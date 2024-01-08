13 States Where Americans Will Pay Less in Taxes This Year
Several states have implemented tax laws that went into effect on January 1, including a number of states that have lowered individual income taxes. According to the Tax Foundation, this is in line with ongoing trends: “The past several years have seen a wave of significant tax reforms, including rate reductions and tax cuts, as states emerged from the pandemic with revenue surpluses and stared down inflation.”
See if your state is among the lucky ones that lowered taxes this year.
Arkansas
2023 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 4.9%
2024 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 4.4%
Georgia
2023 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 5.75%
2024 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 5.49%
Indiana
2023 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 3.15%
2024 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 3.05%
Iowa
2023 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 6%
2024 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 5.7%
Kentucky
2023 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 4.5%
2024 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 4%
Mississippi
2023 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 5%
2024 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 4.7%
Missouri
2023 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 4.95%
2024 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 4.8%
Montana
2023 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 6.75%
2024 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 5.9%
Nebraska
2023 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 6.64%
2024 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 5.84%
New Hampshire
2023 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 4%
2024 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 3%
Note: The New Hampshire rate change applies to tax on interest and dividend income only.
North Carolina
2023 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 4.75%
2024 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 4.5%
Ohio
2023 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 3.99%
2024 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 3.5%
South Carolina
2023 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 6.5%
2024 personal income tax (top marginal rate): 6.4%
