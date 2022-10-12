U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,621.75
    +22.50 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,396.00
    +130.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,933.75
    +88.75 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,709.00
    +12.10 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.71
    +0.36 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.00
    -11.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    19.15
    -0.34 (-1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9713
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.35
    +0.90 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1063
    +0.0088 (+0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.5900
    +0.7910 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,155.89
    +47.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.17
    +3.86 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,879.77
    -5.46 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

132nd Canton Fair "Trade Bridge" Auto Parts Matchmaking Event Successfully Held, Connecting Trade Partners in China and Latin America

·2 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 132nd Canton Fair, set to open online on October 15, is launching more than 40 "Trade Bridge" one-on-one trade matchmaking events. The 3-day long Vehicles & Spare Parts Matchmaking for Latin American Countries has wrapped up recently. 50 professional buyers from 8 Latin American countries such as Peru, Columbia and Mexico met with nearly 100 Chinese auto parts suppliers from 8 provinces and cities virtually, and some of them have signed intended orders after the event.

Carlos Andrés Pineda, presidente of Asopartes in Columbia, Huo Rukun, director of Guangdong Zhaoqing auto parts base and other guests attended and addressed the event. "China's auto parts industry has grown very mature. Boasting a vast number of products, the auto parts industry has won a high international reputation", said Carlos Pineda. According to Huo Rukun, Zhaoqing auto parts industrial cluster is the supplier for many world-famous car manufacturers at home and abroad. Its die casting auto parts enjoys a 70% market penetration rate.

Peru's largest truck and trailer parts distributor IMPLEMENTOS PERÚ, Peru's largest manufacturer of electric cars SINO MAQUINARIAS Y TECNOLOGIA, among other buyers, discussed with multiple Chinese suppliers in the event and found their intended trade partners. The targeted and productive trade matchmaking also garnered positive feedback from the suppliers. Many attendees expressed their gratitude and recognition for Canton Fair to serve as the bridge connecting suppliers and buyers and its tailored and considerate services.

China Foreign Trade Centre, Canton Fair's organizer, had gone through meticulous preparations prior to the event, in particular, collecting buyers' demand, selecting quality companies by working with commerce departments of different localities and following up with results achieved after the event.

The Canton Fair "Trade Bridge" Global Promotion events connect international companies and industry buyers with Chinese manufacturers, aiming to facilitate trade cooperation and boost business efficiency. In October, more events, positioned to target specific markets such as Central Asia, RCEP countries and so on, will continue to introduce China's key industrial clusters, leading enterprises and innovative products to global audiences.

For more information and opportunities, please visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index?utm_source=rwyx#/foreign-email

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/132nd-canton-fair-trade-bridge-auto-parts-matchmaking-event-successfully-held-connecting-trade-partners-in-china-and-latin-america-301647156.html

SOURCE Canton Fair

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia Lures Executives to Neom With Million-Dollar Salaries, Zero Taxes

    The megadevelopment is paying senior executives roughly $1.1 million a year, according to an internal document, showing how the kingdom is using large pay packages to entice global talent to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s national transformation plan.

  • When To Retire and Why Age Matters

    Before you decide to retire, consider the pros and cons of quitting work at different ages to make sure you have the financial resources you'll need.

  • Rivian Stock Set To Double Courtesy Its EV Portfolio As Recall Related Pullback Seems Overdone, Analyst Says

    Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy on Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) with a $65 price target. After speaking with management, Rakesh says Rivian Automotive's recall of its ~13,000 R1 units, or less than 1% of its vehicles, is relatively minor, and its manufacturing lines have already been updated. Usually, customers can drive through service centers or use "Pop-Up" maintenance areas. He believes that the ~25K production target is still on track. He views the pullback as overdone

  • GE HealthCare to Carry $15 Billion in Debt After January Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co.’s health-care business will retain about $15.4 billion in debt and pension liabilities when it is spun off in the first week of January.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable It’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThe balance for the new unit, w

  • Fidelity's Smart Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Alphabet and Google Say Yes to Crypto

    Alphabet , through its subsidiary Google, has just offered the crypto industry a dream support for the young industry which has redoubled its efforts in recent months to push for its adoption by the masses. Google now accepts cryptocurrency payments for its cloud computing services. Google Cloud will allow companies, developers of web3 projects to pay with a basket of digital currencies offered by Coinbase via its Coinbase Commerce service.

  • Diesel Markets Are Spiking and It’s Not Even Winter Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Diesel prices are soaring in Europe and the US, spurring a fresh bout of inflationary pressure ahead of a winter that is expected to see major supply disruption.Europe’s benchmark diesel price neared the equivalent of $180 a barrel earlier this week. In the US, prices in California topped $190, while in New York Harbor they are close to $170.It has been the biggest price spike in several months, foreshadowing a winter in which Europe in particular is expected to face supply turmoi

  • Factbox-How much crude oil does the EU still import from Russia?

    On Wednesday, Poland said it had detected a leak in one pipeline in the Druzhba system that carries oil from Russia to Europe, an event that will add to concerns about Europe's energy security after the Nord Stream gas pipeline leak. The UK has already stopped importing Russian crude following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and the EU will ban imports from December in an attempt to strip the Kremlin of revenue to fund the war.

  • Coal Miner Peabody Energy in Deal Talks With Australian Rival Coronado

    The coal miner is in talks to combine with Coronado Global Resources that could result in a new global coal giant worth some $6 billion.

  • An innovative solar company started planning for the downturn nearly 3 years ago—and its stock is up 41% this year

    Enphase energy has beaten Wall Street estimated for 14 quarters running. Here are the strategies that are helping it thrive.

  • Philips to Take $1.3 Billion Write-Down on Sleep-Apnea Business

    The Dutch healthcare conglomerate warned that worse-than-expected disruptions in its supply chain would hurt third-quarter sales and profit as it grapples with the fallout from a recall of its sleep-apnea devices.

  • Generac one of largest creditors in Chapter 7 liquidation by North Carolina solar panel firm

    The North Carolina-based solar panel firm embroiled in a dispute with Generac Power Systems ceased operations and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation, listing Generac as its largest unsecured creditor at $17.7 million.

  • Automation company, one of Austin's largest suburban employers, expands as it plots more growth

    As part of the 32,000-square-foot renovation and expansion, the company connected two buildings to create a 7,000-square-foot gathering area, complete with working spaces, a coffee bar and lounge space. It also renovated a 25,000-square-foot office area, adding meeting rooms, a conference center and recreation areas, including a game lounge, ping pong table and shuffleboard table.

  • I joined the ‘Great Resignation’ a few months ago—here’s how it’s working out

    Being middle-aged and experienced, I decided I want flexibility, structure and growth — three nouns I normally don't associate with a career. It can be done.

  • The Implications Of U.S. SPR Withdrawals

    The Biden Administration has been successful in bringing down prices at the pump by releasing crude from its SPR, but this strategy has already proven to be unsustainable in the light of lower OPEC+ production

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • Inflation Could Ruin Your Retirement Savings. Here's What to Do

    Consumer prices rose 8.5% in July over the previous year, leaving many retirees and pre-retirees wondering how inflation impacts retirement savings. They have a right to worry. After all, living on a fixed income is tough when the price of … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows How Inflation Can Erode Your Retirement Savings – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. scrambles to prevent export curbs on China chips from disrupting supply chain

    OAKLAND, Calif./NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. is scrambling to tackle unintended consequences of its new export curbs on China's chip industry that could inadvertently harm the semiconductor supply chain, people familiar with the matter said. By late Tuesday, hours before a new restriction took effect, South Korean memory chipmaker SK Hynix Inc said it got authorization from the United States to receive goods for its chip production facilities in China without additional licensing imposed by the new rules. The Biden administration had planned to spare foreign companies operating in China such as SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics Co from the brunt of new restrictions, but the rules published Friday did not exempt such firms.

  • Why Coca-Cola Stock Is Down 8% This Year

    Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) not only produces one of planet Earth's favorite beverages, but its stock has been prized by investors for years -- particularly those who love its ever-growing dividend. Yes, Coca-Cola's recent share price decline is teasing double-digit percentages, but the stock has done better than many titles on the exchange. Blue chips like Coca-Cola are always on the firing line, no matter how good their recent fundamentals might be.

  • Analyst Report: Uber Technologies, Inc.

    Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 110 million users that order rides or foods at least once a month. Approximately 76% of its gross revenue comes from ride-sharing and 22% from food delivery.