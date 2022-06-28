With 13.2% CAGR, Unified Communication Market Size worth US$ 187.6 Billion by 2031, Notes TMR Report

Rising adoption of mobility across different industries is increasing the demand for unified communication solutions

Early adoption of advanced technologies in North America makes it leading region in the unified communication market

ALBANY, N.Y., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global unified communication market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2031, notes and assessment by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

The TMR study provides panoramic view of the global unified communication market. Hence, it sheds light on major factors influencing the market growth including the growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities. Moreover, it enlightens readers on the unified communications market trends.

Companies operating in different industry verticals are inclining toward the adoption of mobility in order to decrease administrative costs. This aside, these enterprises are increasing the incorporation of social businesses in order to achieve effectual marketing and customer integration. These factors are resulting into unified communications growth, which in turn, is generating profitable prospects in the unified communication market. Hence, the unified communications market share is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 187.6 Bn by 2031.

Unified Communication Market: Key Findings

Players in the unified communication solution market are focusing on the development of an ecosystem in order to integrate a wide range of workplace communication systems including voice calling, video conferencing, content sharing, instant messaging, and presence information into a solitary, streamlined interface. These efforts are resulting into boosting the productivity and user experience of these interfaces, state analysts at TMR.





The conventional communication equipment are expected to be replaced by unified communication systems in the upcoming years as companies are focusing on strengthening their knowledge sharing capabilities as well as boosting their productivity. This factor, in turn, is expected to lead to revenue-generation opportunities in the global unified communication market.





The popularity of cloud-based unified communication (UCaaS) is being increasing in the recent years owing to its ability to offer flexibility to connect from any location as well as time. Moreover, this technology allows employees to team up with each other using any internet-connected device that can advance the efficiency and productivity of employees.





Companies operating in the global unified communication market are using the strategy of acquisition in order to integrate next-gen solutions to their existing systems. These strategies are also helping enterprises to expand their regional reach as well as customer base, notes a TMR assessment on the unified communication market.

Unified Communication Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the adoption of cloud-based technologies across varied industry verticals is boosting the demand for unified communications





Surge in the social business integration is fueling the sales opportunities in the unified communication market

Unified Communication Market: Regional Analysis

The unified communication market is estimated to attract promising growth opportunities in North America owing to many factors including a rise in the technological advancements pertaining to the cloud technology, increased use of connected interfaces, and surge in the acceptance of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) by the regional populace





The Asia Pacific unified communication market is prognosticated to expand at rapid pace during the forecast period due to rise in the use of next-gen technologies in several regional nations including China and India. Moreover, increasing investments in the infrastructure developments and growing efforts of regional governments in order to develop digital infrastructure is propelling the Asia Pacific market.

Unified Communication Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

ALE International

8X8, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Avaya Inc.

Fuze, Inc.

Dialpad Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

GoTo

NEC Corporation

Mitel Networks Corp.

Verizon, Vidyo, Inc.

RingCentral, Inc.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Vonage

Unified Communication Market Segmentation

Component

Solution

Services

Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

End-user

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Education

Government

Others (Logistics & Transportation, Hospitality, Media & Entertainment, etc.)

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel –

