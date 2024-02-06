13 Cities With the Fastest-Growing Millionaire Populations
The millionaire population is growing. The World’s Wealthiest Cities Report 2023, a publication created by investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners, contains key findings about the world’s wealthiest cities and their high net worth populations.
Each city featured in our roundup includes its number of high net worth individuals (HNWIs), which are defined as holding at least $1 million in liquid assets. Additional numbers are included for centi-millionaires, who hold $100 million in investable assets, and billionaires.
For the purposes of this list, we included every city with more than 100,00 HNWIs. In descending order, here are 13 cities with the fastest-growing millionaire populations.
13. Frankfurt, Germany
HNWIs: 102,200
Centi-millionaires: 170
Billionaires: 16
12. Toronto, Canada
HNWIs: 105,200
Centi-millionaires: 193
Billionaires: 18
11. Chicago, United States
HNWIs: 124,000
Centi-millionaires: 295
Billionaires: 24
10. Sydney, Australia
HNWIs: 126,900
Centi-millionaires: 184
Billionaires: 15
9. Shanghai, China
HNWIs: 127,200
Centi-millionaires: 332
Billionaires: 40
8. Beijing, China
HNWIs: 128,200
Centi-millionaires: 354
Billionaires: 43
7. Hong Kong (SAR China)
HNWIs: 129,500
Centi-millionaires: 290
Billionaires: 32
6. Los Angeles, United States
HNWIs: 205,400
Centi-millionaires: 480
Billionaires: 42
5. Singapore
HNWIs: 240,100
Centi-millionaires: 329
Billionaires: 27
4. London, United Kingdom
HNWIs: 258,000
Centi-millionaires: 384
Billionaires: 36
3. Bay Area, United States
HNWIs: 285,000
Centi-millionaires: 629
Billionaires: 63
2. Tokyo, Japan
HNWIs: 290,300
Centi-millionaires: 250
Billionaires: 14
1. New York City, United States
HNWIs: 340,000
Centi-millionaires: 724
Billionaires: 58
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 13 Cities With the Fastest-Growing Millionaire Populations