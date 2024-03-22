In this article, we will take a look at the 13 states with the most fatal accidents in the US. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 States with the Most Fatal Accidents in the US.

US Traffic Fatalities Surge

Crashes while driving are unfortunate yet an inevitable occurrence and the US is not immune to it. According to the Traffic Safety Facts 2021 report, the latest available version, by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the number of traffic fatalities increased by 10% from 2020 to 2021 on the national level. The number of fatal crashes surged by 9.9% during the same time. In 2021, there were 39,508 fatal crashes in the US which led to 42,939 deaths. The recorded death rate was 12.9 deaths per 100,000 people and 1.37 deaths per 100 million miles traveled.

Road safety is of prime importance when traveling. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global road safety market was valued at $3.27 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5% from 2023 to 2030, and reach $10.13 billion by 2030.

In 2022, Europe was the most dominant region in the global road safety market. The region accounted for 27.04% of the industry share. High-tech road infrastructure and technology adoption drive sales in Europe. Europe prioritizes proactive road safety measures and the initiatives promoting road safety will continue to drive demand for safety equipment in the EU. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecasted period, registering a compound annual growth rate of 19.6%. The improving road infrastructure and a conscious effort to maintain road discipline are factors that are driving market growth in the region.

What are Companies Doing to Prevent Accidents?

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY), Conduent Inc (NASDAQ:CNDT), and Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) are some of the noteworthy companies developing solutions to prevent accidents and improve road safety.

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY) is an autonomous driving technology company that was founded in 1999. The company also develops advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). By leveraging innovative, cost-effective technology to develop camera-only systems including Adaptive Cruise Control and Highway Assist, the company is contributing to a safer driving environment. On March 20, Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY) announced a partnership with the Volkswagen Group. The partnership would enable the Volkswagon Group to introduce advanced driving functions across its brands, enhancing convenience and safety. These functions include automated overtaking, stopping at red lights, and support in intersections. Technologies by Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY) will be integrated into Volkswagen's premium vehicles, offering hands-free, eyes-on and eyes-off driving capabilities. The collaboration also entails fully autonomous driving in specified areas. The partnership aims to deliver a personalized driving experience while preventing accidents through advanced driver assistance systems.

Conduent Inc (NASDAQ:CNDT) is another notable company leveraging the latest technologies including cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and automation to develop road safety solutions. The AI-powered DriveSafe Enforcement System and electronic toll collection systems by Conduent Inc (NASDAQ:CNDT) are designed to improve traffic flow and enhance road safety. On January 25, the company announced that Conduent Transportation, a division of Conduent Inc (NASDAQ:CNDT), has been chosen by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority for tolling system solutions. The company will implement technologies for the state's PlatePay cashless tolling system. This system will accurately and securely identify vehicles without transponders, enabling invoices to be sent to motorists. By transitioning to cashless tolling, the OTA aims to enhance convenience and reduce congestion by the end of 2024.

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) is playing a crucial role in preventing accidents using automated enforcement programs and innovative technology solutions to enhance road safety. On February 28, Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) announced a partnership with the Town of Davie, Florida. The partnership is to enhance school zone safety through innovative solutions. This collaboration aims to protect schoolchildren by implementing school speed safety cameras at more than 35 locations. The program, aligned with recent legislation, seeks to educate the public on the importance of safety in school zones.

A large number of factors play a role in determining which areas will be more prone to accidents and crashes including road infrastructures and road safety systems in place. Reckless driving behaviors including speeding and drunk driving increase the likelihood and odds of a fatal crash taking place. Despite the constant efforts in the US and the development of the latest tech solutions to enhance road safety, some states have a saturation of fatal crashes. We have made a list of the states with the most fatal crashes in the US.

13 States With The Most Fatal Accidents In The US

Our Methodology

To make our list of the states with the most fatal accidents in the US, we have used the data from the Fatality Facts 2021 report by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The report presented the state-wise data for fatal motor crashes along with a variety of factors including the total number of deaths, deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled (VMT), and deaths per 100,000 population. The latest available data on fatal crashes is for 2021. We have used the total number of fatal crashes as our main metric to arrange the list. It is important to note that we have only included the states with more than 1,000 fatal crashes in our list. The list has been arranged in ascending order of the number of fatal crashes in each state.

13 States With The Most Fatal Accidents In The US

13. Arizona

Total Number of Fatal Crashes: 1,063

Arizona is one of the states with a relatively high number of crashes in the US. There were 1,063 fatal crashes in Arizona in 2021. Arizona's car accidents have led to tragic consequences, emphasizing the importance of road safety and the need for continued efforts to prevent such incidents. The total population of the state during that year was 7,264,877, and the death rate per 100,000 population was 16.2.

12. Michigan

Total Number of Fatal Crashes: 1,072

Michigan is one of the states with the most fatal accidents in the US. In 2021, there were 1,072 fatal crashes with 1,136 casualties. The total population of the state was 10,037,504 and the death rate per 100,000 population was a staggering 11.3. The total VMT in 2021 in Michigan amounted to 96,744 million and the death rate per a hundred million VMT was 1.17.

11. New York

Total Number of Fatal Crashes: 1,099

New York has a relatively high number of fatal crashes in the US. Individuals involved in accidents in New York State are required to file a report if there is damage exceeding $1,000. In 2021, there were 1,099 fatal crashes in the state with 1,157 casualties. The population of New York in 2021 was 19,857,492 and the death rate per 100,000 population amounted to 5.8.

10. South Carolina

Total Number of Fatal Crashes: 1,112

South Carolina is one of the states in the US with the most fatal accidents. In 2021, there were 1,112 fatal crashes in the state which caused 1,198 deaths. The total population of the state during that year was 5,193,266. The death rate per 100,000 population was 23.1. The total number of vehicle miles traveled in the state was 57,492 million and the death rate per hundred million VMT was 2.08.

9. Pennsylvania

Total Number of Fatal Crashes: 1,153

Pennsylvania ranks among the states in the US with a high incidence of fatal accidents, with 1,153 fatal crashes in 2021, resulting in 1,230 deaths. The population of the population was 13,012,059 in 2021 and witnessed a death rate of 9.5 per 100,000 people. Additionally, the total vehicle miles traveled amounted to 102,686 million, yielding a death rate of 1.2 per hundred million VMT.

8. Illinois

Total Number of Fatal Crashes: 1,210

During 2021, the state experienced 1,210 fatal crashes, claiming 1,334 lives. The total population of the state was 12,686,469 during that year. A death rate of 10.5 per 100,000 individuals was recorded during that year. Furthermore, the state's total vehicle miles traveled reached 97,530 million, resulting in a death rate of 1.37 per hundred million VMT.

7. Tennessee

Total Number of Fatal Crashes: 1,229

Tennessee is one of the states with the most fatal accidents in the US. With 1,229 fatal crashes and 1,327 deaths in 2021, the state's population of 6,968,351 faced a death rate of 19 per 100,000 population. Additionally, the total vehicle miles traveled in Tennesee amounted to 82,596 million, contributing to a death rate of 1.61 per hundred million VMT.

6. Ohio

Total Number of Fatal Crashes: 1,242

Ohio is one of the US states with a relatively high frequency of fatal car crashes. In 2021 alone, the state witnessed 1,242 fatal crashes, resulting in 1,354 fatalities, amidst a population of 11,764,342. This equates to a death rate of 11.5 per 100,000 individuals. Moreover, the total vehicle miles traveled in the state reached 112,923 million, with a corresponding death rate of 1.2 per hundred million VMT.

