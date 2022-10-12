132nd Canton Fair "Trade Bridge" Auto Parts Matchmaking Event Successfully Held, Connecting Trade Partners in China and Latin America

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 132nd Canton Fair, set to open online on October 15, is launching more than 40 "Trade Bridge" one-on-one trade matchmaking events. The 3-day long Vehicles & Spare Parts Matchmaking for Latin American Countries has wrapped up recently. 50 professional buyers from 8 Latin American countries such as Peru, Columbia and Mexico met with nearly 100 Chinese auto parts suppliers from 8 provinces and cities virtually, and some of them have signed intended orders after the event.

Carlos Andrés Pineda, presidente of Asopartes in Columbia, Huo Rukun, director of Guangdong Zhaoqing auto parts base and other guests attended and addressed the event. "China's auto parts industry has grown very mature. Boasting a vast number of products, the auto parts industry has won a high international reputation", said Carlos Pineda. According to Huo Rukun, Zhaoqing auto parts industrial cluster is the supplier for many world-famous car manufacturers at home and abroad. Its die casting auto parts enjoys a 70% market penetration rate.

Peru's largest truck and trailer parts distributor IMPLEMENTOS PERÚ, Peru's largest manufacturer of electric cars SINO MAQUINARIAS Y TECNOLOGIA, among other buyers, discussed with multiple Chinese suppliers in the event and found their intended trade partners. The targeted and productive trade matchmaking also garnered positive feedback from the suppliers. Many attendees expressed their gratitude and recognition for Canton Fair to serve as the bridge connecting suppliers and buyers and its tailored and considerate services.

China Foreign Trade Centre, Canton Fair's organizer, had gone through meticulous preparations prior to the event, in particular, collecting buyers' demand, selecting quality companies by working with commerce departments of different localities and following up with results achieved after the event.

The Canton Fair "Trade Bridge" Global Promotion events connect international companies and industry buyers with Chinese manufacturers, aiming to facilitate trade cooperation and boost business efficiency. In October, more events, positioned to target specific markets such as Central Asia, RCEP countries and so on, will continue to introduce China's key industrial clusters, leading enterprises and innovative products to global audiences.

