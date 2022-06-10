U.S. markets open in 2 hours 36 minutes

$134.8 Billion Worldwide Precision Medicine Industry to 2031 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Precision Medicine Market

Global Precision Medicine Market
Global Precision Medicine Market

Dublin, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Medicine Global Market Report 2022: By Technology, By Application, By End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global precision medicine market.

This report focuses on precision medicine market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the precision medicine market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis

  • Identify growth segments for investment

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the precision medicine? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Precision Medicine market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider precision medicine market, and compares it with other markets.

  • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market

  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth

  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets

  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets

  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified

  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers

  • The precision medicine market section of the report gives context. It compares the precision medicine market with other segments of the precision medicine market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, precision medicine indicators comparison

Major players in the precision medicine market are Qiagen, Novartis AG, Medtronic, AstraZeneca plc., Quest Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co. Inc. and Tepnel Pharma Services.

The global precision medicine market is expected to grow from $72.58 billion in 2021 to $83.16 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $134.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.8%.

The precision medicine market consists of sales of precision medicines and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to treat diseases by relying on genomics and specific biomarker techniques. It allows doctors or physicians to select a treatment plan or drug therapy based on the patient's genetic understanding of their disease, environment, and lifestyle. The precision medicine technologies also assist researchers and doctors in developing accurate treatment and prevention strategies for a particular disease that will work on a specific group of people.

The main technologies involved in precision medicine are bioinformatics, big data analytics, drug discovery, gene sequencing, companion diagnostics, and others. Bioinformatics technologies involve the application of computational tools to organize, analyze, understand, visualize and store information associated with biological macromolecules. It is used in oncology, respiratory diseases, central nervous disorders, immunology, genetic diseases, others and is implemented in various sectors such as hospitals and clinics, pharmaceuticals, diagnostic companies, healthcare, and IT firms, among others.

North America was the largest region in the precision medicine market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rising prevalence of cancer is projected to fuel the growth of the precision medicine market in the coming years. Cancer is one of the main causes of death worldwide, with one out of every five individuals developing cancer at some point in their lives. Precision medicine in cancer entails analyzing DNA from tumors to find mutations or other genetic abnormalities that cause cancer.

Physicians may therefore be able to choose a treatment for a specific patient's cancer that best fits, or targets, the tumor DNA alterations. For instance, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the global cancer burden increased to 19.3 million cases and 10 million cancer deaths in 2020. Therefore, the rising prevalence of cancer drives the growth of the precision medicine market.

The development of novel precision medicine for pancreatic cancer is shaping the precision medicine market. Extensive research is being undertaken on different approaches to develop precision medicines for pancreatic cancer. For instance, in October 2020, scientists from the University Of Glasgow announced the development of a novel precision medicine approach for treating the damaged DNA in the cancer cells of pancreatic cancer patients.

The team used grown cells from the lab, and replicas of patients' tumors, to find molecular markers, which were used in the prediction and response to several drugs, targeting DNA damage. The researchers tested certain markers using multiple drugs, also developed a strategy that is taken forward into a clinical trial. The trial will help doctors and researchers to predict which patient will respond to one of these drugs, either alone or in combination.

The countries covered in the precision medicine market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Precision Medicine Market Characteristics

3. Precision Medicine Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Precision Medicine

5. Precision Medicine Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Precision Medicine Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Precision Medicine Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Precision Medicine Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Precision Medicine Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Big Data Analytics

  • Bioinformatics

  • Gene Sequencing

  • Drug Discovery

  • Companion Diagnostics

  • Others

6.2. Global Precision Medicine Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Oncology

  • Respiratory Diseases

  • Central Nervous System Disorders

  • Immunology

  • Genetic Diseases

  • Others

6.3. Global Precision Medicine Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Hospitals And Clinics

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Diagnostic Companies

  • Healthcare And IT Firms

  • Others

7. Precision Medicine Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Precision Medicine Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Precision Medicine Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1yjx0u

Attachment

