U.S. markets open in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,979.25
    +13.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,866.00
    +63.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,698.25
    +52.75 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,823.70
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.05
    +0.59 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.90
    +4.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0561
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.62
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2262
    +0.0024 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1090
    -0.5210 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,219.01
    +386.40 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.34
    +11.66 (+2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.51
    +12.34 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

132nd Canton Fair Brings All-included Holiday Gifts to Global Buyers to Light up the Mood for Christmas Day and New Year to Come

·2 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the arrival of a series of holiday celebration around the corner, including Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and the New Year of 2023, the 132nd China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair" or "the Fair") provides global buyers and consumers with a series of exquisite decorations and holiday gifts to enrich the list of holiday gifts with new ideas and solutions, along with over 1700 enterprises from its Gifts and Festival Products Section.

Hangzhou Yuguo Import and Export Co., Ltd. ("Yuguo"), as a high-quality enterprise focusing on the holiday stationery and decoration industry, exhibits 199 kinds of Christmas-themed lighting decorations at the latest Canton Fair. Taking the Christmas tree, reindeer, Santa Claus, and snowman as the core design elements for the appearance, the decorative products are matched with LED lights of different colors, creating a warm and cozy Christmas atmosphere, bringing more joyful gifting options filled with heart and caring.

New Star Arts & Crafts Co., Ltd. ("New Star"), an enterprise devoted itself to the design and production of seasonal and holiday-themed handmade decorations, showcases more than 1,200 pieces of Christmas decoration products in this Canton Fair, including plush dolls, decorative ornaments, etc. New Star attaches great importance to product quality and innovative research and development, and has obtained ISO 9001, ISO 14001, BSCI, SMETA, FSC, and other certifications. Its products integrate aesthetics, fashion, innovation, and quality, and are favored by buyers from America, Europe, Asia, and different countries in Europe.

In addition, Chaozhou Loving Home Porcelain Co., Ltd. ("Loving Home Porcelain"), an enterprise specializing in the production of daily ceramic products, brings nearly 60 types of ceramic tableware with novel style and excellent quality, such as elegant Chinese style and retro European style, to the Fair. Among many categories, Loving Home Porcelain designs and produces a series of ceramic tableware that incorporates Christmas elements as well, attracting the attention of crowded international buyers.

By Dec 8, nearly 170,000 gifts are displayed at the virtual Canton Fair to show the exquisite design and ingenious quality of "Made in China" to consumers around the world, bringing new ideas to Christmas gifting. To learn more about the Christmas gifts at the Canton Fair, please register via https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index?utm_source=rwyx#/foreign-email  or contact caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/132nd-canton-fair-brings-all-included-holiday-gifts-to-global-buyers-to-light-up-the-mood-for-christmas-day-and-new-year-to-come-301699093.html

SOURCE Canton Fair

Recommended Stories

  • Keystone Pipeline Is Shut Down After Oil Spills Into Creek in Kansas

    (Bloomberg) -- The shutdown of a key North American pipeline after an oil spill in Kansas roiled the flow of crude supplies across the US at a time when a fragile supply situation has rocked markets with volatility.Most Read from BloombergTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitt

  • Apple workers in Australia plan Christmas strike

    Hundreds of Apple workers in Australia are preparing to go on a strike ahead of Christmas to demand better working conditions and wages, union leaders and staff said, a move likely to hurt the iPhone maker's sales and services in the country. The less than two-day strike by about 200 of Apple's roughly 4,000 employees in Australia comes as the U.S. tech giant faces disruptions due to worker unrest in its main iPhone plant in China. Members of Australia's Retail and Fast Food Workers Union (RAFFWU) are asking Apple Inc for fixed rosters, known hours of work, weekends of two consecutive days and an agreed annual wage rise.

  • AP WAS THERE: Supreme Court legalizes interracial marriage

    EDITOR’S NOTE: On June 12, 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court was wrapping up the final orders for the term. Among the cases before them was that of Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial couple who had been sentenced to a year in jail for violating Virginia’s ban on marriage between people of different races. The question posed by the Lovings’ plight was: Did Virginia’s law violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment?

  • FedEx driver allegedly told investigators Texas girl was still alive after he struck her with vehicle

    A FedEx driver panicked after striking a 7-year-old girl in Texas with his work van and threw her in the truck, where he killed her, authorities said.

  • 60+ best gift ideas for kids of all ages

    Best holiday gifts for kids of every age. From board games and speakers to fun box subscriptions, these are the best gifts for kids of all ages.

  • Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline

    An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday. Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a drop in pipeline pressure. It said oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City.

  • Russia arms dealer Bout arrives in Moscow, hugs mother, wife - TV

    "In the middle of the night they simply woke me up and said 'Get your things together' and that was it," Bout said in brief remarks to a reporter from national television. Bout came down the steps carrying a large bouquet of flowers before embracing his mother and then his wife.

  • President Biden renews push to ban 'assault weapons'

    President Joe Biden spoke at the 10th Annual National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence, giving him the opportunity to renew a push to ban assault weapons.

  • Woman, father found dead after her toddler answers phone call from worried co-worker

    The 27-year-old didn’t show up to the Chicago hospital where she works, and friends grew concerned when they didn’t hear from her.

  • Let's Shine Another Light on Dimming Illumina

    The stock of the provider of genetic analysis products is pulling back more than expected, so here's what may be next.

  • Couple Feared Baby Had Meth in Her Blood—and Drowned Her, Cops Allege

    Webster County JailThis story contains graphic descriptions.A couple in northern Iowa are accused of holding their newborn daughter underwater until she drowned because they were worried the infant would be taken away if authorities found she “had methamphetamine in her system,” police allege in court documents.Brandon Thoma, 31, and Taylor Blaha, 24, are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kayleen Lee Blaha, whose remains have yet to be found. Thoma, who allegedly hid the body in a

  • Indonesia bans sex outside marriage; corporations scratch Jakarta as convention site

    Columnist Tim Rowland says Indonesia's new law banning sex outside marriage is likely to first be violated by the one who wrote the law.

  • Restaurant denies Christian group service for staff "safety"

    Metzger's defended the move, saying "all of our staff are people with rights who deserve dignity."

  • How Many Types of Labradors Are There? Really Only One, But Here's Why They May Look Different

    Heard about English and American Labrador retrievers? Seen these dogs in various colors? Well, a breed expert is ready to set the record straight.

  • Russian Deserter in Rambo-Style Attack Is Tied to Putin’s Private Army

    Mikhail Svetlov/GettyA suspected Russian deserter who brought the war against Ukraine to Russian soil on Tuesday by opening fire on cops with a machine gun was reportedly a prison inmate tossed onto the battlefield by the notorious Wagner Group.Rostov Gov. Vasily Golubev confirmed on Telegram early Wednesday that the gunman had been apprehended, noting that he’d been found “in an empty building near Novoshakhtinsk” after sparking a panicked manhunt there.The Russian outlet Baza, citing unnamed s

  • 8 Amazing Holiday Gifts To Buy at Costco

    'Tis the season. You're looking for gifts for the family but feeling the effects of inflation. You have a Costco membership, and though you usually use it to stock up on six months' worth of toilet...

  • Theranos Ex-President Sunny Balwani to Be Sentenced Today

    When Theranos’s former No. 2 executive, Ramesh Balwani, is sentenced Wednesday, he may get a longer prison term than his boss, who was at the center of the fraud at the company she founded.

  • 55 Holiday Gifts That Will Impress Everyone on Your Shopping List for $25 or Less!

    Explore the best cheap Christmas gifts to buy this holiday season. We rounded up affordable ideas $25 and under that everyone on your shopping list will love.

  • Border Patrol Agent Who Killed 4 Sex Workers Was Undone by His Own Words

    Danny Zaragoza/The Laredo Morning Times via APA South Texas jury on Wednesday found former border patrol supervisor Juan David Ortiz guilty of capital murder after he was accused of executing four women and dumping their bodies in the desert during in the fall of 2018.Ortiz is now poised to spend the rest of his life behind bars for the slayings, in which he’s said to have picked up sex workers, shot them in the back of the head and dropped their bodies around Laredo, Texas, near the U.S.-Mexico

  • The 44 Percent: Deion Sanders, the plot to kill Haiti’s president & Brittney Griner

    Historically Black Colleges and Universities deserve better.