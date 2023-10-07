13 Fan-Favorite Aldi Products, According to 70K+ of the Store’s Shoppers

Alan Morris / Getty Images

The Aldi shoppers have spoken. The popular grocery chain asked tens of thousands of its customers to share the products they love the most, and recently announced the top 13 items chosen by its loyal fanbase as part of Aldi’s fifth annual Fan Favorites survey.

“Our loyal shoppers are always vocal about their love for Aldi products, and over 70,000 of them sang praises in this year’s Fan Favorites survey,” Scott Patton, vice president of national buying at Aldi, said in a press release. “Their feedback is invaluable, which is why we were excited to introduce new survey categories inspired by our fans’ interests, including ‘TikTok Made Me Buy It,’ among others.”

Here’s a look at the winners of the 2023 survey.

IndigoBetta / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Friendly Farms Cottage Cheese

This popular cottage cheese won in the “TikTok Made Me Buy It” category.

With cottage cheese trending on the social media platform, sales of the viral dairy product spiked more than 14% at Aldi, according to the press release.

StockphotoVideo / Shutterstock.com

Friendly Farms Low Sugar Greek Yogurt

A winner in the “Rookie of the Year” category, this low-sugar Greek yogurt is available in both plain and vanilla flavors. Aldi credits Greek yogurt’s popularity on TikTok to its win in the category.

bhofack2 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Deli Pizza

This fan-favorite pizza won in the “Ready When You Are” category, and was the third-most popular product overall in this year’s survey. It’s been a winner among Aldi fans every year since the survey launched in 2019.

©Aldi

Happy Farms String Cheese

Not only did Happy Farms String Cheese win in the “Snacks for Everyone” category, but it was also the highest-voted item in the entire survey.

AtlasStudio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Avocados

Avocados reclaimed their 2020 ranking as the top produce pick this year.

fcafotodigital / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Simply Nature 100% Avocado Oil

It’s a double-win for avocados, claiming the top spots in both the “Cream of the Crop” and “On the Lighter Side” categories.

LauriPatterson / Getty Images

Kirkwood Fresh Chicken Thighs

These fresh, never frozen all-natural chicken thighs won in the “Protein Pick” category.

Mariha-kitchen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Clancy’s Kettle Chips

Available in original and jalapeno flavors, these potato chips were the top choice in the “What a Deal” category.

©Shutterstock.com

Fresh Atlantic Salmon With Mediterranean Herb

Fans of this fresh, never frozen fish voted it as the winner of the “Great Catch” category.

bhofack2 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Belletti Sparkling Moscato Rosé

This Italian rosé features notes of strawberries and cherries. It won in the “Raise a Glass” category this year.

svariophoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Emporium Selection Fresh Mozzarella

This fresh mozzarella — available in both a ball and a pre-sliced log — won in the “Choose Your Cheese” category.

WS Studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Specially Selected Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream

Aldi’s premium ice cream took the top spot in the “Sweet Tooth Satisfaction” category. Overall, dairy products won in five of the 13 categories this year.

Elena Veselova / Shutterstock.com

Specially Selected Gourmet House Vinaigrette Dressing

This vinaigrette features a blend of whole garlic cloves, cider vinegar and special spices. It was the winner in the “Sauce on the Side” category.

