13 Things You Must Buy at Costco While on a Single Parent Budget

Your budget as a single parent will vary significantly depending on your income, how many kids you have, where you live, and your household needs. But with that being said, if you’re a single parent and a Costco member, there are certain things you can buy to help keep overall costs low.

GOBankingRates spoke with several experts about what to buy at Costco as a single parent at the warehouse club. Here are a few suggestions.

Toothbrushes and Toothpaste

Everyone needs a toothbrush, but toothbrushes must be replaced every so often. To keep costs down, shop for these at Costco.

“Costco is a great place to buy everyday essentials in bulk, if you can. As a single parent on a tight budget, consider purchasing a bulk set of toothbrushes,” said Samantha Landau, a consumer expert at TopCashback. “You can save money, but you’re also increasing convenience by ensuring you have a stock handy in your linen closet or under your bathroom sink.”

Currently, you can get an eight-pack of Colgate Total Advanced Whitening Toothbrushes for $12.99 — originally $17.99.

While you’re at it, pick up some toothpaste.

“Toothpaste is also great to buy in bulk for the same reasons, but if you’re the only one using the minty flavors, make sure you consider the expiration dates before buying in bulk,” Landau suggested.

Diapers

If you have little ones at home and need diapers, Costco’s the place to go.

“If you have a small child, diapers and even training pants are both great purchases for parents on a tight budget. The unit price of these items is much better than what you’ll see elsewhere, coming in at 18 to 20 cents per diaper for the Kirkland Signature brand and 24 to 27 cents per diaper for name brands like Huggies,” said Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst at DealNews.

“If you’re looking at training pants, selection may vary by store,” she added. “But online, Costco has Pull-Ups in 128 count boxes for $41.99, which works out to 33 cents per pant.”

Baby Wipes

Diapers aren’t the only thing you can get for your young children at Costco — baby wipes are a great buy, too.

“This is another thing that parents on tight budgets should pick up at Costco. There may only be a couple of choices, but Kirkland Signature tends to come in both fragrance-free and Fresh Scent varieties for the same price and size,” said Ramhold.

You can buy 900 wipes for $22, or $0.03 per wipe.

Chips

If you have school-aged children and want to pack them a quick, inexpensive snack, Costco has a ton of options, too. This includes chips, cookies, crackers, candy and healthier alternatives.

“Perfect to throw in a lunch box, grab and go snack bags are a great staple to pick up at Costco to save money,” said Landau. “You can score a 54-count of the Frito-Lay Classic Mix one-ounce bags for just $23.99. Walmart offers the same item, but for over $35, making Costco the best choice to save on these popular snacks.”

Salad Kits

Costco has a rotation of salad kits in the vegetable section of the warehouse.

“These bags contain everything you need for a healthy meal,” said Kristen Markel of Warehouse Wanderer, a site dedicated to all things Costco. “Add chopped rotisserie chicken and have an easy weeknight dinner or a few work lunches. We love Taylor Farms Thai Chili Mango, [which] has the perfect spicy and sweet balance.”

Granola Bars

Another great addition to the kids’ lunches — or even your own — are granola bars.

“Whether you need them for daycare, to pack in lunches or as an after-school snack, Costco has plenty of affordable options for parents on a tight budget,” said Ramhold. “For instance, the Kirkland Signature Soft & Chewy Granola Bars come in a box of 64 for just $11.99 online — they may be cheaper in person — which works out to about 19 cents per granola bar.”

Protein Bars

If you’re looking for a snack to get you through the day, check out Costco’s selection of protein bars.

“As a busy parent, it can be super helpful to have a quick-reach snack to tide you over or replace a meal you forgot to have. Costco has some great options for protein bars in bulk,” said Landau.

“For example, they offer a 20-count through their Kirkland Signature brand in Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough flavor for $23.99,” she continued. “Each bar has 21 grams of protein, and they are gluten free. Alternative brands, like Quest, can be pricey, and you get less value for your money.”

Laundry Detergent

Laundry detergent is a must-have around the house. And if you’re a single parent having to do multiple loads of laundry every week, this is a great bulk buy.

“Costco’s Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Free & Clear Liquid Laundry Detergent comes with 194 fluid ounces of product for only $19.99, promising approximately 146 loads. Target, on the other hand, offers Tide Free & Gentle Liquid Laundry Detergent with only 154 fluid ounces for $21.49,” said Landau. “You’re getting less product from Target for more money, making Costco the best option to save on this essential.”

Easy Meals

If you run a busy household, easy meals like macaroni and cheese or pizza can be a lifesaver. And your kids are bound to enjoy them, too.

“Things like mac and cheese come in packages of 18 regular sized boxes for $18.99 online, or $1.06 per box at Costco,” said Ramhold. “You can generally find them cheaper by shopping in-store, too, so you may find that the same item is just under $1 per box by doing so.”

As for pizza, you’re bound to find something the whole family will love.

“The frozen food section is brimming with pizzas, which are great for after-school snacks and easy dinners,” said Markel. “Older kids can easily make these for themselves. Check out the Detroit Motor City pizzas, which are hearty and delicious, or Milton’s Cauliflower Crust, which is so flavorful you won’t realize the veggies are there!”

Pulled Pork

If you’re looking for something with more protein for you and the kids, check out Costco’s pulled pork.

“Kirkland Signature Pulled Pork was recently revamped, and it’s delicious,” said Markel. “It’s fully cooked, making it an easy weeknight dinner, and the generous portion size provides enough for leftovers, and it’s reasonably priced, too!”

A pound of pulled pork is about $8, depending on where you live.

Gift Cards

You might not initially think about buying gift cards from Costco, but they can actually be a tactical way of saving money — provided you use them! This is because Costco’s gift cards are usually a little cheaper than what you’d find at other stores.

“Costco is well-known for their fantastic gift card deals. This is especially important for single parents, who can fund an entire day’s worth of activities through these discount gift cards,” said Landau. “For example, if there’s a new movie you’d like to take your kid(s) to, you can score two standard movie tickets and a $20 gift card to AMC for only $36.99.”

You can also find gift cards to restaurants, airlines, experiences and more at Costco.

Juice

Keeping your family hydrated is important, and, while water might be high on your list, your kids might want something a little more flavorful — and you might, too. Costco has plenty of types of juice at reasonable prices.

“There are a ton of different options for juice at Costco, whether you want to go with Capri-Sun ($15.99 for 40 pouches), Kool-Aid Jammers ($9.99 for 40 pouches) or something more wholesome, like Honest Kids organic juice drinks ($15.99 for 40 pouches),” said Ramhold.

When you consider the price-per-unit of these beverages, you’re saving more than you would if you were to shop at another grocery store.

Clothing

If you have a little more flexibility in your budget, you could also pick up some affordable clothes at Costco.

“Especially if you’re looking at sets, you may be surprised at the savings you can find,” said Ramhold. “For instance, a 32 Degrees kids’ heat set that includes a shirt and pants is just $6.97 and is perfect for layering up during the colder months.”

Costco isn’t known for its clothing section, so keep that in mind when planning your trip. You can pick up things like pants, shirts, shoes and swimwear. You just might not have as many items to choose from.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 13 Things You Must Buy at Costco While on a Single Parent Budget