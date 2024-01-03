13 Best New Items at Dollar Tree in January

When it comes to its selection, Dollar Tree tends to get some new items on its shelves in January. And while the retailer hasn’t put out a dedicated list with all of its offerings, certain things are bound to come around next month.

What’s great about Dollar Tree is that nearly everything is $1.25 when shopping in person. Online shoppers might be required to purchase a certain minimum of each item, which can increase the overall — but not the per unit — price.

Regardless of whether you’re shopping in person or online, you’re sure to find some quality items at a very reasonable price at Dollar Tree. Whether you’re looking for some early holiday accessories, home décor or organization essentials, here are some of the best items you’ll find in January.

©Dollar Tree

Fuzzy Friends Valentines Chocolate Scented Bears

Valentine’s Day is less than two months away, and many retailers are starting to prepare ahead of time — Dollar Tree included. Whether you’re looking for simple gifts like chocolates or greeting cards or you want some party accessories, you’ve got options.

“As Valentine’s Day approaches, Dollar Tree shelves will be adorned with an array of themed products,” said Elizabeth Miller, a Dollar Tree shopping enthusiast and founder of Bike Adventurous. This includes heart-shaped decorations, party supplies, cards and other affordable gifts.

One such item to look out for is the Fuzzy Friends Valentines Chocolate Scented Bears. These small plushies are adorable and make for a fun, inexpensive gift to a loved one. They’re also uniquely scented and squishable in the best way.

©Dollar Tree

Valentine’s Day Tabletop Gnomes

This year, Dollar Tree has gotten creative with an assortment of Valentine’s Day gnomes, including the 14-inch-tall Valentine Tabletop Decoration Sitting Gnomes. These gnomes make for a great addition to any shelf. They’re also made from stone and polyester, so they’re surprisingly durable.

©Dollar Tree

Heart Wall Wreath

Do you or someone you know love wreaths? If so, check out your local Dollar Tree to see what the retailer has in stock this January. For example, the Wooden Heart Wreath Wall Sign for Valentine’s Day is creative, romantic and cute. It also looks great on any front door.

©Dollar Tree

Red Plastic Charger Plates

Dollar Tree’s 13-inch Red Plastic Charger Plates with Beaded Rims are a great addition to any party you might be hosting this January or February. Not only are they perfectly suited to Valentine’s Day, but they’re stylish enough for birthdays and other at-home celebratory events. You can even use them for display purposes or as the centerpiece to business conferences or weddings.

©Dollar Tree

St. Patrick’s Day Microfiber Towels

Although St. Patrick’s Day doesn’t come around until March 17, many Dollar Tree stores are likely to add some holiday-related accessories to their shelves around the end of January or early February. In some cases, the retailer has already started putting out holiday-themed decorations and accessories.

The Saint Patrick’s Day Microfiber Towels are creative, fun and quick-drying. They come in two patterns — one with clovers, the other with gnomes — and look great in any bathroom or kitchen.

©Dollar Tree

Small Rectangular Baskets

Getting organized is a great way to start the new year. One way to do this is to look for some organization supplies for your home or workplace at Dollar Tree this January.

A recent addition to Dollar Tree is the Essentials Small Rectangular Baskets. These storage containers come with handles, are lightweight and can fit into small closets or cupboards. They also come in various colors, including pink, green and gray, so there’s something for nearly any aesthetic.

Other new offerings in January include stackable storage bins, file folder labels and totes of various sizes.

©Dollar Tree

Plush Blankets

If you’re willing to spring for Dollar Tree Plus pricing, the Melange Sherpa Throw Blanket is well worth the $5. It’s 60 by 50 inches, soft and warm. It also looks great on the back of a couch or chair.

Keep an eye out for other plush blankets, pillows and similar items at your local Dollar Tree this January, too. Even though winter is already well underway, many places can still be quite chilly around this time of year, so these plush accessories make for great gifts — to your friends and yourself.

©Dollar Tree

Garden Collection Sunflower Solar Light

Dollar Tree has also started releasing indoor and outdoor solar lights, such as the Garden Collection Sunflower Solar Light. These solar lights are the perfect gift for gardeners and nature lovers alike. Plus, they’re very low maintenance and can shine well into the night. They also go great with other garden stakes and outside décor you can find at Dollar Tree.

©Dollar Tree

McCormick Vegetable Peeler

Near the beginning of the year, Dollar Trees everywhere tend to update their selection of small kitchen gadgets and gizmos. So, if you’re looking for a new or replacement piece for your kitchen, check with your local store to see what’s available.

For only $1.25, it’s hard to go wrong with the McCormick Vegetable Peeler. It might be inexpensive, but it’ll peel any vegetable you throw at it without hassle. It also has an ergonomic grip and is easy to use.

©Dollar Tree

Children’s Puzzle Sets

These Children’s Licensed Character Puzzle Sets are a great gift for young kids who are just getting started with puzzles or building their fine motor skills. These 24-piece puzzles come with various images, including Mickey Mouse, Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol characters.

©Dollar Tree

Silver Heart Jewel Pen

Pens are one of those things that always seem to disappear around the office, school or home. This January, head to Dollar Tree for some Silver Heart Jewel Pens to add to your collection. They’re inexpensive, practical and add a creative flair to any workspace.

©Dollar Tree

PS Clean Beauty Ultra Hydrating Shampoo for Curls

“For an affordable clean beauty product, the PS Clean Beauty Ultra Hydrating Shampoo for Curls at Dollar Tree is a great choice,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback. “This shampoo is sulfate-, paraben- and dye-free, with reviewers noting it’s the best they have found for their curls.”

You can also find a variety of other shampoos and conditioners at Dollar Tree. Sometimes, the retailer even switches out its selection in January, so check out what’s new in your area.

©Dollar Tree

Bright Sparkle Tissue Paper

Even if you aren’t planning for next year’s holidays, you might still want to pick up some other party supplies from Dollar Tree in January, such as tissue paper for parties.

“Tissue paper is always good to have on hand when you have to give a last-minute gift,” Landau said. “The Bright Sparkle Tissue Paper comes in a variety of colors, with ten sheets per pack. These could be useful for various arts and crafts projects, as well.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 13 Best New Items at Dollar Tree in January