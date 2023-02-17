U.S. markets closed

$14.2+ Billion Worldwide Gene Editing Industry to 2032 - Rising Infectious Diseases Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gene Editing Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

This report focuses on gene editing market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.

The global gene editing market will grow from $6.35 billion in 2022 to $7.44 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. The gene editing market is expected to grow to $14.28 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.7%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market has been affected by the coronavirus and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

  • Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the gene editing market are CRISPR, GenScript USA Inc, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Integrated DNA Technologies, New England Biolabs, OriGene Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KgaA, GenScript Corporation, Editas Medicine, Lonza Group, Sangamo, DNA 2.0, Bio RAD, Allele, Addgene, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Recombinetics, Precision Biosciences, Promega, Juno Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, Qiagen, GE Healthcare Lonza, Cellectis, Dharmacon, AstraZeneca, and Agilent Technologies.

The gene editing market includes revenue earned by zinc-finger nucleases (ZFNs) and homing endonucleases or meganucleases. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Gene editing is a technology that allows genetic material to change genetic code at particular location in a genome. It involves cell line engineering, animal genetic engineering and plant genetic engineering.

North America was the largest region in the gene editing market in 2022. Western Europe was the second largest region in the gene editing market. The regions covered in the gene editing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main technology types of gene editing are CRISPR, TALEN, and ZFN. CRISPR is a novel technology that allows geneticists and medical researchers to edit parts of the genome by removing, inserting, or modifying DNA sequences. The various application includes biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and contract research organization that are used by animal genetic engineering, plant genetic engineering, and cell line engineering.

The rising infectious diseases act as one of the major drivers of the gene editing market. Gene editing techniques are used for the detection of infectious diseases such as HIV. Infectious diseases are caused by microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. Gene therapy treats infectious diseases by blocking the replication of the infectious agent that causes the disease at the extracellular level. Gene editing introduces new genetic material into the cells of living organisms with the intention of treating diseases.

Infectious diseases are constantly on the rise. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), infectious diseases kill more than 17 million people per year. In addition to that, according to the AP-NORC (a research initiative by the Associated Press and the University of Chicago) survey, out of 1,067 adults in the US surveyed, 71% are in favor of gene editing for the treatment of incurable, hereditary diseases such as Huntington's disease and 67% of Americans support the use of gene editing to prevent diseases such as cancer.

Ethical issues in general public with respect to gene editing is one of the major restraining factors for the market. Many researchers and ethicist have argued against gene editing due to different reasons such as off-target effect (edits in the wrong place), mosaicism (when only some of the cells carry the edits) and safety concerns.

Some even argued that gene editing will lead to the creation of classes of individuals who will be genetically modified to be able to do things that a normal human being is not supposed to do according to the laws of nature. Due to these reasons, gene editing is still not considered to be safe and effective by many nations and international organizations.

Gene editing (also called genome editing) is a group of technologies that allow the researchers to change an organism's DNA by adding, removing or altering genetic material at particular locations in the genome. The emergence of advanced genome editing techniques is one of the major trends in the gene editing market. The new techniques in genome editing are relatively inexpensive and can be used in a variety of application areas such as improving the food supply in agriculture, rectifying specific genetic mutations in the human genome and preventing the spread of diseases.

For instance, CRISPR-Cas9 is a gene editing technique and stands for Clustered Regularly Interspace Short Palindromic Repeats. The technique uses a strand of DNA as molecular scissors used to make cuts in DNA at specific points to make space to add new genomes. This technique is faster, cheaper, more accurate and efficient than other existing genome editing methods. Companies investing in CRISPR technology are Crispr therapeutics (CRSP), Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA), and Editas medicine.

European regulatory framework divided gene therapy into two categories, germline gene therapy, and somatic gene therapy. In germ line gene therapy, modified genes will be passed on to next generations whereas it's not the same case with somatic gene therapy. Current regulation by the EU has only allowed somatic gene therapy, therefore, germline gene therapy is banned.

The European Medical Association provides guidelines on gene therapy for preparing market authorization application to obtain approval from the authority to carry on research and development activities in gene therapy. For instance, the EU provides guidance note on gene therapy medicinal product which is intended for use in humans, defines scientific principles and provide guidance for development and evaluation of gene therapy products.

The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Gene Editing Market Characteristics

3. Gene Editing Market Trends And Strategies

4. Gene Editing Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Gene Editing Market
4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Gene Editing Market
4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Gene Editing Market

5. Gene Editing Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Gene Editing Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Gene Editing Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Gene Editing Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Gene Editing Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • CRISPR

  • TALEN

  • ZFN

6.2. Global Gene Editing Market, Segmentation By End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Biotechnology

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Contract Research Organization

6.3. Global Gene Editing Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Animal Genetic Engineering

  • Plant Genetic Engineering

  • Cell Line Engineering

7. Gene Editing Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Gene Editing Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Gene Editing Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ige8lz-editing?w=5

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/14-2-billion-worldwide-gene-editing-industry-to-2032---rising-infectious-diseases-drives-growth-301749179.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

