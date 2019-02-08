$136 Million in Missing Crypto From QuadrigaCX Could be Gone Forever: WSJ

Canada’s largest digital asset exchange QuadrigaCX has claimed to have lost more than $136 million worth of crypto in cold wallets controlled by its CEO Gerald Cotten.

In an official affidavit filed with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court by Jennifer Robertson, the widow of Cotten, Robertson claimed Cotten passed away in India with the sole control over user funds.

Affidavit Filed With Nova Scotia Supreme Court, Source: CoinDesk.com

On February 6, at a court hearing, the exchange confirmed that it has lost 250 million CAD, roughly $188 million in user funds, mostly in crypto and partially in fiat, which the exchange still cannot access.

