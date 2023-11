Reuters

Despite growing excitement that spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) will soon win regulatory approval, some cryptocurrency ETF pioneers plan to sit out what is expected to be a fierce industry battle for market share. Demand for a bitcoin ETF, which would allow retail and institutional investors to easily bet on the price of the world's biggest cryptocurrency, is expected to draw in as much as $3 billion from investors in the first few days of trading and pull in billions more thereafter. Yet some established names in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space - including ProShares, Amplify Investments and Roundhill - are so far steering clear of launching a bitcoin ETF.