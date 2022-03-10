132 Professionals Pass Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) Exams, Earning RAC-Devices or RAC-Drugs Credentials
RAC seals
Rockville, MD, USA, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) today announced the names of the 132 professionals who passed one of the two Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) exams in autumn 2021. By passing, they earn either the RAC-Drugs or RAC-Devices credential. The RAC credentials are the leading certifications for regulatory professionals in the healthcare product sector and the only regulatory credentials in this sector to be accredited through the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA).
Earning an RAC credential requires knowledge of healthcare product regulations, and the analytical and critical thinking skills to apply them in practice. The RAC-Drugs exam covers regulations pertaining to pharmaceutical and biologic products, and the RAC-Devices exam covers regulations governing medical devices and technology. Proctored exams may be taken at testing centers around the world or online.
“On behalf of RAPS, I want to offer congratulations to these 132 dedicated professionals. Earning an RAC is truly a milestone in a regulatory career,” said RAPS Interim Executive Director Bill McMoil. “Passing one of the two arduous exams is a real accomplishment. Candidates for the RAC credentials often spend months preparing, and passing demands more than just memorization. In the real world, regulatory pros constantly face complex and unique challenges, and the exams reflect that.”
RAC-credentialed professionals are among the current and rising leaders in the regulatory profession. To maintain the credential, RAC holders must recertify every three years by demonstrating continuous learning, professional development, regulatory leadership, and an overall ongoing commitment to the profession. There are more than 5,000 professionals around the world who hold current RAC credentials.
Applications are now being accepted for the RAC summer and autumn 2022 exam periods. For more information, visit RAPS.org/rac.
Following is the complete list of those who earned the RAC credentials during autumn 2021:
RAC-Devices
Avelina Alvarado
Louren Malony
Flavio Angei
Gabriela Mccoole
Patrick Biggerstaff
Adi Michaeli
Julie Blacklock
Michael Morad
Murtuza Hamza Bohari
Penney Morris
Hannah Boning
Rima Padovani
Mia Brown
Ekta Patel
Stephen Burke
Aaron Pierce
Prajakta Buva
Bryan Pinder
Allison Byrne
Carrene Plummer
Katarzyna Chrusciel
Ofelija Potmesil Uzunovska
Bethany Chung
Candice Prowse
Ana Ciric
Farah Rahhal
Chiara Cunico
Pallavi Rajaputra
John D'Egidio
Pedro Ravelo
Christina Dowd
Rebecca Russo
Qiming Duan
Karen Sedacki
Annemieke Eikelenboom
Vaibhav Shah
Marlene Fraga
Ruoying Sheng
Regina Fullin
Laxmismita Sreedasyam
Purvi Gaglani
Al Noor Karim Sunesara
Kevin Go
Kelvin Tan
Grant Griffin
Michael Thomas
Shakti Gurikar
David Tsao
Carole Harris
Katja Vaahtera
Jaclyn Holli
Ashley Vu
Tsung-Min Hsieh
Natalie Waller
Raghottam Jainapur
Lyndon White
Scott Johnson
Wei Xu
Kristen Kanack
Jie Yang
Gagan Kapoor
Hanzhu Yao
Alicia Kaufman
Kwai Ling Yap
Martin Kvokačka
Simon Yuan
Christina Lam
Daijia Zhang
Zhijie Liao
Xin Zhao
Jiayan Liu
Min Zhou
Wing Kong Lo
Xiaoming Zhu
RAC-Drugs
Emily Allen
Claudia Molano Murcia
Zhu Wen Ang
Charles Nnabuife
Garima Baloria
Vasundhara Pathak
Kelsey Behrens
Alpita Popat
Swati Bhatawadekar
Nagendra Hithyshini Racharla
Shama Bhatia
Ambika Rajesh
Catherine Burke
Mohammad Riaz
Anna Karmina Caballes
Deanna Rubin
Juliane Carvalho
Jennifer Sandidge
James Chambers
Shail Shah
Aubri Charboneau
Shreelaxmi Shenoy
Xi Amy Chen
Brandon Springer
Daisy Cheung
Nagamani Sribuddharaju
Stephen Conran
Marcus Taylor
Li Cui
Alison Testa
Yu Cui
David Theine
Patrick Deitemeyer
Wade Tokushige
Misty Gravelin
Hamet Toure
Stacie Greenwood
Yun-Chih Tu
Mariya Gromova
Nibin Varghese
Min He
Khushboo Vyas
Veeran Gowda Kadajji
Suzanne Wiecek
Ya Ling Kao
Cailin Wilson
Suvarna Khare-Pandit
Man Yee Wong
Nidhi Kotecha
Christy Wood
Li Ling
Yingjie Xu
Christopher Lotzow
Qian Yang
Lerato Makhurane
Virginia Yini
Grace Matimba
Keun Yeong Yoon
About RAPS
The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) credentials, the only post-academic professional certifications to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.RAPS.org
###
Attachment
CONTACT: Zachary Brousseau Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) +1 301 770 2920, ext. 245 zbrousseau@raps.org