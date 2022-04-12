U.S. markets close in 54 minutes

Acclaimed sci-fi mystery '13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim' lands on Nintendo Switch

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Atlus/Vanillaware

Highly acclaimed sci-fi mystery 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim has arrived on Nintendo Switch. Until now, the game from Atlus and Vanillaware had only been available on PlayStation 4 (and PS5 through backward compatibility).

13 Sentinels knits together 13 stories and features a beautiful hand-painted art style. It combines 2D side-scrolling adventure elements with top-down, real-time strategy battles against kaiju. You'll be able to customize your mechs' loadouts to best fit the environment and enemy types.

Atlus released 13 Sentinels in Japan in 2019 and the rest of the world in 2020. It received glowing reviews, particularly for its story and visuals. Long-time players might be glad to have the option to play it while they're on the go, while Atlue and Vanillaware might be able to find a new legion of fans on Switch. Both the digital and physical editions cost $60, though the latter comes with bonus art cards.

