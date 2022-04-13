$124+ Billion Worldwide Pipeline Transport Industry to 2031 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Company Logo

Dublin, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pipeline Transport Global Market Report 2022: By Solutions, By Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global pipeline transport market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis

Identify growth segments for investment

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings

Benchmark performance against key competitors

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major companies in the pipeline transport market include ABB Group, Alcatel-Lucent, Emerson Electric Co, FMC Technologies, and Schneider Electric.



The global pipeline transport market is expected to grow from $124.71 billion in 2021 to $136.2 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The market is expected to grow to $183.29 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.



The pipeline transport market consists of sales of pipeline transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that use transmission pipelines to transport various products, such as crude oil, natural gas, refined petroleum products, and slurry.



The main types in the pipeline transport market are crude oil pipeline transport, natural gas pipeline transport, refined petroleum products pipeline transport, and other pipeline transport. The refined petroleum products pipeline transport uses transmission pipelines to transport refined petroleum products. The market is segmented by solutions into security solutions, automation and control, integrity and tracking solution, network communication solution, and others and by services into consulting service, managed service, and maintenance and support.



North America was the largest region in the pipeline transport market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the pipeline transport market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Pipeline transportation companies are using augmented reality for efficient maintenance operations. Augmented reality (AR) is the technology of combining real-world images, video, etc. with computer-generated information and/or imagery being viewed through an output including a monitor, headset, etc. AR overlays digital elements onto the physical world, typically using a headset or tablet that the user can point toward real-life objects. In the pipeline transportation industry, AR headsets that clip onto hard hats can project hands-free instructions a technician needs onto equipment to conduct an inspection or maintain a system. AR animations dramatically boost efficiency and reduce errors and uncertainty by showing the necessary steps, tools, and parts.



The countries covered in the pipeline transport market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Pipeline Transport Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Pipeline Transport Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Pipeline Transport Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Pipeline Transport Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Pipeline Transport Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Pipeline Transport



9. Pipeline Transport Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Pipeline Transport Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Pipeline Transport Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Pipeline Transport Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Pipeline Transport Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Pipeline Transport Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Pipeline Transport Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Crude Oil Pipeline Transport

Natural Gas Pipeline Transport

Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline Transport

Other Pipeline Transport

Story continues

11.2. Global Pipeline Transport Market, Segmentation By Solutions, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Security Solutions

Automation And Control

Integrity And Tracking Solution

Network Communication Solution

Other Solutions

11.3. Global Pipeline Transport Market, Segmentation By Services, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Consulting Service

Managed Service

Maintenance And Support

12. Pipeline Transport Market Segments

12.1. Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transport Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) -

12.2. Global Natural Gas Pipeline Transport Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) -

12.3. Global Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline Transport Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) -

12.4. Global Other Pipeline Transport Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) -



13. Pipeline Transport Market Metrics

13.1. Pipeline Transport Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Pipeline Transport Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7qjsph

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



