In this article, we will look at the 13 highest paying countries for marine biologists. We have also discussed the global marine biotechnology market and its growth. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Highest Paying Countries for Marine Biologists.

The global marine biotechnology market witnessed sizeable growth, reaching $5.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to nearly double, reaching around $11.7 billion by 2032, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.09% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing utilization of marine products across different industries such as food, cosmetics, and agriculture, alongside advancements in fisheries, aquaculture, and pharmaceutical developments.

Marine biotechnology offers promising solutions for sustainable energy production and environmental preservation. Techniques like microbial enhanced oil recovery (MEOR) can prolong the lifespan of mature oil reservoirs, while the cultivation of microalgae holds potential for bio-energy production. Such innovations align with the global demand for renewable energy sources, presenting significant opportunities for market expansion over the forecast period. Speaking of demand for renewable energy, it is interesting to note that solar photovoltaic installers in one of the fastest growing professions in America in 2024.

However, the marine biotechnology industry faces challenges such as high research and development costs, limited laboratory capacity for organism development, and regulatory hurdles. Despite these challenges, the market is set for a stable growth, driven by increasing demand from sectors like cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and biofuels.

Moreover, regional insights indicate that Europe is the leading market due to expanding research efforts and growing consumer preference for natural products, with North America expected to witness strong growth driven by advancements in marine biotechnology and rising demand across various sectors.

Story continues

Since marine biotechnology is a field of science that focuses on the application of biological techniques and processes to marine organisms and ecosystems for different purposes, it involves the study and exploitation of marine organisms, their genetic materials, and their biochemical compounds for applications in areas such as medicine, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, aquaculture, environmental remediation, and industry. Let’s look at the key players in the marine biotechnology industry.

Cyanotech Corp (OTC:CYAN) is a pertinent player in marine biotechnology, particularly renowned for its flagship product, BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin. Astaxanthin, a potent antioxidant, is sourced from natural microalgae Haematococcus pluvialis and is cultivated on the pristine Kailua-Kona Coast of Hawaii. Cyanotech Corp (OTC:CYAN)’s commitment to natural cultivation methods, free from GMOs, ensures the purity and efficacy of their product.

With over two decades of experience, Cyanotech Corp (OTC:CYAN) has established itself as a leader in the field, capitalizing on the unique environmental conditions of Hawaii to produce high-quality astaxanthin. Their dedication to research and development is evidenced by over 200 scientific studies and 50 human clinical trials, validating the health benefits of BioAstin Astaxanthin.

Furthermore, Cyanotech Corp (OTC:CYAN)’s vertically integrated production process, from cultivation to extraction, ensures strict quality control standards, setting the company apart in the industry. Recognized by the US FDA as a dietary supplement, BioAstin is distributed globally, confirming Cyanotech Corp (OTC:CYAN)’s promise to delivering natural, health-promoting solutions derived from the rich marine resources of Hawaii.

Speaking of biotechnology, ​​Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) is a leading American provider of analytical instruments, life sciences solutions, specialized diagnostics, laboratory services, and offerings in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) has recently ventured into Asia's pharmaceutical landscape by opening of a sterile drug facility in Singapore. This decision further solidies the company as a key player in enhancing the region's capacity for critical medicine and vaccine manufacturing. The facility, built with assistance from the Singapore Economic Development Board, adheres to stringent cGMP standards, emphasizing its role in bolstering pandemic preparedness and strengthening vaccine supply chains. Singapore's strategic location and strong manufacturing capabilities position it as an ideal hub for pharmaceutical production.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO)’s expansion includes not only the sterile drug facility but also complements existing research capabilities through the Customer Experience Center and Bioprocess Design Center. These facilities are equipped with cutting-edge technology and staffed by over 2,000 employees.

In the coming years, demand for marine biologists is set to rise as ecosystems face biodiversity loss. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 3% job growth for zoologists and wildlife biologists from 2022 to 2032. Median annual pay for this field was $67,430 in May 2022. It is important to note that public and nonprofit sectors, where many marine biologists work, tend to offer lower salaries. Top-paying roles are usually found in government, while social advocacy organizations pay less. California, Washington, Florida, Oregon, and Alaska employ the most and highest-paid professionals in marine biology. Earning potential increases with experience and higher education degrees in marine biology.

While the marine biology salary per month may vary from country to country, the average marine biologist salary in the US in $85,579. The top paying companies for marine biologists in the US are A.I.S Inc and Saltwater.

13 Highest Paying Countries for Marine Biologists

A wide shot of a biotech lab, with scientists wearing lab coats and conducting research.

Our Methodology

To list the highest paying countries for marine biologists, we identified the countries with the highest demand for marine biologists and then made a list for 25 countries with the average salaries for marine biologists. Of those 25, the 13 with the highest average salaries were selected and have been ranked. We acquired the data for average salaries of marine biologists for each country from ERI Economic Research Institute. The list is presented in ascending order.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that uses a consensus approach to identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The website tracks the movement of corporate insiders and hedge funds. Our top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 stock index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). So, if you are looking for the best stock picks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

Here is a list of the highest-paying countries for marine biologists:

13. United Arab Emirates

Average Salary: $67,615

The opening of the Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue center in Abu Dhabi signifies an important development in marine conservation efforts, potentially offering job opportunities for marine biologists. This center, spanning over 8,600 square meters, aims to contribute to marine-life conservation in the UAE and the region. Led by a team of dedicated marine scientists, zoologists, and subject matter experts, the center will focus on research, rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation efforts. It is one of the countries where marine biologists are paid the most.

It is also one of the highest paying countries for data scientists.

12. Iceland

Average Salary: $68,270

Iceland offers high salaries for marine biologists owing to its thriving fishing industry, abundant marine resources, and commitment to sustainable fisheries management. The country's focus on marine research and conservation, coupled with demand for expertise in aquaculture and environmental monitoring, contributes to competitive pay scales in this field.

11. Ireland

Average Salary: $68,291

Marine biologists play a pivotal role in Ireland due to its extensive coastline and rich marine biodiversity. Recent research by Trinity College Dublin has further highlighted their importance as they discovered warm-blooded traits in certain shark species found in Irish waters. This discovery has raised major concerns about the impact of warming seas on marine life. With Ireland's commitment to marine conservation and sustainable management, the demand for marine biologists is ever-growing. It is often considered the best country to be a marine biologist.

10. Netherlands

Average Salary: $70,547

In the Netherlands, where coastal and marine environments face threats such as habitat degradation and biodiversity loss, marine biologists provide invaluable insights into ecosystem dynamics, species interactions, and the effectiveness of restoration efforts. For instance, recent research demonstrated how marine biologists are initiating innovative approaches like using culled fruit trees to create artificial reefs, which significantly enhance local marine biodiversity.

Owing to the strong research environment the country offers, the Netherlands is one of the best places to work as a marine biologist. It is also one of the highest paying countries for caregivers.

9. Austria

Average Salary: $70,874

Austria, a landlocked country, may not have direct access to oceans, but its focus on marine biology stems from global environmental concerns and the interconnectedness of ecosystems. Austrian researchers contribute to understanding marine life, biodiversity, and climate change impacts on oceans. It is one of the top 10 highest paying countries for marine biologists.

8. Canada

Average Salary: $71,374

With Canada's involvement in initiatives like the establishment of an Antarctic Ocean observatory, marine biologists contribute to global ocean science efforts. They provide insights into complex ocean processes, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable resource management. It is one of the countries where marine biologists are needed the most.

It is also one of the Highest Paying Countries For Physiotherapists in the World.

7. Norway

Average Salary: $71,782

Studying marine biology in Norway offers unparalleled access to some of the world's most pristine marine environments, fostering hands-on learning experiences. Among the top universities are the University of Bergen, offering cutting-edge research facilities and collaborations; the Arctic University of Norway, renowned for its focus on Arctic ecosystems; and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, known for its interdisciplinary approach and strong research emphasis. It is also one of the highest paying countries for marine biologists in Europe.

6. Germany

Average Salary: $72,438

Universities like Jacobs University Bremen and Max Planck Institute provide specialized programs focusing on understanding oceanic phenomena and microbial ecology, crucial for addressing climate change challenges. The University of Bremen offers unique programs like Marine Biology and Aquatic Tropical Ecology that can help foster critical research skills. Additionally, programs such as Polar and Marine Sciences at the University of Hamburg focus on practical training through international exposure. With top-notch infrastructure, international exposure, and industry connections, Germany is an excellent destination for aspiring marine biologists. It is one of the best countries to study marine biology.

Click here to see the 5 Highest Paying Countries for Marine Biologists.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 13 Highest Paying Countries for Marine Biologists is originally published on Insider Monkey.