The 130th Canton Fair: New Face, New Energy, New Hope

·3 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 130th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), resuming its physical exhibition format for the first time in two years, has welcomed more than 7795 companies to showcase, of which 318 are new to the exhibition, covering many categories such as electronics, machinery and energy.

Visit https://fbuyer.cantonfair.org.cn/en/account/new-buyer/register for more opportunities.

"With the continuous development of China's advanced manufacturing and product innovation, we are glad to present game-changing products and technologies from our exhibitors. As an important platform for boosting global trade cooperation, the Canton Fair has reached top level internationally", said Quandong Liu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair.

Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd has attracted a lot of attention at the 130th Canton Fair. Xue Peng from the company said that they have been contacted by civil management departments and landmark operators.

The company has brought its autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) to the fair, which can be used in different scenarios such as transportation, tourism, logistics and medical treatment.

"We have come to the Canton Fair for the first time to utilize this platform, which enables buying and selling to the world, to raise our brand awareness and open up cooperation channels for trade and business opportunities," said Xue.

Visit https://fbuyer.cantonfair.org.cn/en/account/new-buyer/register for more opportunities.

China's new energy vehicles are also constantly changing and innovating. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), the penetration rate of new energy vehicles reached 17.3 percent this September.

BYD, also a first-time exhibitor, has brought its signature model Han EV to the stage, reflecting the accelerated rate of China's new energy vehicle penetration of domestic and foreign markets.

New energy vehicles showcased by BYD at the 130th Canton Fair

According to Wang Chuanfu, Chairman and President of BYD Co., Ltd., with new energy vehicles currently a huge trend in global markets, BYD is at the forefront of the industry. In the first 9 months of this year, it has 150,000 orders to deliver, an increase of 204 percent year-on-year.

"The Canton Fair has resumed its offline exhibition at the right time," Wang said. By showcasing a series of innovative technologies such as blade batteries, DM-i super hybrid technology and its e-Platform 3.0, its presence at the Fair will help raise the company's awareness and influence, further facilitating its business overseas.

Bai Ming, deputy director of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce's International Market Research Institute, said that new participants to the Fair not only contribute to Chinese manufacturing but are also key players in the export market. With strong independent research and development capabilities and self-developed brands, these companies, after setting up a solid foundation in the domestic market, have made their presence known in international markets, which has empowered China's innovative development in international trade.

Visit https://fbuyer.cantonfair.org.cn/en/account/new-buyer/register for more opportunities.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-130th-canton-fair-new-face-new-energy-new-hope-301402880.html

SOURCE Canton Fair

