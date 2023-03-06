With 13.58% CAGR, Dairy Alternatives Market to Hit USD 61.43 Billion by 2029 | Rising Veganism & Lactose Intolerant Population to Boost Growth
Pune, India, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global the dairy alternatives market size was USD 22.25 Billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 25.19 Billion in 2022 to USD 61.43 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 13.58% during the 2022-2029 period. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Dairy Alternatives Market, 2022-2029". As per the report, the market is projected to grow during the projected period due to increasing veganism and rising inclination of consumers toward plant-based foods.
Report Scope & Segmentation:
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2022-2029
Forecast CAGR
13.58%
2029 Value Projection
USD 61.43 Billion
Base Year
2021
Dairy Alternatives Market Size in 2021
USD 22.25 Billion
Historical Data
2018-2020
No. of Pages
185
Segments Covered
By Source, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region
Dairy Alternatives Market Growth Drivers
Increasing Veganism to Bolster Market Growth
Report Coverage:
The report sheds light on qualitative and quantitative analysis of recent trends and current market conditions. Also, the developments and advancements in the industry are highlighted further in this report along with the drivers and restraints affecting the market growth during the forecast period. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on market growth and expansion is given further in the report. Regional insights on segmented market areas are given with a list of leading market players in the industry.
Drivers & Restraints:
Increasing Veganism to Bolster Market Growth
The market is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period due to rising concerns for processed dairy products and increasing lactose intolerant population. Furthermore, product innovation strategies implemented by the leading market players are expected to fuel the market growth. Also, the rising consumption of vegan food and increasing veganism are expected to bolster the market during the forecast period.
However, low consumer awareness and sub-optimal market penetration may hamper market growth.
Regional Insights:
Asia Pacific Dominates Global Market Share Due to Rising Cases of Lactose Intolerance
Asia Pacific held a dominating global dairy alternatives market share in 2021 owing to rising cases of cow milk allergy and lactose intolerance among the population. Calorie concerns and higher prevalence of hypercholesterolemia and obesity are the major reasons for regional market growth.
North America is anticipated to hold the second-leading position due to the increasing demand for plant-based food products and surging veganism. Also, consumers intend to adopt a highly nutritional diet and develop their immunity.
Competitive Landscape:
New Product Launch Allow Companies to Improve their Business Performance
The leading companies focus on introducing products to attract customers and enhance their product portfolio. Rising adoption of the latest technologies and integration of emerging consumer demand allow companies to build their business performance.
Key Industry Development:
January 2021: Nestle S.A. launched vegan, coconut milk-based, flat white coffee pods in the U.K. to offer consumer’s superior coffee made using lactose-free milk, a form of dairy alternatives.
