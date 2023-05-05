13 beautiful jewelry pieces to shop on Etsy

The best jewelry pieces on Etsy

When it comes to shopping for jewelry, everyone loves the big names. However, supporting small businesses has been a huge focus for shoppers over the last few years. There’s nowhere better to find your next favorite jewelry piece than Etsy. Here, you can surf everything from the newest styles to the tried-and-true classics from small business-owners that are killing it day after day. Every purchase makes a big impact, which lets you do some good while looking good.

Sorting through all of the necklaces, rings, bracelets and earrings on Etsy can be daunting though, and it's easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer volume of choices. If you need a place to start, we're here to help you discover your new favorite jewelry piece (and shop).

Below, find our favorite Etsy jewelry pieces and shops that are available right now. Whether you’re looking for a specific style or jewelry to gift someone, you're sure to walk away with one-of-a-kind pieces that'll help you stylishly stand out from the crowd.

1. For shining bright: Art deco star earrings

Remind the world what a star you are with Art Deco Earrings from SaharasEssentials, a Black-owned, woman-owned business. The geometric shapes and sharp lines draw attention to your face. It's the perfect art deco accent for the new roaring '20s. The earrings are made of lightweight brass, so you can make a statement all day every day without any ear pain attached.

$44 at Etsy

2. For a little whimsy: Orange fruit clay earrings

If summer's been calling your name, step into PepperandPinkCo for a spell and let the good vibes wash over you. The whimsical, cute jewelry is handmade out of clay, and each piece is made to order, making them truly one-of-a-kind. You can even customize the colors upon request. You’ll find everything from flowers to butterflies to cats, but what every piece has in common is its charming, vibrant energy. We’re especially partial to these trendy Orange Fruit Clay Earrings to add a pop of color on a sunny day.

$32 at Etsy

3. For a dainty accent piece: Opal flower ring

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for a gift, this magical little Opal Flower Ring is sure to bring a smile. Available in silver, gold or rose gold bands, the opals give a beautiful shine despite its small size. The dainty design means it can stack with other rings or stand alone. There are matching earrings available, too.

$30 at Etsy

4. For piercing-free coolness: Crisscross ear cuffs

If you love the look of ear cuffs and cartilage piercings but don’t have pierced ears (or just want to maximize your ear jewelry real estate), ear cuffs are a great solution. This minimalist geometric Ear Cuff Set is a simple but elegant way to add a little pizzazz to any outfit. The set includes two cuffs, each in a different shape, so you can double up or rock just one. Benittamoko specializes in body jewelry and is a great place to buy nose rings, lip rings and more.

From $9 at Etsy

5. For dripping in gold: Textured bracelet and ring set

If coordination is your calling, this matching Bracelet and Ring set may be the perfect find. From its textured minimalism to its simple elegance, this set will go with just about anything while still providing a unique feel sure to be the envy of all who see it. This piece as well as others in ahimajewellery's shop are inspired by African and ethnic fashion. Buying from here means supporting a fabulous small business owned by a Black woman.

$44 at Etsy

6. For a memory to hold close: Handwriting necklace

Have you ever wished that you could keep a loved one’s spirit close to your heart? With this personalized Handwriting Necklace, you can not only keep their words, but their actual handwriting all the time. Perfect as a gift or a memorial keepsake, this necklace is a piece you will treasure forever. From its timeless design to its sentimental meaning, you won’t want to miss this offering to buy from CaitlynMinimalist, a woman-owned shop.

From $30 at Etsy

7. For fairytale charm: Abstract pressed flower earrings

Get ready to rock those cottagecore outfits with these gorgeous gold-plated Pressed Flower Earrings in the shape of an abstract face. Made with forget-me-nots, the face design is a fun, unique way to stand out while also supporting a woman-owned shop. The flowers inside are real pressed flowers, a beautiful touch.

The addition of forget-me-nots adds an extra bit of meaning when given as a gift. If you’re loving the style but looking for something different, FloreesJewellery, a woman-owned shop, offers a variety of pressed flowers in various jewelry types.

$26 at Etsy

8. For those whose hearts live at the ocean: Sea glass necklace

This woman-owned shop specializes in creating beautiful pieces out of found sea glass and metal. For a little coastal color, this simple, elegant Sea Glass Necklace is the perfect addition to any wardrobe. All jewelry from LitaSeaGlassJewelry is made with authentic sea glass from Massachusetts, California, Hawaii, and the West Coast of the United States. That means each piece will vary slightly but also be entirely unique.

From $54 at Etsy

9. For Gothic vibes: Statement triangle hoops

This set of Triangle Hoops combines geometric structure with handcrafted fluidity, creating the perfect statement. Though the jewelry has a gold color, it’s actually made with polymer clay, making it a lightweight alternative to bulky pieces that can lead to sore ears. As a bonus, supporting ItsAllCultureJewelry means supporting a Black-owned, woman-owned business.

$45 at Etsy

10. For a secret message: “I love you” Morse code bracelet

These Beaded Bracelets are handmade with braided cord and wood and metal beads. At their surface, they may just seem like a nice subtle neutral to add to a casual wardrobe, but the bead placement and order has a secret meaning–a message in Morse code!

Whether you’re looking for something fun like a way to wear curse words to work, seeking an affirmation for yourself or others, or just want to say “I love you,” these bracelets are worth taking a look.

$12 at Etsy

11. For beaded beauty: Rainbow beaded earrings

These stunning Rainbow Beaded Earrings are intricately created by LGBTQ and Two Spirit artist Rebecca Lynn. Each item is unique, created with the intention to bring more visibility to Two Spirit and LGBTQ+ indigenous peoples. As a member of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, Becca learned the craft from their grandmother and has carried it on since. You can still find some pieces in Lynn’s shop, queerkwe, that use their grandmother’s beads.

$28 at Etsy

12. For a celestial feel: Solar system necklace

For those who love to think about the universe around them, this Solar System Necklace is the perfect way to carry a subtle reminder of things (much, much) bigger than yourself. The necklace has a gemstone for each planet (as well as Pluto, which will always remain a planet in our hearts). FlusteredAccessories is based in Nashville, Tennessee and features dainty jewelry as well as gag gifts.

From $35 at Etsy

13. For emerald elegance: Stained glass earrings

If you’ve always wished you could take the dream-like magic of a sun-catcher with you, these Stained Glass Earrings may be perfect. Made with thin emerald glass and lined with copper and pewter metal, these diamond-shaped beauties will catch the light everywhere you go. While you can wear them anywhere, outdoor events like festivals will be especially satisfying as you can see the way the sun and shadows play with the color.

$15 at Etsy

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 13 best jewelry pieces on Etsy