13 Companies to Participate at Capital Link's Corporate Presentation Series

Capital Link
4 min read
NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link is hosting a series of online Corporate Presentations, whereby the Senior Management teams of leading listed maritime companies will present their business development, strategy, growth prospects and overall sector outlook.

There are two presentation sessions each day, with approximate duration of 45 minutes each that will consist of a company presentation of 20+ minutes followed by live Q&A between company management and webinar participants. The first presentation starts at 10:00 am – 10:45 am EST and the second from 11:00 am – 11:45 am EST.

REGISTRATION
Online attendance is complimentary. Please click on the link below.
http://webinars.capitallink.com/2022/company_presentation/

Those who wish to register and attend the presentations can sign up and indicate which presentation sessions they want to join. Each session can be accessed through its own link.

An email confirmation will be sent back and will include the link to click for each presentation you signed up for.

LIVE Q&A SESSION - Submitting Questions
Participants can submit their questions either during the webinar through the online platform or can email our team at webinars@capitallink.com.

1x1 MEETINGS WITH COMPANY MANAGEMENT
Institutional Investors can request follow up meeting(s) with company management through the 1x1 Meetings Section on the Registration Page or by emailing webinars@capitallink.com

The presentations schedule is as follows:

DATE

TIME

PRESENTING COMPANIES

SPEAKERS

Thursday, January 13, 2022

10:00 – 10:45 am EST

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK)

11:00 – 11:45 am EST

Euroseas (NASDAQ: ESEA)

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

10:00 – 10:45 am EST

Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB)

11:00 – 11:45 am EST

TEN Ltd (NYSE: TNP)

Thursday, January 20, 2022

10:00 – 10:45 am EST

Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ: SHIP)

11:00 – 11:45 am EST

d’Amico International Shipping (Borsa Italiana: DIS)

Monday, January 24, 2022

10:00 – 10:45 am EST

International Seaways (NYSE: INSW)

11:00 – 11:45 am EST

Danaos (NYSE: DAC)

Tuesday, January 25, 2022

10:00 – 10:45 am EST

Eurodry (NASDAQ: EDRY)

11:00 – 11:45 am EST

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ: PXS)

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

10:00 – 10:45 am EST

ENETI (NYSE: NETI)

11:00 – 11:45 am EST

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG)

Thursday, January 27, 2022

10:00 – 10:45 am EST

Genco (NYSE: GNK)


FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
These webinars and presentations may contain "forward-looking statements." Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the beliefs of each participating Company regarding future results, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and outside of the control of the Companies. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the participating companies, please refer to the regulatory filings of each participating company with the SEC.

CAPITAL LINK – DISCLAIMER
Founded in 1995, Capital Link provides Investor & Public Relations and Media services to several listed and private companies, including companies featured in these webinars. Our webinars, including the ones mentioned above, are for informational and educational purposes and should not be relied upon. They do not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities or investment advice or advice of any kind. The views expressed are not those of Capital Link which bears no responsibility for them. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of industry and investment conferences annually in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo. For additional information please visit: www.capitallink.com

CONTACT
For more information on the Corporate Presentations Series and for webinar sponsorship hosting and opportunities please email forum@capitallink.com or call +1 212 661-7566.


