With 13.6% CAGR, Data Integration and Integrity Software Market Size Worth USD 29.16 Billion in 2029

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global data integration and integrity software market size is projected to reach USD 29.16 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period; Surging Alertness of Firms toward Data Protection and Integrity to Sustain Growth

Pune, India, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global data integration and integrity software market size was valued at USD 10.75 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 11.94 billion in 2022 to USD 29.16 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Data Integration and Integrity Software Market, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development:

July 2021: Microsoft Corporation presented data integration wave 1 Microsoft Power Platform. It is utilized to democratize data for business users to flawlessly extract, transform, and load data into Microsoft Dataverse and Azure Data platforms. It permits businesses with novel insights and refines data export services by augmenting the gateway for enterprises.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/data-integration-and-integrity-software-market-100899





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 13.6% 2029 Value Projection USD 29.16 Billion Base Year 2021 Data Integration and Integrity Software Market Size in 2021 USD 10.75 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, End-Use and Geography Data Integration and Integrity Software Market Growth Drivers Hybrid Working Culture Amid COVID-19 to Spur Demand for Data Integration and Integrity Solution Service Segment to Hold Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period Moving Concentration of Enterprises Toward Upholding Data Integrity to Foster Growth





Story continues

Hybrid Working Culture Amid COVID-19 to Spur Demand for Data Integration and Integrity Solution

The progress of numerous forthcoming IT projects is predicted to bolster the implementation of data integration and integrity software between end-users. Key players are fixated on accomplishing several business tactics to deal with COVID-19 and offer cutting-edge software and services for their users. Witnessing the business notions of the prime players in response to COVID-19, it is more possible that the data integration and integrity software would safeguard to observe an increasing demand, owing to the intensifying adoption of cloud services.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/data-integration-and-integrity-software-market-100899





Drivers and Restraints:

Moving Concentration of Enterprises Toward Upholding Data Integrity to Foster Growth

Establishments implement data integration tools throughout numerous applications and systems that aid digital transformations. Hence, organizations are fluctuating their emphasis from creating better tools to manage, move, and store data more efficiently to maximize the tactical role of data in driving innovation, inaugurating stronger customer relationships, dealing with creative problems, and modifying business strategies.

However, data integrity can be endangered by human mistake or even worse, spiteful activities. Hackers can negotiate or even mistakenly damage the modified data while transferring it from one device to another. This is expected to hinder the data integration and integrity software market growth.













Segments:

Service Segment to Hold Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

The global market of data integration and integrity software is classified into tools (solutions) and services based on component. The services segment is predicted to lead the market during the forecast period.

Cloud-based Data Integration Software to Lead Market

Based on deployment, the market is divided into cloud and on-premises. The pandemic has triggered more hindrances for IT teams to address remote workforces and assist scalable infrastructure for their products and service offerings.

Large Enterprises across End-users to be Possible Customers of Integrity Solutions

Large enterprises have to compulsorily scale their infrastructure to address the necessities and fulfil novel requirements raised by the remote working employees. Also, enterprises require to preserve infrastructure assistance for their services and products.

IT & Telecom Segment to Lead Backed by Requirement to Obtain Insights

By end-user, the data integration and integrity software market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, IT & telecom, government, and others. BFSI and government are projected to be the fastest-developing segments.

Geographically, the market is fragmented into five major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/data-integration-and-integrity-software-market-100899





Report Coverage:

The report offers valuable insights obtained by thorough study done by our researchers. An extensive research was conducted to provide the estimated size of the market. The data used to project the shares for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels is obtained from in-depth interviews with numerous stakeholders. Furthermore, we have gained access to several global and regional paid databases to deliver precise information to make business investment decisions easy for you.

Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Backed by Rising Investment in Technology by Leading Players

North America held the largest data integration and integrity software market share. The market in North America is varied, owing to surging technology investment by the dominating players and prompt deployment of progressive technologies, such as cloud computing, IoT, and AI, to automate the business courses.

Asia Pacific has numerous small and dominating players, owing to which the market is greatly fragmented. Data integration service providers and numerous global companies are extending their footprint in this region due to increasing demand from end-user industries.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, players in European nations have generated investments in various digitalizing industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing, and retail, to offer a unified consumer experience.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Informatica LLC (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Talend (U.S.)

SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.)

Denodo Technologies (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

QlikTech International AB (U.S.)

TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.)

Precisely (U.S.)





Quick Buy - Data Integration and Integrity Software Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100899





Major Table of Contents:

Global Data Integration and Integrity Software Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Component (USD) Tools (Solutions) Services By Deployment (USD) On-Premises Cloud By Enterprise Size (USD) Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises By End-user (USD) Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) Healthcare Manufacturing Retail IT & Telecom Government Others By Region (USD) North America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific Latin America

North America Data Integration and Integrity Software Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Component (USD) Tools (Solutions) Services By Deployment (USD) On-Premises Cloud By Enterprise Size (USD) Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises Data Integration and Integrity Software Market by End-user (USD) Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) Healthcare Manufacturing Retail IT & Telecom Government Others By Country (USD) United States (By End-user) Canada (By End-user) Mexico (By End-user)

Europe Data Integration and Integrity Software Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Component (USD) Tools (Solutions) Services By Deployment (USD) On-Premises Cloud By Enterprise Size (USD) Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises By End-user (USD) Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) Healthcare Manufacturing Retail IT & Telecom Government Others By Country (USD) United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Russia Benelux Nordics Rest of Europe



TOC Continued…!





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



