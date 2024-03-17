13 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Hawaii but Way Cheaper
Don’t stress if you find your retirement budget won’t stretch far enough to cover retiring in Hawaii. There are 13 beach cities across the United States where retirees won’t need to dip too deeply into their retirement savings to enjoy a comfortable, and affordable, retirement.
To find out which cities offer Hawaii vibes at a lower cost for retirees, GOBankingRates used Honolulu, Hawaii, as the default Hawaii location to compare to other U.S. retirement locations. This is because Honolulu is both the most populated Hawaii city and offers the most accurate data.
Ideal vacation spots with beautiful beaches were then scouted using sources like U.S. News & World Report and TripAdvisor, among others. Several factors were also sourced for each city’s cost of living (including expenditure monthly cost, the average home value as of January 2024, average monthly mortgage and total monthly cost of living), quality of life (livability score and household median income for ages 65 and older) and population (the total population and population of those ages 65 and older). All locations which cost more than Honolulu were removed, leaving 13 locations to rank on the list.
For context, Honolulu’s average total monthly cost of living is $9,833 and the average home value is north of $1.2 million.
From 13th place to No. 1, see our roundup of the 13 cities to retire in that are just like Hawaii but much cheaper.
That’s Interesting: I Retired at 65: Here’s My Monthly Budget
See More: One Smart Way To Grow Your Retirement Savings in 2024
13. San Diego, California
Expenditure monthly cost: $2,116.29
January 2024 average home value: $1,086,750.79
Average mortgage: $6,441.61
Total monthly cost of living: $8,557.90
Livability score: 77
Median household income (ages 65 and over): $67,065
Total population: 1,383,987
Population ages 65 and over: 191,548
Find Out: 7 Things You’ll Regret Downsizing in Retirement
Discover More: 8 Things You Must Buy at Aldi While on a Retirement Budget
Sponsored: $20k or more in credit card debt? Lower the amount you owe in just 3 simple steps.
12. Monterey, California
Expenditure monthly cost: $2,119.25
January 2024 average home value: $1,192,983.27
Average mortgage: $7,071.29
Total monthly cost of living: $9,190.54
Livability score: 78
Median household income (ages 65 and over): $69,265
Total population: 30,007
Population ages 65 and over: 5,525
View Next: 8 Things You Must Buy at Walmart While on a Retirement Budget
11. Bar Harbor, Maine
Expenditure monthly cost: $1,935.24
January 2024 average home value: $640,004.23
Average mortgage: $3,793.56
Total monthly cost of living: $5,728.80
Livability score: 75
Median household income (ages 65 and over): $30,625
Total population: 2,154
Population ages 65 and over: 414
10. Key West, Florida
Expenditure monthly cost: $2,198.36
January 2024 average home value: $1,202,559.36
Average mortgage: $7,128.05
Total monthly cost of living: $9,326.41
Livability score: 81
Median household income (ages 65 and over): $60,781
Total population: 26,078
Population ages 65 and over: 5,223
Trending Now: 7 Bills You Never Have To Pay When You Retire
9. Delray Beach, Florida
Expenditure monthly cost: $1,662.44
January 2024 average home value: $575,770.00
Average mortgage: $3,412.82
Total monthly cost of living: $5,075.26
Livability score: 75
Median household income (ages 65 and over): $50,068
Total population: 66,646
Population ages 65 and over: 18,273
8. Destin, Florida
Expenditure monthly cost: $1,547.16
January 2024 average home value: $640,135.16
Average mortgage: $3,794.34
Total monthly cost of living: $5,341.50
Livability score: 77
Median household income (ages 65 and over): $55,804
Total population: 13,923
Population ages 65 and over: 2,621
Be Aware: How a Trump Win in 2024 Could Impact Your Retirement Savings
7. Ocracoke, North Carolina
Expenditure monthly cost: $1,576.19
January 2024 average home value: $546,712.08
Average mortgage: $3,240.58
Total monthly cost of living: $4,816.78
Livability score: 82
Median household income (ages 65 and over): N/A
Total population: 715
Population ages 65 and over: 181
6. Cannon Beach, Oregon
Expenditure monthly cost: $1,717.33
January 2024 average home value: $934,051.17
Average mortgage: $5,536.50
Total monthly cost of living: $7,253.83
Livability score: 79
Median household income (ages 65 and over): $93,625
Total population: 1,271
Population ages 65 and over: 344
For You: 10 Best (and Worst) Places To Retire If You Have No Savings
5. Chicago, Illinois
Expenditure monthly cost: $1,625.13
January 2024 average home value: $287,300.92
Average mortgage: $1,702.95
Total monthly cost of living: $3,328.08
Livability score: 78
Median household income (ages 65 and over): $38,118
Total population: 2,721,914
Population ages 65 and over: 361,148
4. Naples, Florida
Expenditure monthly cost: $1,901.86
January 2024 average home value: $715,775.57
Average mortgage: $4,242.69
Total monthly cost of living: $6,144.55
Livability score: 79
Median household income (ages 65 and over): $110,446
Total population: 19,315
Population ages 65 and over: 10,550
Check Out: How To Retire on $2,000 a Month: A Frugal Living Guide
3. Portland, Maine
Expenditure monthly cost: $1,935.32
January 2024 average home value: $527,630.03
Average mortgage: $3,127.47
Total monthly cost of living: $5,062.80
Livability score: 85
Median household income (ages 65 and over): $45,373
Total population: 68,280
Population ages 65 and over: 11,504
2. Grand Haven, Michigan
Expenditure monthly cost: $1,360.04
January 2024 average home value: $337,678.65
Average mortgage: $2,001.56
Total monthly cost of living: $3,361.59
Livability score: 80
Median household income (ages 65 and over): $39,705
Total population: 10,961
Population ages 65 and over: 2,722
Find Out: 9 Things Frugal Retirees Never Waste Money On
1. Duluth, Minnesota
Expenditure monthly cost: $1,350.80
January 2024 average home value: $247,814.40
Average mortgage: $1,468.90
Total monthly cost of living: $2,819.70
Livability score: 80
Median household income (ages 65 and over): $49,387
Total population: 86,772
Population ages 65 and over: 14,427
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed beach cities across the US to find places to retire that are just like Hawaii but way cheaper. GOBankingRates used Honolulu, Hawaii as the location in Hawaii to compare to retirement locations as Honolulu is the most populated city in Hawaii and has the most accurate data available. Firstly, GOBankingRates found ideal vacation spots around the country with beautiful beaches as sourced from U.S. News & World Report for Best USA Vacations, U.S. News & World Report for Best Summer Vacations in the USA for 2024, TripAdvisor for 25 Best Beaches in the United States, and Travel + Leisure for 25 Best Beaches in the USA. For each city on the list a number of factors were sourced including: total population, population of ages 65 and older, median household income for ages 65 and higher all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey, the cost of living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, average national expenditure cost as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the livability index as sourced from AreaVibes, average single family home value for January 2024 as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index, and the 30 year national fixed rate mortgage as sourced from the Federal Research Economic Data. Using the 30 year fixed rate mortgage, the average single family home value from January 2024, and assuming a 10% down payment the average mortgage cost can be calculated. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs the expenditure costs of living for each city can be calculated. Adding this to the mortgage cost gives the total monthly cost of living. All the locations that cost more than Honolulu, Hawaii were removed for this study. For all the places with a livability below 75 were removed as they are too far from the same level of quality as Honolulu, Hawaii. The household income was scored and weighted at 1.00, the expenditure cost was scored and weighted at 1.00, the mortgage cost was scored and weighted at 1.00, the livability index was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the places that are just like Hawaii but way cheaper. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 4, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
Frugal People Love the 6 to 1 Grocery Shopping Method: Here's Why It Works
6 Cities Where Social Security Goes the Farthest for Retirees
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 13 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Hawaii but Way Cheaper