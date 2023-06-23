13 things we're buying that are inspired by Hulu's 'The Bear'

Stuff we are buying that's inspired by season 2 of "The Bear."

The second season of the blockbuster hit, and the most anticipated series of the summer, "The Bear" drops this week on Hulu and we are beside ourselves with excitement. The series debuted today, June 22, with all episodes available to stream.

Season one of the series immediately launched to cult status, inspiring viewers everywhere to wonder what Chicago beef actually tasted like while home chefs barked, "Yes, Chef" when things got intense in the kitchen.

There's clearly not enough room for you to join Carmy, Sydney, Tina, Richie, Marcus and friends (and cousins) in their hectic and high-paced Chicago kitchen, but you'll feel like you are right there with them with these favorite kitchen finds and collector's items inspired by the FX series "The Bear."

1. A Original Beef of Chicagoland T-shirt

We know priorities are changing for Carmy and company, but they are the type of crew that will never forget where they came from.

This Original Beef of Chicagoland T-shirt looks so authentic that we swear if you wear it Richie will be calling you "cousin" in no time.

$20 at Etsy

2. Cambro storage containers

If we could write a love letter to a food storage container, it would be to Cambro storage containers. These durable and multi-use containers enjoy a cult following among restaurant chefs and home cooks alike.

Our Senior Commerce Writer Jaime Carrillo is a long-time devote and can't praise these containers enough. They are perfect for storing dry pantry goods, they are fridge and freezer safe and they are perfect for marinating and defrosting large portions.

"Restaurants use it, you should too. They're durable, and the modular design makes them perfect for stacking and storing in just about any pantry or cupboard," says Jaime.

2-pack for $32 at Amazon

3. A Hedley & Bennett apron

While we aren't sure of the exact aprons Carmy and company wear on "The Bear" Hedley & Bennett aprons wouldn't be a bad guess, especially for a French Laundry alum.

During our testing for the best kitchen aprons, our Cooking Editor couldn't praise these enough for being bodily protection against hot oils, holi powder and errant flames. This apron was also touted as being a veritable "sous chef" for its well-placed pockets and appropriately sized loops that fit a variety of items, including kitchen towels and cooking utensils.

$95 at Hedley & Bennett

4. A terrific knife

If we tell you our favorite knife you have to promise not to stab anyone in the butt with it.

Our Cooking Editor says this Hedley & Bennett chef's knife is her current favorite and the best we've tested—and she promises you'll feel like a back-of-the-house rock star when you're using it.

She describes it as "lightweight yet sturdy and well-made, with a blade so sharp out of the box it makes cutting an onion feel like cutting soft butter."

$115 at Hedley & Bennett

5. An anti-fatigue kitchen mat

A kitchen mat is the MVP of every grueling kitchen to-do list. They take pressure off your feet and back and make doing dishes, chopping vegetables and working over a hot stove infinitely more comfortable and more enjoyable.

This highly-rated Gorilla Grips kitchen mat comes in 12 different colors and a variety of sizes to fit any kitchen size or style.

$38 at Amazon

6. A donut-maker to put Marcus to shame

You won't have to hold up the order line when you make donuts with this Dash Mini Donut maker. Our reviewers praised the non-stick design and the light, airy and crispy results. What's more, these donuts can be made in minutes, unlike Marcus's full-day donut-making endeavor.

Shoulda bought a Dash, Marcus.

$22 at Amazon

7. A professional series stand mixer

If you have all of the baking ambition of Marcus, the KitchenAid 6-quart Professional 600 Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer has just the kind of power you need to make a real impact in the kitchen. From heavy bread dough to light and airy cakes and doughnuts, this professional-grade stand mixer can handle all of it with ease.

$560 at Kitchenaide

8. A great grill press

For a deep and golden sear, you're going to need an excellent grill press. This one by Made In is made from durable stainless steel and is even strong enough to withstand open-fire cooking. We like this press for searing beef and fish, browning bacon, and getting a golden crust on veggies. A good grill press is a true kitchen workhorse and makes just about anything it touches better.

The raised handle and ergonomic design allow for excellent leverage when you're working fast over a hot cooktop and they make it easy for you to bang out smashburgers with speed.

$50 at Made In

9. Authentic Italian beef gravy seasoning

No time to make the jus? Chicago Johnny's Italian Beef Gravy Seasoning gets the highest marks from reviewers for having an authentic Chicago beef flavor. Carmy might call it cutting corners, but you won't be disappointed by the robust flavors of this small business Chicago export.

$10 at Amazon

10. An award-winning Italian beef sandwich kit

This season Carmy and Sydney will be focusing more on fine dining, but last season it was all about the beef sandwich. If you're still salivating over the thought of the staff meals, you can bring that Chicago-style beef sandwich home with a kit from Goldbelly.

These kits come from the iconic Buona Italian beef sandwich chain, which was ranked the "Best Italian Beef in Chicago" by the Chicago Tribune and one of the "10 Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois" by, your's truly, USA Today—so it's gotta be good!

Starting at $90 at Goldbelly

11. A "Yes, Chef!" hat

If you forget to say it there will be hell to pay, so you may as well get it on a hat to cover all of your bases.

The catchphrase to end all catchphrases, this Yes, Chef! hat is the not-so-inside joke of fans everywhere of "The Bear." Now say it back.

$22 at Etsy

12. A definitive cookbook about meat

Season one of "The Bear" was all about meat. In season two it's likely they'll branch out a bit, but this Cook's Illustrated meat-centric cookbook is a meat bible that will give you every bit of insight you need to cook up everything from a perfect t-bone to a stellar beef sandwich.

$29 at Amazon

13. A recipe poster worth thousands

You'll hit the jackpot with this recipe poster that details the family tomato sauce recipe Carmy's late brother Michael used to make for the staff. Remember to use the smaller cans of San Marzano tomatoes. They taste better.

$10 at Etsy

