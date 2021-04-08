U.S. markets closed

$ 134.54 Million growth Expected in High-pressure Oil &Gas Separator Market | Key Drivers, Trends, COVID-19 Analysis & Major Vendor Offerings| Technavio

·4 min read

This 120-page report and TOC analyzes the high-pressure oil and gas separator market by vessel type (horizontal, vertical, and spherical), application (onshore and offshore), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global high-pressure oil and gas separator market is expected to grow by USD 134.54 million, exhibiting a CAGR of about 1% during 2020-2024, according to Technavio's latest market report. Based on our research, the oil & gas equipment & services sector witnessed a negative impact due to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also throws light on the pre- and post-impact of COVID-19 on businesses.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled High-Pressure Oil and Gas Separator Market by Vessel Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Download Sample Report Delivered Instantly

The horizontal vessel segment will generate maximum revenue in the high-pressure oil and gas separator market, owing to the increase in offshore and deepwater E&P activities. In terms of geography, APAC will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the rising demand for energy in the region.

High-pressure Oil and Gas Separator Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

  • Moving toward sour crude oils

  • Rise in global oil and gas consumption

In addition, the report identifies the growth in unconventional oil and gas resources as a major trend in the high-pressure oil and gas separator market. Since 2008, shale oil and gas extraction activities have significantly increased in North America, especially in the US. This has subsequently increased the number of rigs and related equipment, including high-pressure oil and gas separators. Therefore, the rise in unconventional oil and gas resources is expected to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

Grab a Free Sample Report Now!

High-pressure Oil and Gas Separator Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Alfa Laval AB: The company offers LYNX decanter centrifuge, which is a key component in solids-liquid separation for oil, gas and drilling industry processes such as barite recovery and slop oil.

CECO Environmental Corp.: The company offers industrial gas filters.

Exterran Corp.: The company offers EinsteinVision® 3.0, a 3D camera system in laparoscopic surgery and SmartVue® 2D Camera Platform.

Frames Energy Systems BV: The company offers a wide range of gas treatment products for gas separation, gas sweetening, small scale sulphur recovery, gas dehydration, dew point control, hydrate inhibition, light hydrocarbon recovery, and flare gas recovery.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: The company offer separators that come in gas-tight design with nitrogen blanketing for reliable explosion protection (ATEX), for maximum protection and uptime of the separators.

Reasons to Buy High-pressure Oil and Gas Separator Market Report:

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist high-pressure oil and gas separator market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the high-pressure oil and gas separator market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the high-pressure oil and gas separator market across APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high-pressure oil and gas separator market vendors

This report can be personalized according to your business needs.

Enquire Before Purchasing

Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market – Global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment an acquisitions market is segmented by technology (3D seismic survey, 2D seismic survey, and 4D seismic survey) and geography (Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, and North America).

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market – Global oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment market is segmented by product (hardware components and software systems) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Sample Report: www.technavio.com/report/high-pressure-oil-and-gas-separator-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-134-54-million-growth-expected-in-high-pressure-oil-gas-separator-market--key-drivers-trends-covid-19-analysis--major-vendor-offerings-technavio-301264600.html

SOURCE Technavio

