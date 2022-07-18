$14.4 Billion Worldwide Cloud-Based VDI Industry to 2027 - Featuring Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems and Dell Among Others

Company Logo

Global Cloud-Based VDI Market

Dublin, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud-Based VDI Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cloud-based VDI market reached a value of US$ 5.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 14.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.37% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) refers to the technology used by organizations to create a virtualized desktop environment on remote server setup. It uses cloud-based storage systems through which a virtual desktop image is delivered over a centralized network to an endpoint, such as a personal computer or a mobile device. It also enables the user to interact with the operating system and its applications in real-time and offers enhanced security, device portability and cost-efficiency. Owing to these benefits, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), medical and information technology (IT).



The emerging trend of digitization and virtualization across industries is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Cloud-based VDI aids organizations in improving centralized management, workforce mobility and data security. Furthermore, various technological advancements in mobile technology and the emerging trend of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD), are also providing a boost to the market growth.

Additionally, increasing integration with artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) across various industrial verticals, especially in the healthcare industry, is creating a positive outlook for the market growth. For instance, in case of emergencies, healthcare providers can remotely access their desktop and log into the installed applications using any device. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, technological advancements and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Hp Inc., International Business Machines, Microsoft Corporation, NComputing Co. Ltd., Rackspace Us Inc., Vmware Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cloud-based VDI market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cloud-based VDI market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global cloud-based VDI market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?





