U.S. markets open in 6 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,870.75
    +4.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,706.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,353.75
    +21.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,858.10
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.36
    +0.99 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.50
    +3.80 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    19.65
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9888
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.81
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1509
    +0.0025 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.3940
    -0.8380 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,473.30
    -154.49 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    488.98
    +0.94 (+0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.16
    +91.63 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

14/2022・Trifork Group – Report of the third quarter ending 30 September 2022

Trifork Holding AG
·7 min read
Trifork Holding AG
Trifork Holding AG

Company announcement no. 14 / 2022

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 2 November 2022

Trifork Group – Report of the third quarter ending 30 September 2022

Trifork Group: Delivering on organic growth targets in Q3 2022 and continued confirmation of full year guidance

Third quarter of 2022

  • Revenue of Trifork Group ("Trifork”) in the third quarter of 2022 was EURm 43.4, an increase of 17.6% compared to the same period in 2021. Revenue grew organically by 20.3% (adjusted for deconsolidation of Dawn Health) compared to the same period in 2021 and was to a large extent driven by organic growth from Digital Health and Cyber Protection in the Build and Run sub-segments.

  • Trifork segment adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2022 was EURm 7.8 equal to an adjusted EBITDA-margin of 17.9% compared to 16.9% in Q3 2021.

  • The Inspire sub-segment in Q3 recorded revenue of EURm 0.6 which was at the same level as in Q3 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was EURm -0.3.

  • The sub-segment Build recorded revenue increase of 13.8% to EURm 33.9 and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.9%. Adjusted for the deconsolidation of Dawn Health, organic revenue growth of the Build sub-segment amounted to 17.1%.

  • The sub-segment Run recorded a solid organic revenue increase of 36.2% to EURm 8.8, compared to EURm 6.4 in Q3 2021. The adjusted EBITDA of EURm 1.7 correspond to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.0%.

  • Trifork Group EBIT for Q3 2022 was EURm 4.5 equal to a 10.3% EBIT margin.

  • EBT in Trifork Labs amounted to EURm 1.0 in Q3 2022 compared to EURm 0.1 achieved in Q3 2021. In the quarter, EURm 1.5 was recorded as realized gains.

  • Trifork Group Q3 2022 net income amounted to EURm 4.1, compared to EURm 1.8 in Q3 2021.

First nine months of 2022

  • Revenue of Trifork Group ("Trifork”) in the first nine months of 2022 was EURm 135.1, an increase of 16.2% compared to the same period in 2021. Revenue grew organically by 18.6% (adjusted for deconsolidation of Dawn Health) compared to the first nine months of 2021 and was primarily driven by high organic growth from Fintech, Digital Health and Cyber Protection in the Build and Run sub-segments.

  • Trifork segment adjusted EBITDA was EURm 22.2 in the first nine months of 2022 compared to EURm 21.3 in the same period in 2021. This equals to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.4% in the first nine months of 2022. In this period non-capitalized investments of EURm 1.2 were done in the Run sub-segment.

  • Trifork Group EBIT for the first nine months of 2022 was EURm 12.2 an increase of 28.2% from EURm 9.5 in the same period in 2021. This reflecting an 9.0% EBIT margin.

During Q3 our team delivered the first prototype products in collaboration with our customer, to perform first tests in the Swiss digital health environment. By now, it looks promising and we look forward to collaborate with our customer to bring a new modern digital health product successfully to the Swiss market” said Trifork CEO Jørn Larsen and continued, “we also noted impressive growth from our team in the Cyber Protection business area, and we remain positive about the continued demand and development of these services. On the macroeconomic level, we still experience a global instability with increasing inflation and interest rates. Until now we together with our customers have been able to improve the planning and settings in most of our engagements but this not done without any challenges. We remain confident that the services and products we deliver, can support and strengthen our customers ability to tackle the new situations resulting from the instable global business environment.”

Main events in Q3 2022

Trifork Group
Despite the challenging environment Trifork managed to increase organic growth in the third quarter of 2022. Growth was driven by the Build and Run sub-segments and all Business Areas.

In September, Trifork, after a promotion from Nasdaq Copenhagen, was shortlisted by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE) for a nomination in the category "Star of 2022".

Trifork acquired additional NCIs in the Group company Erlang Solutions Ltd. and now holds 86.2% of the company.

Organisation key figures:

  • The Trifork Group now counts 1,044 employees distributed over 62 customer facing business units.

  • The average age was recorded to 38.3 years compared to 37.4 in Q3 2021 and indicates that the level of seniority in average has been kept at the same level also in new-hires.

  • LTM churn rate improved from 17.0% at the end of Q2 2022 to 15.2% at the end of Q3 2022 (15.6% in 2021).

  • Sick leave percentage in the first nine months of 2022 was 2.5% (compared to 3.0% in first six months). Isolated in Q3 2022, it was 1.6%.

Trifork Segment
In the Inspire sub-segment, Trifork in Q3 had a number of smaller events but none of the larger conferences and thus revenue was limited. Our CodeNode London conference activities increased in Q3 with both our own and partner events and is on its way to be normalized. In Q4 2022, the major conferences planned are GOTO Copenhagen, GOTO London and Rabbit MQ-London. Furthermore, we are now preparing for activities around the newly acquired YOW! conferences in Australia in December. GOTO, which is our largest YouTube tech-channel has now more than 38.5 million total views.

In the Build sub-segment, all our business areas despite challenging market conditions grew organically. In Digital Health, our team started to deliver on the development of a new healthcare platform to the Swiss market. In Denmark, the Trifork company Testhuset, in corporation with other partners, was selected to develop a new Danish Environment portal.

In the Run sub-segment, we also continued the development of our cyber protection products and consequently sales increased and resulted in Cyber Protection having one of the highest growth-rates in the Trifork Group. In addition, in Q3 we continued the investment into the buildup of new operation centers in Denmark and Switzerland and had non-capitalized costs of EURm 0.2. In Q4, we expect to invest up to EURm 0.5 in the same way.

Trifork Labs
In the third quarter of 2022, the activities in the Trifork Labs segment included:

  • Additional realized profit from our previous exit of Humio.

  • A new investment in the digital health (for animals) company Fauna. The purpose of this investment is to create a medical-record-systems for pets and connect this to existing veterinarian systems

Financial outlook for 2022

Guidance for the full year 2022 remains unchanged at revenue of EURm 180-185, Trifork segment adjusted EBITDA of EURm 30.5-33.0 and Trifork Group EBIT of EURm 16.5-19.0.

The Q3 2022 Interim Report and the quarterly key figures spreadsheet can be downloaded from the investor-pages of Trifork on:
https://investor.trifork.com/financial-reports/

Trifork will host a Q3 2022 results presentation today, 2 November at 11:00 in a live webcast that can be accessed from our investor-site on https://investor.trifork.com/events/ or by using the the following link:
https://trifork.zoom.us/j/92156454419?pwd=ZGtlNE15OC82WTVhQWFOYWkxWklvZz09

After the presentation a recording will be made available on our website. Please visit https://investor.trifork.com/events/ for more information.

For more information, please contact:

Investors
Kristian Dollerup, Head of Investor Relations
kdo@trifork.com, +41 76 561 1256

Media
Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO
pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494

About Trifork  
Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The company has more than 1,000 employees, across 62 business units, with offices in 12 countries in Europe and the USA, and works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-invests and develops technology start-up companies. Trifork is behind the brand, GOTO, which runs a global tech community with over 38.5 million views on YouTube.

 

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan: The S&P 500 could surge 10% in just one day if the Fed does these two things tomorrow — here are 3 top stocks to bet on it

    Wednesday could be the turning point.

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Act accordingly.

  • U.S. Treasury sweetens the pot on I-bonds by adding a fixed rate

    After record-breaking sales of I-bonds in October, the U.S. Treasury is dangling another good deal in front of savers for the next six months. Starting Nov. 2, when I-bonds will be available again after site maintenance at TreasuryDirect.gov, the inflation-adjusted annualized rate will be 6.89%, down from 9.62%. The fixed rate at the time of purchase will stay with the bond as long as you hold it — up to 30 years — but the inflation adjustment resets every six months in November and May.

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Devon Energy (DVN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.35% and 10.58%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • The Fed Makes Its Decision Wednesday. Expect a Big Move in Stocks.

    The key for markets will be what signals Fed Chairman Jerome Powell sends about the prospects for future rate increases.

  • DraftKings (DKNG) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

    DraftKings' (DKNG) third-quarter 2022 performance is likely to have benefited from the robust demand for mobile sports betting and expansion efforts in new states.

  • You Should Have Waited. The New I Bond Rate is More Attractive.

    Individual investors rushed to purchase series I Treasury inflation-linked savings bonds last week, before a Friday deadline to get a 9.6% interest rate for the first six months. Investors were so eager to get the juicy rate that the TreasuryDirect website struggled under the traffic last week. Yet the new rate structure for I Bonds actually is more attractive, even though the rate of 6.89% for the first six months, announced earlier Tuesday by the Treasury, is lower, Barron’s estimates.

  • How Low Can These 2 FAANG Stocks Go?

    The beginning of a new month wasn't enough to inspire lasting gains for the stock market. After the market jumped briefly at the open, investors pulled back throughout the day, giving back gains from a substantial recovery in October, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) modestly lower on the day.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    With the Federal Reserve holding its November FOMC meeting now, there’s plenty of speculation on the central bank’s next move. The conventional wisdom says the Fed will hike rates again, by another 75 basis points – the fourth such hike in a row this year. But after that, no one knows. Inflation remains above 8%, so the Fed’s tighter monetary policies have clearly not reined in high prices – yet. According to Fundstrat, however, the Fed has moved far enough in that direction, and we’ll start to

  • Devon Energy Falls After Q3 Earnings Beat, Dividend Cut

    Energy stock Devon Energy Q3 earnings came in ahead of views after Tuesday's market close. Oklahoma City-based oil and natural gas explorer Devon has its largest concentration in the Delaware Basin area of the Permian Basin in West Texas. It also has acreage in the Eagle Ford basin in Texas, the Williston Basin in the north central U.S., the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and the Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Airbnb, AMD, Electronic Arts, and more

    Airbnb, AMD, and Mondelez are among the top trending stocks in extended trading Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

  • Cassava Sciences (SAVA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Cassava Sciences (SAVA) is expected to provide an update on its pipeline candidates during its third-quarter earnings.

  • AMD Beats Profit Estimates as It Pushes Deeper Into Servers

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. climbed in late trading after an expansion into server processors helped offset a slumping personal-computer market last quarter and the chipmaker vowed to make further gains.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningStocks Drop

  • Shopify CEO Buys $10 Million of Stock in the Open Market

    Shopify CEO Tobias Lutke disclosed in a Canadian securities filing that he bought $10 million of the e-commerce software company’s shares on Monday, a week after the company reported its third-quarter financial results. This is the second time this year that Lutke has increased his bet on Shopify (ticker: SHOP) shares. “Our founder believes in Shopify’s strong business potential and vision for long-term growth,” Shopify said in a statement about Lutke’s latest purchase.

  • Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

    The emblematic brand of 4x4 has just filed for bankruptcy in one of the most important automobile markets.

  • China Stock Rally Extends to Second Day on Reopening Speculation

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks rallied for the second day as traders responded to growing speculation that authorities are preparing for a gradual loosening of harsh Covid restrictions. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningStocks Drop in Countdown to Fed as Rally Spu

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    Plug Power (PLUG) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now in November

    Today, I provide stock analysis on the 10 best stocks to buy now in November that I believe have significant upside for long-term investors. I provide a blend of stocks, from hypergrowth stocks, to mature growth and dividend stocks.

  • Fed Meeting: Powell Will Try To Halt S&P 500 Rally, But Can He?

    The Fed meeting this week likely won't signal a slower pace of rate hikes, as Wall Street hopes. But that might not derail the S&P 500 rally.

  • Comstock Resources (CRK) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Comstock (CRK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.61% and 37.18%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?