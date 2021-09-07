U.S. markets close in 14 minutes

1252.48 th tons growth in Fluff Pulp Market-2021-2025 with Domtar Corp. and Klabin SA emerging as Prominent Players|Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fluff pulp market is poised to grow by 1252.48 thousand tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.42% during the forecast period. The fluff pulp market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

Latest market research report titled Fluff Pulp Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.

The report identifies increasing demand for personal hygiene products as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, volatility in prices of fluff pulp may impede the market growth.

Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Diapers, Incontinence products, Feminine hygiene products, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The fluff pulp market covers the following areas:

Fluff Pulp Market Sizing
Fluff Pulp Market Forecast
Fluff Pulp Market Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Companies Mentioned

  • Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion SA

  • Domtar Corp.

  • Georgia-Pacific LLC

  • International Paper Co.

  • Klabin SA

  • Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

  • Resolute Forest Products Inc.

  • Suzano SA

  • UPM-Kymmene Corp.

  • WestRock Co.

Related Reports:

Food Wrapping Paper Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Security Paper Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Banana Paper Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Diapers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Incontinence products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Feminine hygiene products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion SA

  • Domtar Corp.

  • Georgia-Pacific LLC

  • International Paper Co.

  • Klabin SA

  • Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

  • Resolute Forest Products Inc.

  • Suzano SA

  • UPM-Kymmene Corp.

  • WestRock Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/fluff-pulp-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1252-48-th-tons-growth-in-fluff-pulp-market-2021-2025-with-domtar-corp-and-klabin-sa-emerging-as-prominent-playerstechnavio-301369883.html

SOURCE Technavio

