$13.7 Bn Modified Starch Market by Raw Material, End-User and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Global Modified Starch Market

Dublin, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modified Starch Market by Raw Material (Corn, Cassava, Potato, Wheat), End-User (Food & Beverages, Feed, and Industrial), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global modified starch market is estimated to be valued at USD 13.7 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 15.9 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. Starch is a polymeric carbohydrate that consists of a large number of glucose units. Modified starches are manufactured from native starches. Various processing methods such as physical, enzymatic, wet & dry chemical processes, drum drying, and extrusion are used to produce different types of modified starch products. These processes are used to change the properties of native starch, such as its freeze-thaw stability, acid or alkali resistance, and shear stability to meet industrial requirements. Modified starches are used for functions such as thickening, stabilizing, binding, and emulsification. Apart from food products, it is also used in a wide range of non-food applications and the animal feed industry.



Asia Pacific is projected to witness a growth of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The modified starch market in the Asia Pacific is growing at a CAGR of 3.4% due to the rising demand in large economies, such as China, India, Japan, and other Southeast Asian countries. The industrial organization and technology of modified starch processing are changing rapidly in the Asia Pacific. Unlike other regions where starch is processed almost entirely by large companies, in the Asia Pacific, modified starch processing is done by small and medium-sized firms. Historically, native starch has been largely used for food products in the Asia Pacific region. The industrial applications and technologies involved in modified starch processing are changing rapidly in the Asia Pacific countries. Modified starch is increasingly being demanded by various industries in the region and these industries are incorporating modified raw material of starches in their manufacturing processes and products.



The corn modified starch dominates the market with 60.5% of the total market share in terms of value.

The corn modified starch dominates the market with 60.5% of total market share in terms of value in 2021. The North American modified starch market is dominated by corn starch due to its low price. Similarly, in Europe, the market is almost equally distributed among wheat, potato, and corn. In the Asia Pacific countries, however, the focus is on cassava, along with potato and corn. In some cases, the modified starch industry is likely to choose based on the cost factor of the starch over the quality or ingredient due to cost considerations.



Modified starches are used to remove the constraints of food applications.

In food, the aim of modified starches is to remove the constraints of food applications (for example, in cooking, freezing/thawing, canning, or sterilization) and make the ingredients compatible with modern food processing. Modified starches are used, for example in food products that need to be microwaved, freeze-dried, cooked at high temperatures, or baked and fried so that the texture of such foods does not change during the cooking process. Modified starches are used in chips, canned soups, cheese sauces, powder-coated foods (cocoa-dusted almonds), and candies. Starch is a binder used especially for sauces or soups, but it is not stable and releases water after long storage in the fridge. The common objective of most of these transformations is to limit the natural tendency of the starch to remove the water. During the cooking of soup, for example, the native starch is hydrated in contact with water. The starch granules expand and the viscosity of the solution increases, giving it a particular texture.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Demand for Convenience and Processed Food

Functional Properties of Modified Starch and Their Ease of Incorporation in a Wide Range of Food Applications

Growth in Demand for Adhesives in a Range of Industrial Applications

Restraints

Limited Sources and High Cost of Natural Additives

Higher Demand for Gum Arabic

Opportunities

Potential Alternative Sources of Modified Starch

Untapped Applications of Modified Starch

Challenges

Approval from the Different Regulatory Bodies

Rise in Cost of Raw Materials

