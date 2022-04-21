U.S. markets open in 2 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,488.75
    +33.25 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,288.00
    +209.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,150.00
    +145.25 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,054.90
    +18.20 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.21
    +1.02 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.20
    -8.40 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    24.85
    -0.42 (-1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0919
    +0.0066 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.92
    -1.45 (-6.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3089
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8900
    -0.0370 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,211.84
    +453.48 (+1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    980.89
    +14.92 (+1.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,626.39
    -2.83 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

$13.7 Bn Modified Starch Market by Raw Material, End-User and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Modified Starch Market

Global Modified Starch Market
Global Modified Starch Market

Dublin, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modified Starch Market by Raw Material (Corn, Cassava, Potato, Wheat), End-User (Food & Beverages, Feed, and Industrial), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global modified starch market is estimated to be valued at USD 13.7 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 15.9 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. Starch is a polymeric carbohydrate that consists of a large number of glucose units. Modified starches are manufactured from native starches. Various processing methods such as physical, enzymatic, wet & dry chemical processes, drum drying, and extrusion are used to produce different types of modified starch products. These processes are used to change the properties of native starch, such as its freeze-thaw stability, acid or alkali resistance, and shear stability to meet industrial requirements. Modified starches are used for functions such as thickening, stabilizing, binding, and emulsification. Apart from food products, it is also used in a wide range of non-food applications and the animal feed industry.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness a growth of 3.4% during the forecast period.
The modified starch market in the Asia Pacific is growing at a CAGR of 3.4% due to the rising demand in large economies, such as China, India, Japan, and other Southeast Asian countries. The industrial organization and technology of modified starch processing are changing rapidly in the Asia Pacific. Unlike other regions where starch is processed almost entirely by large companies, in the Asia Pacific, modified starch processing is done by small and medium-sized firms. Historically, native starch has been largely used for food products in the Asia Pacific region. The industrial applications and technologies involved in modified starch processing are changing rapidly in the Asia Pacific countries. Modified starch is increasingly being demanded by various industries in the region and these industries are incorporating modified raw material of starches in their manufacturing processes and products.

The corn modified starch dominates the market with 60.5% of the total market share in terms of value.
The corn modified starch dominates the market with 60.5% of total market share in terms of value in 2021. The North American modified starch market is dominated by corn starch due to its low price. Similarly, in Europe, the market is almost equally distributed among wheat, potato, and corn. In the Asia Pacific countries, however, the focus is on cassava, along with potato and corn. In some cases, the modified starch industry is likely to choose based on the cost factor of the starch over the quality or ingredient due to cost considerations.

Modified starches are used to remove the constraints of food applications.
In food, the aim of modified starches is to remove the constraints of food applications (for example, in cooking, freezing/thawing, canning, or sterilization) and make the ingredients compatible with modern food processing. Modified starches are used, for example in food products that need to be microwaved, freeze-dried, cooked at high temperatures, or baked and fried so that the texture of such foods does not change during the cooking process. Modified starches are used in chips, canned soups, cheese sauces, powder-coated foods (cocoa-dusted almonds), and candies. Starch is a binder used especially for sauces or soups, but it is not stable and releases water after long storage in the fridge. The common objective of most of these transformations is to limit the natural tendency of the starch to remove the water. During the cooking of soup, for example, the native starch is hydrated in contact with water. The starch granules expand and the viscosity of the solution increases, giving it a particular texture.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rise in Demand for Convenience and Processed Food

  • Functional Properties of Modified Starch and Their Ease of Incorporation in a Wide Range of Food Applications

  • Growth in Demand for Adhesives in a Range of Industrial Applications

Restraints

  • Limited Sources and High Cost of Natural Additives

  • Higher Demand for Gum Arabic

Opportunities

  • Potential Alternative Sources of Modified Starch

  • Untapped Applications of Modified Starch

Challenges

  • Approval from the Different Regulatory Bodies

  • Rise in Cost of Raw Materials

Companies Mentioned

  • Agrana

  • Angel Starch & Food Pvt. Ltd.

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company

  • Avebe U.A.

  • Beneo

  • Cargill

  • Emsland Group

  • Everest Starch (India) Pvt. Ltd.

  • Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited

  • Grain Processing Corporation

  • Gromotech Agrochem Pvt. Ltd.

  • Ingredion Incorporated

  • KMC

  • Qingdao Cbh Co., Ltd.

  • Roquette Freres

  • Sanstar Bio-Polymers Ltd.

  • Sheekharr Starch Pvt. Ltd.

  • Shubham Starch Chem Pvt. Ltd.

  • Sms Corporation

  • Sonish Starch Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Spac Starch Products (India) Ltd.

  • Tate & Lyle

  • Tereos

  • Universal Biopolymers

  • Venus Starch Suppliers



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yyun5w

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Mana

  • Are you sharing a Netflix password? Not for long …

    As Netflix searches for new subscribers amid a big downturn, the streaming giant is looking to end password sharing.

  • Netflix crash: 'The real culprit here is churn,' analyst says

    Netfix (NFLX) shares are tanking 35% on Wednesday afternoon, their worst daily performance since 2004 after an unexpected decline in first-quarter net subscribers.

  • Tesla rides higher prices to fatter profit, as Elon Musk complains about costs

    Tesla reported a stunning profit, even after excluding regulatory tax credits, as demand continues unabated after a price hike.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL, MSFT, FB Among 26 Stocks On This Screen

    Who joins GOOGL stock and Microsoft on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO?

  • Shipping Stocks Are Exploding Amid A Commodity Supercycle

    Runaway inflation and supply chain disruptions have pushed commodities higher and higher, and now commodity shipping stocks are exploding, as well

  • Top Energy Stocks for May 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry's biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Qatar Explores Boosting Its LNG Expansion as Gas Demand Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar is sounding out buyers about a further expansion of its liquefied natural gas capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as Europe rushes to secure supplies in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With

  • These Charts Explain How Difficult It Is for Europe to Say No to Russian Energy

    The European Union has taken its first step at sanctioning Russian energy by placing an import ban on Russian coal. But further sanctions on oil and natural gas would hit the continent much harder—and it has few other options.

  • Eight-Hour Blackouts Hit India After Hottest March on Record

    (Bloomberg) -- An already sweltering summer and acute coal shortages are triggering blackouts across parts of India, raising fears of a new power crisis that could roil Asia’s third-biggest economy.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM in Warning to U.S. AlliesUkrainian Troops Risk Be

  • Just Eat Takeaway is considering selling Grubhub less than a year after buying it

    Just Eat Takeaway completed the acquisition of Grubhub for $7.8 billion in June 2021. But now, orders in the US has dropped.

  • Xi Jinping snaps up Vladimir Putin's bargain coal

    China is taking advantage of the war in Ukraine to grab coking coal at a heavy discount, with imports more than doubling in March.

  • Top Tech Stocks for May 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have slightly underperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Why Baker Hughes Stock Plunged Today

    Unlike its archrival, the oil and gas giant disappointed investors with its first-quarter numbers and outlook.

  • Exxon sees carbon capture market at $4 trillion by 2050

    Exxon Mobil Corp. estimates there will be a $4 trillion market by 2050 for capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground, the company said in a presentation on Tuesday. That is about 60% of the $6.5 trillion market the U.S. largest crude producer estimates for oil and gas by then. Carbon capture is an important emissions reduction technology, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

  • JPMorgan Loses Lead Role on China Deal After ‘Uninvestable’ Call

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. was removed as the most senior underwriter for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd.’s Hong Kong stock offering after one of the bank’s analysts cut the share-price target for the Chinese technology company by half, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troop

  • Oil Pushes Higher as Array of Supply Risks Eclipse China Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gained as a series of challenges to supply eclipsed concern about the lingering threat to energy demand from lockdowns in China.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM in Warning to U.S. AlliesUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveWest Texas In

  • India may have imported coal from Russia at a discount

    Russia is increasingly India’s go-to destination for key commodities, thanks to steep discounts. India is being offered Russian coal at a discount of around $10 per metric tonne over Australia’s Newcastle thermal coal. With global coal prices doubling in the wake of the Ukraine war, Indian buyers have been scrambling for lucrative Russian offers.

  • BMW launches new 7 Series with all-electric model

    BMW began pre-sales of the seventh generation of the BMW 7 Series on Wednesday, featuring for the first time an all-electric luxury sedan as well as hybrid and internal combustion engine (ICE) models. All three versions will be assembled on the same production line in BMW's Dingolfing plant, with the first deliveries worldwide to take place from November 2022. The i7 electric vehicle (EV), a competitor to Mercedes' electric EQS, will start at $119,300 in the United States and 135,900 euros in Europe.

  • Netflix Stock’s Tumble Is a Warning to Tesla

    Predictions about more competition for Tesla are a little like Elon Musk’s predictions for fully autonomous cars. Shares of Netflix are in a deep, deep hole. The company’s market capitalization is now less than $100 billion, down from a peak of more than $300 billion.