The 13% return this week takes Lantheus Holdings' (NASDAQ:LNTH) shareholders three-year gains to 635%

Generally speaking, investors are inspired to be stock pickers by the potential to find the big winners. But when you hold the right stock for the right time period, the rewards can be truly huge. Take, for example, the Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) share price, which skyrocketed 635% over three years. On top of that, the share price is up 57% in about a quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Lantheus Holdings investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

Given that Lantheus Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years Lantheus Holdings has grown its revenue at 43% annually. That's much better than most loss-making companies. And it's not just the revenue that is taking off. The share price is up 94% per year in that time. It's always tempting to take profits after a share price gain like that, but high-growth companies like Lantheus Holdings can sometimes sustain strong growth for many years. In fact, it might be time to put it on your watchlist, if you're not already familiar with the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Lantheus Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 69% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 45% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

