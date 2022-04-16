U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0815
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3062
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.3000
    +0.4100 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,438.75
    +247.26 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.46
    -23.97 (-2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

The 131st Canton Fair to host 150 online debut events

·3 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, April 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) is introducing a debut campaign with 150 online events for companies to showcase their products on its platform, in which the Fair kicked off. The debut events will provide buyers around the world with innovative achievements in advanced technology, intelligent manufacturing, better lifestyle, low-carbon environmental protection and trade services.

The 131st Canton Fair to host 150 online debut events

"We have decided to present these showcases at the Canton Fair from more than 600 registered companies based on company qualification and product distinguishing features," said Alan Liu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair, "Final presentation includes award-winning manufacturing champions, as well as products that are specialized in technology and innovation."

The campaign is hosted by the China Foreign Trade Centre and forms a partnership between Canton Fair and leading industrial companies. It empowers companies to take an innovative path to foster new competitiveness and development in the domestic and international trade markets through digital approaches. Featured companies, such as Zongteng Group, the first service company in its industry that has a total area of overseas warehouses exceeding 1.2 million square meters, the renowned Cosco Shipping Company (Guangzhou) and so on, will show how the trade ecosystem and global trade efficiency can be further promoted through the "dual circulation".

Intelligent manufacturing meets advanced technology

The campaign will present the new technology while in the meantime introducing the innovation in the traditional manufacturing.

The power and beauty of science and technology will be presented by more than 30 industry-leading companies, which will unveil innovative technologies and products, showing multiple scenarios that have integrated advanced technologies with lifestyle and daily production.

Participating companies not only include industrial giants such as Haier, Changhong, and Unilumin which ranks first worldwide in LED display shipments for six consecutive years, but also leading companies in many sub-sectors such as high-pressure cleaners, plant protection machinery and lifting hoists.

In addition, more than 20 companies in household appliances, machinery manufacturing, hardware tools and medical equipment, such as Foton, Haojiang, Timevary and Deli, will promote industry transformation and facilitate high-quality development through their innovation in manufacturing which integrates traditional production with smart technologies.

Upgraded lifestyle empowers green concept

The campaign also gathers more than 90 leading companies which develop their new products to help improve the quality of daily life with continuous effort in sustainable development.

Among them are more than 70 well-known brands from sectors such as household appliances, lighting products, kitchen utensils, cultural tourism and leisure, kids products, home textiles and pet food to introduce their new products and new designs that can create a better life experience, in addition to 20 companies in energy, industrial manufacturing, textile fabrics and kids products to bring their latest concept through green and sustainable products.

Some signature products will be launched by Midea, Ecovacs, Loctek, an ergonomic solution provider, Longi and Canadian Solar.

Please register https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index#/foreign-email for more business opportunities.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-131st-canton-fair-to-host-150-online-debut-events-301526796.html

SOURCE Canton Fair

