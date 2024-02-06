Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 1 hour 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,956.00
    -6.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,423.00
    -43.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,675.25
    -24.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,935.40
    -8.40 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.30
    +0.52 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    2,041.70
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0726
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.71
    +0.04 (+0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2542
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7690
    +0.1190 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,818.78
    -291.33 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,657.88
    +45.02 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,160.66
    -193.50 (-0.53%)
     

13 Cities With the Fastest-Growing Millionaire Populations

Heather Taylor
·2 min read
frankpeters / Getty Images/iStockphoto
frankpeters / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The millionaire population is growing. The World’s Wealthiest Cities Report 2023, a publication created by investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners, contains key findings about the world’s wealthiest cities and their high net worth populations.

Read: I’m a Bank Teller: Here Are 10 Mistakes You Are Making With Your Banking
Learn: How To Get $340 a Year in Cash Back — for Things You Already Buy

Each city featured in our roundup includes its number of high net worth individuals (HNWIs), which are defined as holding at least $1 million in liquid assets. Additional numbers are included for centi-millionaires, who hold $100 million in investable assets, and billionaires.

For the purposes of this list, we included every city with more than 100,00 HNWIs. In descending order, here are 13 cities with the fastest-growing millionaire populations.

serts / Getty Images
serts / Getty Images

13. Frankfurt, Germany

  • HNWIs: 102,200

  • Centi-millionaires: 170

  • Billionaires: 16

See: 10 Rare Roosevelt Dimes Worth a Lot of Money
Related: 5 Places To Look for Rare Coins Worth A Lot of Money

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

espiegle / Getty Images/iStockphoto
espiegle / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Toronto, Canada

  • HNWIs: 105,200

  • Centi-millionaires: 193

  • Billionaires: 18

More: Suze Orman: Young People Could Retire Millionaires by Doing This One Thing

marchello74 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
marchello74 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Chicago, United States

  • HNWIs: 124,000

  • Centi-millionaires: 295

  • Billionaires: 24

JonghyunKim / Getty Images
JonghyunKim / Getty Images

10. Sydney, Australia

  • HNWIs: 126,900

  • Centi-millionaires: 184

  • Billionaires: 15

Discover: 7 Tips Frugal People Use To Save Money When Dining Out

zhaojiankang / Getty Images/iStockphoto
zhaojiankang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Shanghai, China

  • HNWIs: 127,200

  • Centi-millionaires: 332

  • Billionaires: 40

ispyfriend / iStock.com
ispyfriend / iStock.com

8. Beijing, China

  • HNWIs: 128,200

  • Centi-millionaires: 354

  • Billionaires: 43

View: 10 Commemorative Coins Worth Over $100 — How To Gauge Their Value

Nikada / Getty Images
Nikada / Getty Images

7. Hong Kong (SAR China)

  • HNWIs: 129,500

  • Centi-millionaires: 290

  • Billionaires: 32

benedek / iStock.com
benedek / iStock.com

6. Los Angeles, United States

  • HNWIs: 205,400

  • Centi-millionaires: 480

  • Billionaires: 42

Explore: I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

lena_serditova / Getty Images
lena_serditova / Getty Images

5. Singapore

  • HNWIs: 240,100

  • Centi-millionaires: 329

  • Billionaires: 27

ZoltanGabor / iStock.com
ZoltanGabor / iStock.com

4. London, United Kingdom

  • HNWIs: 258,000

  • Centi-millionaires: 384

  • Billionaires: 36

See: Lincoln Pennies With Dime Reverse Sides Are So Rare They’ll Fetch Upwards of $100K

DianeBentleyRaymond / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DianeBentleyRaymond / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Bay Area, United States

  • HNWIs: 285,000

  • Centi-millionaires: 629

  • Billionaires: 63

JaCZhou / Getty Images
JaCZhou / Getty Images

2. Tokyo, Japan

  • HNWIs: 290,300

  • Centi-millionaires: 250

  • Billionaires: 14

Related: I’m a Cheapskate But I Can’t Live Without These 7 Expensive Things

OlegAlbinsky / iStock.com
OlegAlbinsky / iStock.com

1. New York City, United States

  • HNWIs: 340,000

  • Centi-millionaires: 724

  • Billionaires: 58

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 13 Cities With the Fastest-Growing Millionaire Populations

Advertisement