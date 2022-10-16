U.S. markets closed

132nd Canton Fair Gathers Heating Commodities to Dispel the Cold This Winter

·2 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 132nd Canton Fair kicked off on Oct. 15, bringing a variety of heating products that will help buyers from Europe and North America dispel the cold and keep warm this winter.

According to statistics from the General Administration of Customs of China, EU imported 1.29 million electric blankets from China in July, a 150% year-on-year growth. China's total export of heat pumps in the first half of this year reached 3.62 billion yuan; over 70% of these are exported to the European market.

In line with the "Canton Fair Warm Winter Program", thermal and heating products, including mobile device controlled heaters, heating blankets, velvet sheet sets and cashmere clothing, demonstrated the best of China's manufacturing.

The smart inverter convective heater, by Foshan Shunde Big Climatic Manufacture adopts a patented frequency conversion technology, providing precise temperature control of ± 1 ℃ whilst saving 30% of electricity. Its patented hedgehog-type heating technology can increase the air contact by 36%, significantly improving heating performance. It also comes with overheating and dumping protection.

The heating blanket from Zhejiang Hualian Group, uses PTC technology for intelligent constant temperature control and delivers quick and even heating performance. The heating blanket weaved with TACHIBANA's double helix heating wires, which have gone through a rigorous 35,000 folding tests and 168 hours of high temperature tests, can be both machine or hand washed.

Chengdu Rainbow Appliance Group's heating underblanket also draws attention for its environmentally friendly materials. It enables fast removal of beddings damp and is equipped with the 7 temperature settings.

Among the manufacturers of heating and warming products, represented by High Hope International Group Jiangsu Champion Holdings Ltd., High Hope Zhongding Corporation, Tianjin Huitian Aixin Handknitting Tech Co. and Raidyboer Fashion Garment Co., Ltd, thermal and warming clothes and accessories are presented during the online show, such as cashmere and silk made clothing, padded jacket, gloves, scarves, heat tech underwear, warming sticky pads and velvet sheet sets.

China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, was established in the spring of 1957. Held every spring and autumn in Guangzhou, it is a comprehensive international trading event with the longest history, the largest scale, in China. The Canton Fair is hailed as the barometer or wind vane of China's foreign trade.

For more information and opportunities, please register https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index?utm_source=rwyx#/foreign-email.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/132nd-canton-fair-gathers-heating-commodities-to-dispel-the-cold-this-winter-301650225.html

SOURCE Canton Fair

