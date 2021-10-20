U.S. markets open in 8 hours 40 minutes

1216.82 Thousand MT Growth in Iron Castings Market | Report Covers Future Trends with Research 2021-2025 - Benton Foundry Inc., BMF GROUP, Chamberlin Plc, and More | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Iron Castings Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
The iron castings market is poised to grow by 1216.82 thousand MT from 2021 to 2025, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate- Request a free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Benton Foundry Inc., BMF GROUP, Chamberlin Plc, Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd., Decatur Foundry Inc., Deeco Metals, Hitachi Metals Ltd., OSCO Industries Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and thyssenkrupp AG are some of the major market participants.

The growth in the automobile segment will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Iron Castings Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Iron Castings Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • End-user

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional drivers and trends impacting the future of the market. Download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41637

Iron Castings Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our iron castings market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies industrialization in developing countries positively impacting the iron castings market growth during the next few years.

Iron Castings Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Iron Castings Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Iron Castings Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Iron Castings Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist iron castings market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the iron castings market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the iron castings market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of iron castings market vendors

Related Reports:

Foundry Market in India by End-user and Casting Type - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Steel Casting Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis

Iron Castings Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.40%

Market growth 2021-2025

1216.82 th MT

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.97

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 72%

Key consumer countries

China, India, US, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Benton Foundry Inc., BMF GROUP, Chamberlin Plc, Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd., Decatur Foundry Inc., Deeco Metals, Hitachi Metals Ltd., OSCO Industries Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and thyssenkrupp AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Gray iron - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Ductile iron - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Malleable iron - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Automobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Benton Foundry Inc.

  • BMF GROUP

  • Chamberlin Plc

  • Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd.

  • Decatur Foundry Inc.

  • Deeco Metals

  • Hitachi Metals Ltd.

  • OSCO Industries Inc.

  • Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

  • thyssenkrupp AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1216-82-thousand-mt-growth-in-iron-castings-market--report-covers-future-trends-with-research-2021-2025---benton-foundry-inc-bmf-group-chamberlin-plc-and-more--technavio-301403430.html

SOURCE Technavio

