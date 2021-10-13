U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

127,000 SF of Cold Storage Space & 70+ New Jobs Coming to Southern California's Inland Empire

·3 min read

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Cold Storage, a Southern California based food-grade warehousing and 3PL services provider, is bringing much-needed freezer/cooler space to the region with its new 127,000 square foot cold storage facility. Strategically located in Jurupa Valley within the Inland Empire logistics hub, the state-of-the-art facility will offer tenants flexible storage solutions and easy access to surrounding major freeways for efficient delivery throughout Southern California. The women owned facility is set to bring approximately 75 new jobs to the region including managerial, accounting, and logistics positions.

Rendering of state-of-the-art freezer/cooler facility for West Coast Cold Storage in Jurupa Valley, California
Rendering of state-of-the-art freezer/cooler facility for West Coast Cold Storage in Jurupa Valley, California

West Coast Cold Storage is partnering with ARCO National Construction, a nationwide leader in the construction of warehouse and distribution space, for its design, build, and construction needs.

Despite having the largest population in the U.S., Southern California has the second lowest cold storage cubic feet per capita. The need for cold storage space is higher than ever due to the recent explosion of e-commerce adoption and the rise of online grocery demand during the pandemic. Coupled with the age of most cold storage facilities in the market and lack of available supply, the demand for new construction is stronger than ever, demonstrated by a current cold storage occupancy rate of more than 96%.

"The West Coast Cold Storage team is excited to bring this project to the market to meet the critical need for frozen and refrigerated warehousing and logistics in Southern California," said West Coast Cold Storage CEO, Kevin Sacalas. "This new facility will truly be state-of-the-art and will allow us to offer customers the very best in cold storage solutions, including a high level of flexibility to meet their specific needs."

The facility will feature 70,000 square feet of freezer space and 50,000 square feet of cooler space capable of accommodating a range of temperature requirements for increased marketability to freezer and cooler users. The warehouse space will have a clear height of 38 feet allowing for more than 18,000 pallet positions, and 19 refrigerated loading positions. The facility will offer pick and pull and re-work services in addition to cold storage.

Situated on 7 acres in Riverside County, just 50 miles east of Los Angeles, the facility's strategic location offers easy access to I-10, I-215, and I-15, as well as state highway 60, allowing customers to efficiently serve local and regional clientele throughout Southern California. Shipping and receiving can be handled from multiple destinations in Southern California from the Port of Long Beach to all major freeways heading north and west.

The facility is set to open in Fall 2021 and is currently available for leasing opportunities. Those interested should contact Managing Director, Shannon Welch at shannon@wccoldstorage.com or ‪(949) 295-2676.

About West Coast Cold Storage

West Coast Cold Storage is a privately held, women owned and operated food-grade warehousing and 3PL services provider in Southern California. With a focus on customer service, the company offers flexible, customized cold storage solutions that cater to customers' specific needs. The founders of West Coast Cold Storage have more than 20 years of experience in cold storage, logistics, and warehousing. For more information, visit www.wccoldstorage.com.

Contact: Shannon Welch, Managing Director, West Coast Cold Storage
Phone: 949-295-2676
Email: shannon@wccoldstorage.com
Web: www.wccoldstorage.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/127-000-sf-of-cold-storage-space--70-new-jobs-coming-to-southern-californias-inland-empire-301399549.html

SOURCE ARCO National Construction

