How The 123 Credit Academy is Changing Lives with their Financial Literacy Program

·3 min read

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / As COVID-19 continues into its third year, compounding stress and putting many people into a financial tailspin, one woman has made it her mission to help others avoid the money challenges that many Americans face today. Frances Williams is the founder of 123CreditAcademy.com, a subscription-based web portal that helps individuals and businesses manage their finances, pay down debt, and create the future they long for.

The 123 Credit Academy's founder, Frances Williams, created the company to help individuals who are struggling financially and provide them with up to date information to help them tackle their finances. 123 Credit Academy provides a variety of tools along with steps people can take to manage their finances and credit so that when hardships do happen, they are in a better position to bounce back, rather than heading into a downward financial spiral. 123 Credit Academy's goal is to help others become educated about finances and start off on the right path.

123 Credit Academy is an easy-to-use online program seemed like the best route to enable access to anyone who wanted to make improvements to their finances, regardless of their age, income or education level. The membership-based site, which provides different modules members can access 24/7. They include topics for individuals like: "How to Fix Your Credit," "How to Buy a Home the Smart Way," "How to Pay off Debt and Save, While Enjoying Life," and more. For those interested in launching their own entrepreneurial venture, the program offers courses like "How to Build Business Credit," "How to Start Your Own Business," and "How to Run Your Own Business," among other topics.

123 Credit Academy believes it's critical to foster a community, so members know they aren't alone. So, along with the recorded courses, the academy offers ways for users to interact. On the last Wednesday of each month, 123 Credit Academy hosts a coaching call to discuss questions and work through any unusual situations subscribers might be facing. In addition, members gain access to a private support group where members can share their milestones, strategize, and support one another.

"I like to tell people it's like a Netflix subscription, which helps people understand how it's set up," Frances explains. "You sign up and pay monthly as you go, and you can cancel at any time. We don't charge hidden cancellation fees or require a long-term commitment. That would be the opposite of what we're trying to achieve here, which is to help people with their finances, not create another burden of extra fees."

By providing simple, understandable guidance, 123CreditAcademy.com hopes that their program can change the lives of their members for good. "It's truly incredible to witness when one of our members hits a major milestone like paying off a credit card, buying a home, or starting their own business," Frances says. "I want to harness that excitement and pride and provide the opportunity for others to feel the same."

Follow Frances on Instagram and TikTok at @hellofrancesb and learn more about the 123 Credit Academy at www.123creditacademy.com

Contact:
Frances Williams
1-855-855-6157
support@123creditacademy.com

About 123 Credit Academy:
123 Credit Academy offers online do-it-yourself courses to help you reach your personal financial goals. The 123 Credit Academy's founder, Frances Williams, created the company to help individuals who are struggling financially and provide them with up to date information to help them tackle their finances.

SOURCE: 123 Credit



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687715/How-The-123-Credit-Academy-is-Changing-Lives-with-their-Financial-Literacy-Program

