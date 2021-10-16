U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,471.37
    +33.11 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,294.76
    +382.20 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,897.34
    +73.91 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.65
    -8.52 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +1.35 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    -29.80 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    +0.0074 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.5230 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,701.18
    +2,277.90 (+3.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.06
    +57.32 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

130th Canton Fair: China to continue opening-up, sharing opportunities with the world

·2 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 14, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the 130th Canton Fair.

In his letter, Xi noted that the Fair made significant contributions to facilitating international trade, internal-external exchanges, and economic development since its founding in 1957.

Facing global changes and a pandemic both unseen in a century, the world economy and trade are undergoing profound transformations. The Canton Fair, therefore, should help foster China's new development paradigm, innovate its mechanism, create more business models, and expand its role to become a vital platform for the country's opening-up on all fronts, Xi said.

This platform should also help advance the high-quality development of global trade and facilitate the "dual circulation" of domestic and overseas markets. China is willing to join hands with all other nations and practice real multilateralism to build a world economy featuring high-level openness, Xi said.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the 130th Canton Fair and the Pearl River International Trade Forum in China's southern city of Guangzhou. He said China's development is propelled by opening-up and reform, and the country will share its development opportunities with the world to achieve better development.

130th Canton Fair: China to continue opening-up, sharing opportunities with the world (PRNewsfoto/Canton Fair)
130th Canton Fair: China to continue opening-up, sharing opportunities with the world (PRNewsfoto/Canton Fair)

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Cote d'Ivoire Prime Minister Patrick Achi and Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan attended the ceremony via video link.

Premier Li said the history of the Canton Fair is a history of China's opening-up and integration into the world economy, and also a history of enterprises from all over the world sharing China's development opportunities and achieving mutual benefit and win-win results.

Foreign leaders spoke highly of the Canton Fair's role in promoting international trade and facilitating the global economic recovery in the post-pandemic era. They expressed their confidence in China's economic development prospects and said that they will encourage companies from their countries to expand cooperation in China to better share China's development opportunities.

After the opening ceremony, Premier Li inspected some domestic and foreign exhibition halls and listened to their briefings on businesses. In the end of the inspection, Premier Li said he hopes the Fair can scale new heights in advancing win-win cooperation and sustainable development.

Please visit: https://fbuyer.cantonfair.org.cn/en/account/new-buyer/register for more opportunities

SOURCE Canton Fair

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar army general Min Aung Hlaing excluded from leaders' summit

    South East Asian countries decide not to invite the military coup leader to their meeting.

  • Chinese property executives ask regulators for 'appropriate loosening' of restrictions - report

    Representatives from 10 Chinese property companies met government regulators to ask for an "appropriate loosening" on policy restrictions, financial news outlet Yicai reported late on Friday. In the meeting, senior executives urged authorities to loosen regulations with the goals of stabilizing market expectations, providing support for genuine home buyers rather than speculators and making adjustments in land prices, Yicai reported, citing unnamed people in attendance. The meeting was attended by senior executives from developers including China Vanke Co Ltd and Sunac Holdings, along with the Director of the Real Estate Department of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and the Director of the China Real Estate Association (CREA), Yicai reported.

  • California Scrambles to Find Electricity to Offset Plant Closures

    The state is contending with the coming loss of gas-fired power plants and its last remaining nuclear facility in a planned transition to renewable energy.

  • Social Security’s Rules on Spousal Benefits Can Be Tricky. Here Are Some Answers.

    Spouses can't claim benefits before the higher-earning spouse has claimed, financial expert says

  • Winemaking and marathon running: what Kyrsten Sinema does instead of her job

    Sinema is one of two Democrat holdouts against passing Biden’s Build Back Better agenda – but hasn’t made public why. Here’s what she is public about Senator Kyrsten Sinema at a half marathon in Tempe, Arizona in 2019. Photograph: Chris Coduto/Getty Images for Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Serving in the US Senate is a pretty good gig if you can get it. You’re paid $174,000 a year, only have to show up around 200 days and you almost always snag an even better-compensated private sector gig when you ret

  • Paying Social Security Taxes on Earnings After Full Retirement Age

    Paying Social Security contributions continues even past reaching full retirement age, but can increase future Social Security retirement benefits.

  • Deere Workers Just Went on Strike. Here’s What They Want.

    Employees earlier this week rejected a new, six-year collective bargaining agreement, which included immediate pay raises of 5% to 6%.

  • Inside America's most and least obese counties

    More and more it seems we are divided by where we live in our country. Americans’ health and wellness, where we live, and the impact of that on our society is what I will focus on today.

  • Hindu group urges India to regulate platforms, cryptocurrency

    A powerful right-wing Hindu group linked to India's ruling party has called for curbs on streaming platforms and cryptocurrencies, saying regulation was essential. "There is a need to regularise these things for the larger good of the society," said Mohan Bhagwat, head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party. Streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon's Prime Video have faced lawsuits and police investigations, mostly in BJP-ruled states, for content deemed inflammatory and offensive to the country's majority Hindu population.

  • Poland’s Most Powerful Man Rules Out Nation’s Exit From EU

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasPoland has no intention of leaving the European Union, the country’s de facto leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski has said.“Anyone sane in politics can’t

  • How Is Social Security Tax Calculated?

    The Old-Age, Survivors and Disability Insurance program (OASDI) tax—more commonly called the Social Security tax—is calculated by taking a set percentage of your income from each paycheck. For both 2021 and 2022, the Social Security tax rate for employees and employers is 6.2% of employee compensation, for a total of 12.4%. The combined taxes withheld for Social Security and Medicare are referred to as the Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA).

  • Why Does The Government Want to Know How Much is in Your Bank Account?

    If you're concerned that the U.S. government wants to monitor your bank account, you're not alone. Plenty of lawmakers, consumers and banking trade groups are pushing back against the idea, which was...

  • Biden Consults U.S. Oil Industry About Soaring Gasoline Prices

    President Biden has discussed the latest trends in retail fuel prices with representatives of the U.S. oil industry

  • Kim Jong Un applauds as North Korean soldiers' hands smashed and bodies beaten

    Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, applauded his nation's soldiers as they performed a series of extreme martial arts.

  • DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion ban while legal challenges play out

    DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion ban while legal challenges play out

  • 'Lawless city?' Worry after Portland police don't stop chaos

    A crowd of 100 people wreaked havoc in downtown Portland, Oregon, this week – smashing storefront windows, lighting dumpsters on fire and causing at least $500,000 in damage – but police officers didn't stop them. Portland Police Bureau officials say that's because of legislation passed by Oregon lawmakers this year, which restricts the tools they can use to confront people vandalizing buildings and causing mayhem. “The reason that we did not intervene goes back to what we talked about last month with House Bill 2928 and the restrictions placed on us in a crowd control environment,” KOIN reports that Portland Police Lt. Jake Jensen said in a neighborhood meeting Thursday.

  • Xi’s Crackdown, Rigid Regime Defeat Last U.S. Social Media Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- For years, LinkedIn thrived in China on the unlikeliest of compacts, complying deftly with Beijing’s ever-changing censorship demands while largely averting a backlash back home. That all ended Thursday, when the Microsoft Corp. unit began its withdrawal from the country, defeated by increasingly bewildering regulations governing data and content.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becomi

  • Russia seeing record gas demand but still ready to boost EU supplies, Novak says

    Russian gas consumption is running at a record high but Moscow is still ready to increase supplies to Europe should it receive such requests, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday. European spot gas prices have surged by 800% this year as demand has recovered after the coronavirus pandemic. Prices eased earlier this month after Russia, Europe's key gas supplier, said it could deliver more, but these supplies have yet to materialise.

  • The best and worst states for jobs, as new unemployment claims fall to pandemic-era low

    The number of Americans applying for first-time jobless claims reached its lowest since March 2020 last week, with the number of filings coming in at a better-than-expected 293,000.

  • Shirtless North Korean soldiers break bricks with their heads, lay on glass and nails for Kim Jong-un

    A video of North Korean soldiers — some of them shirtless — performing extreme martial arts for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has gone viral on social media. What’s going on: The performance, which originally aired on North Korean TV, was part of a “self-defense” military exhibition held on Monday.