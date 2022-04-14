U.S. markets open in 7 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,454.50
    +12.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,571.00
    +89.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,289.50
    +68.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,026.60
    +4.20 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.19
    -1.06 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,976.70
    -8.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    25.98
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0919
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.82
    -2.44 (-10.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3133
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4010
    -0.2870 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,285.14
    +1,100.28 (+2.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    966.95
    +26.31 (+2.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,166.96
    +323.47 (+1.21%)
     

The 131st Canton Fair presents new home appliance business for the "stay-at-home economy"

·3 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming 131st China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) will present more than 2.9 million products covering eight major sectors, among which the electronic and home appliances exhibition zone will feature nearly 2,600 companies with 140,000 products.

The home appliance exhibition zone will gather China's leading brands such as Haier, Hisense, Gree, Midea, Changhong, TCL, along with small- and medium-sized manufacturers and exporters, to further explore the diverse market.

"The vivid gathering of the entire industrial chain of China's intelligent manufacturing at the Canton Fair will enable comprehensive presentation of the sector's cutting-edge technology as well as promote efficient cross-border businesses," said Alan Liu, Deputy Director-General of the Foreign Affairs Office at Canton Fair.

Canton Fair presents the new stay-at-home business

Since 2021, home-based and online businesses have played a significant role in major economies, stimulating the global home appliance market. According to GFK, from January to November 2021, the global retail sales of white appliances maintained steady growth with sales increasing by 14.8 percent, and small household appliances increased by 11.1 percent.

China's home appliance industry, with its stable supply chain and industrial facilities, has further developed its market via the Canton Fair.

Stove and smoking machine companies, as well as small kitchen appliance manufacturers, have upgraded their products to enable a healthier stay-at-home life. Large-capacity range hoods, high thermal efficiency gas stoves, and cold water-free gas heaters have further increased popularity in the market, including Schindler's Sky AI large suction range hood, which can monitor the firepower in real-time and automatically adjust the suction power during the cooking.

Leading companies such as Midea, Haier, Vatti and Sacon are also focusing on developing intelligent systems for kitchen appliances, which can connect multiple isolated devices onto one super terminal to enable a smarter experience through its distribution network, application-free installation and direct supporting service.

Canton Fair brings new technology to promote high-quality development

According to the China Hardware and Electromechanical Chamber of Commerce, China's total exports of household electrical appliances reached 118.45 billion USD in 2021, an increase of 26.4 percent over 2020.

With record-high export scale and growth rate of the sector in the past ten years, Canton Fair's home appliance exhibition area has developed rapidly to echo the intelligent innovation in the industry, bringing a variety of products with independent research and development technology to global buyers.

Signature products at the Fair will include televisions with new display and big screen technology, such as a transformable OLED television with flexible screen presented by Skyworth.

The 131st Canton Fair presents new home appliance business for the &#x00201c;stay-at-home economy&#x00201d; (PRNewsfoto/Canton Fair)
The 131st Canton Fair presents new home appliance business for the “stay-at-home economy” (PRNewsfoto/Canton Fair)

Cleaning appliances are also becoming more intelligent. Ecovacs will showcase its multi-purpose sweeping and mopping robot vacuum and cleaning station, which has mop self-cleaning and hot air drying, automatic dust collection, anion sterilization and water tank self-filling functions. The sweeping robot has enabled voice control with 12 sweeping and mopping cleaning modes.

Please register https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index#/foreign-email for more business opportunities.

SOURCE Canton Fair

Recommended Stories

  • Ripple Lawsuit Victory Looms After Big Win Versus SEC

    A judge ruling in the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit could reveal improper conduct by SEC officials, who may now settle.

  • Intel debuts employee recruitment program as it looks to hire thousands

    Intel Corp. added thousands of workers at its Hillsboro campus last year. It expects the hiring spree to continue as it fires up the $3 billion expansion of its D1X manufacturing facility later this quarter. Intel cut the ribbon Monday on the expansion, called Mod3, which added 220,000 square feet of clean room space at the newly renamed Gordon Moore Park at Ronler Acres.

  • Synopsys Probed on Allegations It Gave Tech to Huawei, SMIC

    (Bloomberg) -- Synopsys Inc., the biggest supplier of software used to design semiconductors, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce for possibly passing key technology to banned Chinese companies, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Poli

  • Facebook parent Meta set to take nearly 50% cut from virtual sales — and Apple is calling it out

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc.'s intent to take a nearly 50% cut of digital asset sales within its emerging metaverse is drawing widespread criticism from developers and longtime nemesis Apple Inc.

  • Alleghany shareholder sues to block $11.6 billion Berkshire buyout over lack of disclosures

    Alleghany Corp, which agreed last month to be acquired by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, was sued on Wednesday by a shareholder who accused the insurance company of making inadequate and misleading disclosures about the $11.6 billion takeover. In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the plaintiff Shiva Stein said Alleghany failed in a proxy statement to adequately explain the financial basis for the "fairness opinion" issued by its bankers at Goldman Sachs, which assessed whether the deal was fair to shareholders. Absent additional disclosures, "plaintiff will be unable to make a fully-informed decision regarding whether to vote in favor of the proposed transaction, and she is thus threatened with irreparable harm," the complaint said.

  • Analysis-Russian workers face new reality as Ukraine war sanctions sap job prospects

    The phone call telling Oleksandr Kyryliuk he was losing his job came just hours after Russian troops stormed into Ukraine. "On Feb. 24, we all woke up to a new reality," said 33-year-old Kyryliuk, who had worked for the British company since 2018, growing sales of its bottled beers across Russia, Ukraine and neighbouring countries. Ironically, Kyryliuk is Ukrainian, one of millions of people from across the ex-Soviet Union who moved to Moscow to seek work but are now caught up in the aftermath of the Vladimir Putin's invasion.

  • Top Energy Stocks for April 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp (DVN). Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC), which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers.

  • Walmart Makes a Big Move to Take on Amazon, Digital Rivals

    The fight for talent between tech giants has always been intense, but new forays into places like the metaverse, artificial intelligence and digital advertising have made the tug-of-war even more competitive. From big names like Google and Facebook , known now as Meta Platforms, trading talent, to lesser known tech players but major retailers like Walmart and Amazon , having tech skills makes a person hugely valuable. The talent wars have become so pitched that the longstanding practice of forcing departing employees to sign non-compete agreements has come under fire from courts and state regulatory authorities, who say it smothers free market competition.

  • Chipmakers Argue Inventory Build-Up Signals Increased Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- The accumulation of inventory by chipmakers has usually been a sign of impending doom for the industry. As companies raced to meet demand that built up during the pandemic, they amassed a huge stockpile of chips.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Vis

  • JPMorgan profit falls in Q1 on lower trading revenue, slowdown in deal activity

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the largest U.S. bank by assets, is the first among a lineup of mega banks to unveil first quarter results this week as earnings season kicks off. Here were the key figures versus expectations, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg.

  • China’s Coal Sector Raises Alarm Over Potential for More Outages

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s industrial heartlands could be headed for another power crunch as imports dwindle and a resurgent virus clogs up transport of the nation’s mainstay fuel.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows

  • Germany Industry CEOs Meet With Scholz as Russia Pressure Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Chieftains of German industry including the heads of Deutsche Bank AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Siemens AG have met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday amid growing concern over fallout from sanctions targeting Russian energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens

  • Top Financial Stocks for April 2022

    These are the financial stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • Twitter shareholder sues Tesla CEO Elon Musk over delayed filing

    Block & Leviton LLP Partner Jacob Walker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why a Twitter shareholder is suing Elon Musk over an alleged delay in the disclosure of his stake.&nbsp;

  • Top Communications Stocks for April 2022

    These are the communications stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • Burger King Has a New Menu Item (It's a Whopper and More)

    Restaurant Brands International's Burger King has always had cheap items on its menu, but as fast food brands well know, marketing is everything when it comes to good strategy. What Is Burger King's New Value Meal? It originally appeared on Burger King's menu back in December of 2021, but quietly vanished a few months later.

  • Here’s How China’s Lockdowns Are Rippling Through Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s lockdowns to contain the country’s worst Covid outbreak since early 2020 have battered the economy, stalling production in major cities like Shanghai, and halting spending by millions of people shut in their homes. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents

  • Top Utilities Stocks for April 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • Judge reduces award in Tesla racial discrimination suit from $137 million to $15 million

    A federal judge on Wednesday slashed a jury's award of $137 million in damages in a racial discrimination case against Tesla Inc. to $15 million, while calling the evidence against the electric-vehicle maker "disturbing."

  • Top REITs for April 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.