1% Last Month and Continues to Fall

    Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) sank 10.1% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock market suffered steep sell-offs last month, and investors took a more cautious approach to valuing renewable energy companies. Considering that the Nasdaq Composite index fell 9% and many growth-dependent stocks saw much bigger pullbacks, First Solar's sell-off wasn't as bad as it could have been.

  • Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani Overtakes Mukesh Ambani as Asia’s Richest Person

    (Bloomberg) -- Gautam Adani, the Indian billionaire who turned a small commodities trading business into a conglomerate spanning ports, mines and green energy, is now Asia’s richest person.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swi

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Investors Pump Breaks On Clean-Energy Stocks?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Market Sell-Off: 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Before They Rebound

    The stock market has corrected in recent weeks, declining more than 10% from its recent high. Here's why they think Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) could rebound once the stock market correction ends. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Brookfield Renewable Partners): So far in early 2022, Brookfield Renewable Partners is off by less than 10%.

  • Robert Irwin Was Nearly Attacked by 12-Foot Crocodile While Attempting to Feed It at Australia Zoo

    The 18-year-old son of Steve Irwin shared a video of the encounter to his Instagram on Saturday

  • BP profits rocket as critics call for windfall tax

    BP made profits of $12.8 billion (£9.5 billion) in 2021 it revealed today, an amount that is likely to lead to fresh calls for a windfall tax on the energy giants. With power bills soaring and growing talk of a cost-of-living crisis, environmental groups think BP, Shell and others should face a one-tax from the government.

  • Asheville GreenWorks' Haw Creek Trash Trout replaced after thieves destroyed one

    After thieves stole an Asheville GreenWorks Trash Trout on Haw Creek last year, community members and One World Brewing stepped up to replace it.

  • Cooks Venture, the chicken company with big dreams, eats up $50M

    It props up a conventional agricultural apparatus that focuses on corn and soy production, not to mention fosters a system where the vast majority of chicken available to consumers has been systemically inbred, lacking genetic diversity. Cooks Venture, founded by Blue Apron cofounder Matt Wadiak, is looking to dismantle the existing system, one step at a time. Cooks Venture has done over a decade of research around chicken genetics to land on a proprietary pedigree line, the Pioneer, which is selectively bred to grow slower with a stronger immune system and much stronger gut health.

  • 'Game-changing' tech can extract 99% of carbon dioxide directly from the air

    Researchers claim their breakthrough, in a device the size of a soft drink can, could be a 'significant advance' for CO2 capture.

  • Steve Irwin’s teenage son flees crocodile enclosure while filming TV show

    Robert Irwin shouted ‘bail’ after the reptile jumped at him and gave chase

  • Why the energy price cap is going up when oil firms are making billions in profit

    Tens of millions of British homes will see their energy bills rise by an average of £693 a year from April.

  • Pelosi spent over $500K on private jets despite claiming ‘we have a moral obligation’ to reduce emissions

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has spent over $500,000 on private jets since 2020 despite repeatedly describing climate change as an "existential" threat the U.S. has a "moral" obligation to address.

  • 'Out of control': Legislation introduced to downsize California's wild pig population

    A California senator introduced legislation that would help control California’s growing wild pig population to reduce damage caused by the invasive species to the environment, private property and agriculture. There are likely more than one million of these pigs in the Golden State.

  • Tug and barge that ran aground removed; beaches reopen in Boca Raton and Deerfield Beach.

    The tugboat and barge that ran aground in Deerfield Beach and Boca Raton, respectively, Thursday night have been removed, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, and the beaches have fully reopened. The boat and barge are at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale for inspection and repairs, the Coast Guard said in a statement Sunday. The salvage operations closed stretches of beach in both cities over ...

  • Where to get free water and everything you need to know about Austin's boil water notice

    Those who are heading over to get water are also encouraged to bring empty containers to fill up. Here's where to find free, potable water:

  • Government of Canada Releases the Final Decision on the Énergie Saguenay Project

    Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

  • Tire cut from croc's neck after 6 years

    "I caught the crocodile by myself. I was asking for help from people here but they were scared. It got caught in the trap I set up," said Central Sulawesi province resident Tili, 35, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.After capturing the reptile, Tili used a small saw to cut the tire and posed for photographs afterwards.The crocodile had been elusive, only rarely resurfacing in the water, Tili said. He set up a basic trap with a rope tied to a log with live chickens and ducks as bait. After tracking the reptile for three weeks, it escaped his trap twice.The crocodile had evoked sympathy from local residents who worried the tire would eventually choke it as the reptile grew in size.In January 2020, provincial conservation authorities had offered an unspecified reward for anyone who could remove the structure. It's unclear whether Tili will try to claim it.

  • Water Supplies From Glaciers May Peak Sooner Than Anticipated

    The world’s glaciers may contain less water than previously believed, a new study has found, suggesting that freshwater supplies could peak sooner than anticipated for millions of people worldwide who depend on glacial melt for drinking water, crop irrigation and everyday use. The latest findings are based on satellite images taken during 2017 and 2018. They are a snapshot in time; scientists will need to do more work to connect them with long-term trends. But they imply that further global warm

  • It's time to let Lake Powell go and restore Glen Canyon

    Past proposals to drain Lake Powell and restore Glen Canyon were dismissed, but the West's ongoing drought is changing minds, writes David Marston.