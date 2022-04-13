$124+ Billion Worldwide Pipeline Transport Industry to 2031 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global pipeline transport market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
Major companies in the pipeline transport market include ABB Group, Alcatel-Lucent, Emerson Electric Co, FMC Technologies, and Schneider Electric.
The global pipeline transport market is expected to grow from $124.71 billion in 2021 to $136.2 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The market is expected to grow to $183.29 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.
The pipeline transport market consists of sales of pipeline transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that use transmission pipelines to transport various products, such as crude oil, natural gas, refined petroleum products, and slurry.
The main types in the pipeline transport market are crude oil pipeline transport, natural gas pipeline transport, refined petroleum products pipeline transport, and other pipeline transport. The refined petroleum products pipeline transport uses transmission pipelines to transport refined petroleum products. The market is segmented by solutions into security solutions, automation and control, integrity and tracking solution, network communication solution, and others and by services into consulting service, managed service, and maintenance and support.
North America was the largest region in the pipeline transport market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the pipeline transport market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.
Pipeline transportation companies are using augmented reality for efficient maintenance operations. Augmented reality (AR) is the technology of combining real-world images, video, etc. with computer-generated information and/or imagery being viewed through an output including a monitor, headset, etc. AR overlays digital elements onto the physical world, typically using a headset or tablet that the user can point toward real-life objects. In the pipeline transportation industry, AR headsets that clip onto hard hats can project hands-free instructions a technician needs onto equipment to conduct an inspection or maintain a system. AR animations dramatically boost efficiency and reduce errors and uncertainty by showing the necessary steps, tools, and parts.
The countries covered in the pipeline transport market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.
