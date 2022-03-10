U.S. markets close in 2 hours 8 minutes

132 Professionals Pass Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) Exams, Earning RAC-Devices or RAC-Drugs Credentials

Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS)
·4 min read

RAC seals

RAC-Devices and RAC-Drugs seals
RAC-Devices and RAC-Drugs seals

Rockville, MD, USA, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) today announced the names of the 132 professionals who passed one of the two Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) exams in autumn 2021. By passing, they earn either the RAC-Drugs or RAC-Devices credential. The RAC credentials are the leading certifications for regulatory professionals in the healthcare product sector and the only regulatory credentials in this sector to be accredited through the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA).

Earning an RAC credential requires knowledge of healthcare product regulations, and the analytical and critical thinking skills to apply them in practice. The RAC-Drugs exam covers regulations pertaining to pharmaceutical and biologic products, and the RAC-Devices exam covers regulations governing medical devices and technology. Proctored exams may be taken at testing centers around the world or online.

“On behalf of RAPS, I want to offer congratulations to these 132 dedicated professionals. Earning an RAC is truly a milestone in a regulatory career,” said RAPS Interim Executive Director Bill McMoil. “Passing one of the two arduous exams is a real accomplishment. Candidates for the RAC credentials often spend months preparing, and passing demands more than just memorization. In the real world, regulatory pros constantly face complex and unique challenges, and the exams reflect that.”

RAC-credentialed professionals are among the current and rising leaders in the regulatory profession. To maintain the credential, RAC holders must recertify every three years by demonstrating continuous learning, professional development, regulatory leadership, and an overall ongoing commitment to the profession. There are more than 5,000 professionals around the world who hold current RAC credentials.

Applications are now being accepted for the RAC summer and autumn 2022 exam periods. For more information, visit RAPS.org/rac.

Following is the complete list of those who earned the RAC credentials during autumn 2021:

RAC-Devices

Avelina Alvarado

Louren Malony

Flavio Angei

Gabriela Mccoole

Patrick Biggerstaff

Adi Michaeli

Julie Blacklock

Michael Morad

Murtuza Hamza Bohari

Penney Morris

Hannah Boning

Rima Padovani

Mia Brown

Ekta Patel

Stephen Burke

Aaron Pierce

Prajakta Buva

Bryan Pinder

Allison Byrne

Carrene Plummer

Katarzyna Chrusciel

Ofelija Potmesil Uzunovska

Bethany Chung

Candice Prowse

Ana Ciric

Farah Rahhal

Chiara Cunico

Pallavi Rajaputra

John D'Egidio

Pedro Ravelo

Christina Dowd

Rebecca Russo

Qiming Duan

Karen Sedacki

Annemieke Eikelenboom

Vaibhav Shah

Marlene Fraga

Ruoying Sheng

Regina Fullin

Laxmismita Sreedasyam

Purvi Gaglani

Al Noor Karim Sunesara

Kevin Go

Kelvin Tan

Grant Griffin

Michael Thomas

Shakti Gurikar

David Tsao

Carole Harris

Katja Vaahtera

Jaclyn Holli

Ashley Vu

Tsung-Min Hsieh

Natalie Waller

Raghottam Jainapur

Lyndon White

Scott Johnson

Wei Xu

Kristen Kanack

Jie Yang

Gagan Kapoor

Hanzhu Yao

Alicia Kaufman

Kwai Ling Yap

Martin Kvokačka

Simon Yuan

Christina Lam

Daijia Zhang

Zhijie Liao

Xin Zhao

Jiayan Liu

Min Zhou

Wing Kong Lo

Xiaoming Zhu

RAC-Drugs

Emily Allen

Claudia Molano Murcia

Zhu Wen Ang

Charles Nnabuife

Garima Baloria

Vasundhara Pathak

Kelsey Behrens

Alpita Popat

Swati Bhatawadekar

Nagendra Hithyshini Racharla

Shama Bhatia

Ambika Rajesh

Catherine Burke

Mohammad Riaz

Anna Karmina Caballes

Deanna Rubin

Juliane Carvalho

Jennifer Sandidge

James Chambers

Shail Shah

Aubri Charboneau

Shreelaxmi Shenoy

Xi Amy Chen

Brandon Springer

Daisy Cheung

Nagamani Sribuddharaju

Stephen Conran

Marcus Taylor

Li Cui

Alison Testa

Yu Cui

David Theine

Patrick Deitemeyer

Wade Tokushige

Misty Gravelin

Hamet Toure

Stacie Greenwood

Yun-Chih Tu

Mariya Gromova

Nibin Varghese

Min He

Khushboo Vyas

Veeran Gowda Kadajji

Suzanne Wiecek

Ya Ling Kao

Cailin Wilson

Suvarna Khare-Pandit

Man Yee Wong

Nidhi Kotecha

Christy Wood

Li Ling

Yingjie Xu

Christopher Lotzow

Qian Yang

Lerato Makhurane

Virginia Yini

Grace Matimba

Keun Yeong Yoon

About RAPS

The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) credentials, the only post-academic professional certifications to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.RAPS.org

###

Attachment

CONTACT: Zachary Brousseau Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) +1 301 770 2920, ext. 245 zbrousseau@raps.org


