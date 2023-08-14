Renowned investor Ron Baron recently disclosed his firm's portfolio for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. Baron, known for his long-term investment strategy and focus on growth stocks, manages a diverse portfolio of 345 stocks with a total value of $36.11 billion.

The top holdings in Baron's portfolio were Tesla Inc. (TSLA) with a weight of 12.83%, CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) at 4.71%, and Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) at 4.58%.

13F Filing Update: Ron Baron's Q2 2023 Portfolio

Top Three Trades of Q2 2023

The following were the firm's top three trades of the quarter, which significantly impacted the equity portfolio.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM)

Baron's firm reduced its investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 637,463 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.18%. The stock traded for an average price of $93.07 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, TSM had a market cap of $482.19 billion and a stock price of $92.9715. The stock has returned 4.47% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10. TSM's valuation ratios include a price-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-book ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.22, and a price-sales ratio of 6.39.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

During the quarter, Baron's firm bought 458,517 shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA), bringing the total holding to 2,710,165 shares. This trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $87.76 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, BABA had a market cap of $238.84 billion and a stock price of $93.78. The stock has returned -1.14% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. BABA's valuation ratios include a price-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-book ratio of 1.69, a PEG ratio of 18.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.36, and a price-sales ratio of 1.90.

Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR)

Baron's firm bought 320,908 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) during the quarter, bringing the total holding to 376,936 shares. This trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $98.93 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, DLR had a market cap of $36.99 billion and a stock price of $122.19. The stock has returned -3.09% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. DLR's valuation ratios include a price-earnings ratio of 93.99, a price-book ratio of 2.16, a PEG ratio of 44.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.38, and a price-sales ratio of 7.28.

In conclusion, Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q2 2023 portfolio shows his firm's continued focus on growth stocks and long-term investment strategy. The top trades of the quarter provide valuable insights into the firm's investment decisions and the current market conditions.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

