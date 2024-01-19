In this article, we will look at the 13 most advanced countries in space exploration. We have also discussed key space companies and their latest developments. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Most Advanced Countries in Space Exploration.

The global space economy expanded by 8% to reach $546 billion in 2022, with projections indicating a further 41% growth over the next five years, as noted by Bloomberg. Despite uncertainties in the global economy and a recent decline in space investments, the sector is anticipated to demonstrate resilience.

While we know that NASA is the top space agency in the world and that the United States is one of the top names when it comes to space launches by country in 2023, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey, 69% of Americans believe it is essential for the United States to maintain its leadership role in space exploration. This sentiment cuts across party lines, with majorities of both Republicans and Democrats expressing support. Additionally, 65% of US adults consider it essential for NASA to continue its involvement in space exploration, even as private companies like SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc (NYSE:SPCE) play an increasing role.

Interestingly, 55% of Americans anticipate routine space tourism within the next 50 years which also reflects a growing expectation for civilian space travel. While private space companies are generally viewed positively, there are reservations about their ability to address the issue of space debris, with 26% expressing concern about their efficacy in this regard.

Before we get into our list of the most advanced countries in space exploration, let’s look at the two big names associated with the space industry. We will be discussing Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) and Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc (NYSE:SPCE).

Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) has secured a substantial $500 million contract from DARPA to lead the DRACO project to develop a nuclear-powered spacecraft using nuclear thermal propulsion (NTP) engines. This innovation essentially seeks to advance propulsion technology, replacing traditional chemical engines with more efficient NTP engines and hence, promises enhanced power and efficiency for faster space travel. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) is focusing on the crucial role of reduced transit times in safeguarding the crew during human missions to Mars by limiting exposure to harmful radiation. The project's ambitious timeline targets an in-space flight demonstration of the nuclear thermal rocket engine vehicle by 2027 through collaboration between DARPA, NASA, and Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT). This groundbreaking project marks a paradigm shift in space exploration as it is potentially revolutionizing travel to celestial bodies like Mars by making it faster and more efficient.

Story continues

Moreover, Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) has introduced "Operations Center of the Future," located near Denver, which is designed to streamline the management of its expanding constellations of Earth-orbiting satellites. This state-of-the-art facility is fully funded by Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) and incorporates advanced technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). The center employs Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT)’s Compass Mission Planning and Horizon Command and Control software systems, already proven in over 50 spacecraft missions.

The facility's key innovation lies in its ability to handle multiple space missions simultaneously through a secure cloud framework. With a focus on remote operations, a single operator using the ground system can oversee individual satellites and entire satellite constellations from diverse locations with internet connectivity.

On the other hand, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc (NYSE:SPCE) specializes in developing commercial spacecraft for suborbital spaceflights catering to space tourists.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc (NYSE:SPCE)’s air-launched suborbital spacecraft, including VSS Unity, achieved its first suborbital spaceflight in December 2018, officially entering outer space by US standards. In July 2021, Richard Branson and three others became the first spaceflight-company founder and employees, respectively, to travel on their own spacecraft in space. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc (NYSE:SPCE) opened public ticket sales in February 2022, priced at $450,000 each, with plans for approximately three launches per month in 2023. In June 2023, the company successfully launched its first commercial space tourism flight, Galactic 01, following the completion of its final test flight in May as a major milestone in the space tourism industry.

Despite these positive highlights, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc (NYSE:SPCE) is cutting 18% of its workforce to prioritize production of its next-gen suborbital spaceplanes, called Delta. The layoffs aim to save $25 million annually. Despite completing its fifth commercial flight with VSS Unity, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc (NYSE:SPCE) plans to bring Delta into commercial service by 2026. The company reported a Q3 net loss of $104.6 million and $1.7 million in revenues, with approximately $1.1 billion in cash and securities in 2023. Flights of VSS Unity will be reduced before pausing in mid-2024.

13 Most Advanced Countries in Space Exploration

A satellite in the night sky, glimmering with the promise of aerospace exploration.

Methodology

To list the most advanced countries in space exploration, we utilized worldwide data on countries regarding the annual number of objects launched into space. The 13 countries with the highest annual number of objects launched into space were eventually selected. We obtained the data from the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs Report for 2022.

Here is a list of the most advanced countries in space exploration.

13. Spain

Cumulative number of objects launched into space: 53

Spain's recent achievement with the Miura 1 launch reflects a major leap in its space technology. Launched from the El Arenosillo Experimentation Centre, the private aerospace company PLD Space demonstrated Europe's first reusable suborbital launcher, reaching an apogee of 46 kilometres. Despite falling short of the initial 80-kilometre target, the 306-second mission showcased key capabilities. With over 90% of the PLD Space team dedicated to the Miura 5, an orbital-class rocket slated for 2025, Spain's space prowess is accelerating. The success has positioned Spain as the tenth country with direct space capabilities with a growing importance in space exploration.

12. South Korea

Cumulative number of objects launched into space: 62

Recently, South Korea launched its first spy satellite using a SpaceX rocket, marking an escalation in the space race with North Korea. The satellite is launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base and has enhanced South Korea's ability to monitor its nuclear-armed neighbor. Operating between 400 and 600 kilometers above Earth, the satellite can detect objects as small as 30 centimeters. South Korea plans to launch four more spy satellites by 2025.

11. Italy

Cumulative number of objects launched into space: 74

Italy's space exploration program has a stable industry with a $2.4 billion annual turnover, comprising 200 enterprises, 12 technology clusters, and three national industrial associations. Contributing majorly to international missions, Italy has played a role in projects such as Mars Express, MRO, JUNO, and ExoMars TGO. As a signatory to the Artemis Accords, Italy collaborates with NASA on endeavors like the Space Launch System and Lunar Gateway, securing potential contracts worth $15 billion under the government's proposed Recovery Plan. With $1.2 billion allocated for public-private partnerships in the space sector, Italy is actively enhancing its aerospace capabilities and seeking partnerships which also present opportunities for the US companies. In 2022, Italian Government spent $1.74 billion on space exploration.

10. Luxembourg

Cumulative number of objects launched into space: 86

The Luxembourg Space Agency was established in 2018 and plays a pivotal role in advancing the country’s space-related initiatives. With a focus on utilizing state funds to financially support private companies, startups, and organizations engaged in space exploration, particularly in the domain of asteroid mining, Luxembourg aims to position space as a key economic pillar. The country has a vast space industry comprising over 70 entities, employing around 1,400 individuals. As outlined in the recently published 2023-2027 space strategy, Luxembourg seeks to bolster its space sector, estimated to contribute between 2% and 4% to the national GDP.

9. Canada

Cumulative number of objects launched into space: 102

Since its inception in 1995, Canada’s flagship Earth observation program, the Radarsat series, has been at the forefront of space exploration. With the latest development being the allocation of CDN$1.012 billion (USD$0.76billion) over 15 years, the program is expected to operate until 2026. There are also plans to extend its capabilities through the addition of a fourth satellite. The funding boost with approximately CDN$66 million (USD $49.28billion) annually, confirms Canada's commitment to the growth of its space program, ensuring sustained Earth observation well into the 2030s. Therefore, Canada is one of the top countries with most satellites.

8. Germany

Cumulative number of objects launched into space: 120

Germany officially joined the Artemis Accords, becoming the 29th country to sign the international agreement aimed at guiding space exploration cooperation. The signing ceremony, was held at the German Ambassador's Residence in Washington and involved NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Director General of the German Space Agency Dr. Walther Pelzer.

7. India

Cumulative number of objects launched into space: 144

India's successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon's south pole has been seen as huge success of the country’s developments in space exploration and technology. As the fourth country to achieve a lunar landing, India has demonstrated its prowess with a cost-effective mission, spending only $74.6 million, a fraction of other countries' expenditures. In 2022, the government of India spent $1.93 billion on space exploration. India is one of the countries with the most advanced aerospace technologies.

6. France

Cumulative number of objects launched into space: 151

French space tech startup Look Up Space has secured €14 million ($15.32 million) in funding, marking the second-largest seed round in European space tech and the largest in France to date. The funding consists of €7 million ($7.66 million) in private investment and an additional €7 million in public subsidies and was led by CosmiCapital and MIG Capital. Look Up Space plans to use the funds to develop its space surveillance radar demonstrator and data fusion platform, addressing the growing risk of collisions in orbit as the number of satellites increases.

Click here to see the 5 Most Advanced Countries in Space Exploration.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 13 Most Advanced Countries in Space Exploration is originally published on Insider Monkey.