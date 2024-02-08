13 Pantry Items To Buy at Walmart

YvanDube / iStock/Getty Images

Having a well-stocked pantry is never a bad thing. Most pantry items are long-lasting and useful to have around. This is just as true for avid home chefs as it is for those looking for a quick bite to eat or easy meal to make.

If you’re looking for affordable, quality pantry items, look no farther than Walmart. Whether you’re shopping online or in person, you’re bound to find everything you need to stock your pantry. Here are some of the big ones.

Great Value Natural Peanut Butter

Price: $1.98 (16 ounces)

Walmart’s very own Great Value Natural Peanut Butter is a pantry staple in many households. It’s creamy, doesn’t require you to stir it before each use and is the perfect way to add a bit of protein to breakfast, a smoothie or a midday snack. It’s also nearly $1.50 cheaper than a similar peanut butter at Target.

Classico Roasted Garlic Pasta Sauce

Price: $2.76 (24 ounces)

If you love to make spaghetti or other pasta-based dishes at home, you can’t go wrong with the Classico Roasted Garlic Pasta Sauce. Add it as-is to your meals or spruce it up with finely diced tomatoes, onions or mushrooms.

This sauce is priced comparably to other retailers, is highly rated online and offers the great taste you’d expect from a tomato-based sauce. It also comes in a large enough jar for big meals, meaning you won’t have to worry about running out.

And if you want something cheaper, go with the Great Value Tomato Basil Garlic Pasta Sauce — it costs $1.62.

Del Monte Canned Tomatoes

Price: $0.98 to $1.84 (14.5 ounces)

Canned goods are a must-have in any pantry, since they’re designed to last and can be used across a multitude of dishes. At Walmart, you can pick up Del Monte Diced or Stewed Tomatoes for under $1 each. And if you’re trying to save even more money, go with a larger can of Great Value tomatoes — the quality is high and the price is low.

Great Value Toaster Pastries

Price: $1.92 (12-count)

Need to stock up on some breakfast items? Check out the Great Value Toaster Pastries.

These toaster pastries are cheaper than Pop Tarts, which cost nearly $3 at Target. They’re also a convenient snack or quick breakfast you — or your kids — can grab in the morning. Plus, they’re a good source of essential vitamins and minerals.

If strawberry isn’t your favorite, you can also find other flavors, like frosted brown sugar, blueberry or cherry.

Great Value Organic White Quinoa

Price: $3.36 (16 ounces)

Walmart carries a large assortment of rice and grains, which you can use in many lunches and dinners. One such option is the Great Value Organic White Quinoa.

This highly rated pantry item is full of iron, protein, calcium and other essential nutrients. It’s also long-lasting and is a great alternative to potatoes or white rice.

Great Value Spices and Seasonings

Price: $1.12 (0.4 to 4 ounces)

If you’re running low on spices and seasonings, you can stock up at Walmart. The retailer has it all, including garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, Italian seasoning, oregano, chili powder and parsley flakes — all for well under $2 each.

And if you prefer other brands, you can also find McCormick spices at a reasonable price point. For example, the McCormick Steak Seasoning costs a little over $2 and pairs perfectly with barbecued meat.

Great Value Bacon Pieces

Price: $1.98 (2.5 ounces)

Pick up a couple of packs of Great Value Bacon Pieces for under $2 each at Walmart. You can add them to salads, baked potatoes or pasta dishes for extra protein, flavor and crunch. They last a long time in the cupboard, though you will need to refrigerate them after opening.

These real bacon bits are also cheaper than other stores. At Target, for example, a similar item costs over twice as much, making Walmart’s bacon bits a great deal.

Starbucks Ground Coffee

Price: $12.48 (18 ounces)

Instead of picking up Starbucks every morning, buy some ground coffee and make a cup at home. You’ll save a lot of money on café runs and still get to enjoy the same great taste.

One option is the ground Starbucks Arabica Espresso Roast. This bestselling coffee makes several dozen cups of coffee and will last throughout the month.

Nissin Teriyaki Beef Chow Mein

Price: $0.88 (4 ounces)

When it comes to the pantry, it doesn’t hurt to have some ready-to-eat or microwavable meals — especially if you’re in a hurry. The good news is that Walmart has a good selection of these items at a reasonable price.

For example, the Nissin Teriyaki Beef Chow Mein costs less than $1 and is perfect for a quick lunch. You can also add a hardboiled egg or some fresh vegetables if you need a little something extra.

Chef Boyardee Ravioli

Price: $4.28 (4-pack)

Highly rated and with that same great taste you know and love, Chef Boyardee Beef Ravioli — and similar canned goods — is another pantry staple from Walmart. At just over $1 a can, you have a convenient meal that you can heat up in a few minutes in the microwave or on the stovetop.

Great Value Vegetable Oil

Price: $8.97 (1 gallon)

Whether you love to cook or bake, this gallon container of Great Value Vegetable Oil is another pantry item worth buying from Walmart. It’s cheaper on a per-ounce basis than what you’d get at Target, but it works just as well. It’s also resealable, meaning you can store it in the pantry for a long time after opening.

Great Value Canned Beans

Price: $0.82 (15.5 ounces)

Like most other canned goods, canned beans have a long shelf life. They’re also a great source of essential nutrients like potassium and iron.

Pick up some Great Value Pinto Beans, Dark Red Kidney Beans or Great Northern Beans for under $1 apiece. Add them to soups, chilis, rice dishes or other meals, or eat them as-is.

Great Value Paper Towels

Price: $2.38 (2 double rolls)

Paper towels can be expensive, but they’re also handy to have around the house. You can get a two-pack of paper towels at Walmart for just over $2 — or about $1 per roll. They might not be as absorbent as other name brands, but the low cost could just make them worth it.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 13 Pantry Items To Buy at Walmart