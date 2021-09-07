1252.48 th tons growth in Fluff Pulp Market-2021-2025 with Domtar Corp. and Klabin SA emerging as Prominent Players|Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fluff pulp market is poised to grow by 1252.48 thousand tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.42% during the forecast period. The fluff pulp market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report identifies increasing demand for personal hygiene products as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, volatility in prices of fluff pulp may impede the market growth.
Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Diapers, Incontinence products, Feminine hygiene products, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
The fluff pulp market covers the following areas:
Fluff Pulp Market Sizing
Fluff Pulp Market Forecast
Fluff Pulp Market Analysis
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Companies Mentioned
Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion SA
Domtar Corp.
Georgia-Pacific LLC
International Paper Co.
Klabin SA
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.
Resolute Forest Products Inc.
Suzano SA
UPM-Kymmene Corp.
WestRock Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Diapers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Incontinence products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Feminine hygiene products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
