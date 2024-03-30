Advertisement
13 Japanese Cars That Will Stretch Your Money Further Than You’d Expect

3
Gina Hagler
·3 min read
©Honda News
©Honda News

If you’re in need of a new car but don’t want to break the bank, Japanese manufacturers have a bevy of options. Not only are these cars affordable, but they also come packed with desirable features like driver-assistance technology, handy infotainment systems, fuel-efficiency and attractive interior/exterior designs.

Car prices continue to come down as inventories return to pre-pandemic expectations. Here are the best new Japanese cars that go for under $35,000.

2024 Mazda 3 Turbo

  • MSRP: $32,950

The 2024 Mazda 3 Turbo features all-wheel drive and Mazda’s signature SkyActiv-G engine for efficient fuel consumption.

2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata

  • MSRP: $28,985

The 2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata is a reliable, enjoyable drive, featuring a luxurious exterior and plenty of safety improvements over its predecessors.

2024 Subaru Outback

  • MSRP: $28,895

The 2024 Subaru Outback is an all-wheel drive, off-road-ready wagon with plenty of cabin and cargo space.

2024 Toyota GR86

  • MSRP: $29,300

The 2024 Toyota GR86 is a sporty coupe that feels great to drive, complete with GR86 Active Safety Suite and front/rear parking assist with automatic braking.

2024 Honda Accord

  • MSRP: $27,895

The 2024 Honda Accord is a reliable, fuel-efficient sedan with plenty of interior space.

2024 Toyota Camry

  • MSRP: $26,420

The 2024 Toyota Camry has great fuel efficiency and a roomy interior, plus an infotainment system ready for all of your connections.

2024 Nissan Altima

  • MSRP: $26,000

The 2024 Nissan Altima comes with lots of driver-assistance and safety technology, including Nissan’s ProPilot Assist, as well as a spacious, premium interior.

2024 Mazda CX-30

  • MSRP: $24,995

The 2024 Mazda CX-30 has Mazda’s i-Activ AWD in its base model, designed to assist based on different road conditions.

2024 Subaru Legacy

  • MSRP: $24,895

The 2024 Subaru Legacy features AWD, a spacious interior and Subaru’s Starlink for enhanced safety and connectivity.

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross

  • MSRP: $23,860

The 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross brings with it a large interior, driver-assistance technology and an option for AWD.

2024 Toyota Corolla

  • MSRP: $22,050

The 2024 Toyota Corolla is a fuel-efficient sedan with a sleek look and plenty of features, both standard and optional.

2024 Honda Civic

  • MSRP: $23,950

The 2024 Honda Civic features Honda Sensing, LED headlights and a 3-mode drive system, plus it’s offered with Bose’s Premium Sound System.

2024 Nissan Versa

  • MSRP: $16,390

The 2024 Nissan Versa is rather affordable and fuel-efficient. While certain connectivity features are not standard, the driver-assistance technology is.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 13 Japanese Cars That Will Stretch Your Money Further Than You’d Expect

